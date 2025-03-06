How to make a face mask: 5 key points to remember

Understanding how to make a face mask is important if you want the combinations of ingredients that you have chosen to work. Here is what to keep in mind.

Be it acne, wrinkles or skin blemishes, a good face pack can work wonders on your skin. However, before you head out to buy a good one, it is important to note that many efficient face packs can be made at home as well. This does not mean that random ingredients, even if they are touted to be good for the skin, can be mixed. Understanding how to make a face mask is crucial to get good results. While turmeric, aloe vera, and honey are ideal for skin brightening, mixing milk and lemon might lead to skin irritation. Check out how to make a face mask and the things to keep in mind.

Are homemade face masks better than store-bought ones?

Homemade face masks are considered safer and healthier options than over-the-counter ones as they are free from preservatives, artificial chemicals, and synthetic fragrances. These homemade masks, made from herbal ingredients, are non-toxic, non-allergic, and provide natural nourishment to the skin. A herbal face pack helps reduce wrinkles, acne, acne and dark circles, states this study, published in the Research Journal of Pharmacology and Pharmacodynamics. “Also, the key advantage is that they can be customised based on individual skin type and goals, using fresh and potent ingredients, freely available in an everyday home,” explains dermatologist Dr Raina Nahar.

The over-the-counter, affordable skin packs may contain synthetic additives, which don’t suit every skin type and may cause adverse reactions. However, while homemade face masks are good, it is important to understand how to make a face mask so that the ingredients don’t harm your skin.

How to make a face mask?

If you want to understand how to make a face mask, it is important to take note of several factors that come into play while mixing ingredients. This is essential in order to make a safe and effective face mask.

{{{htmlData}}}

1. Skin type compatibility

The first step in understanding how to make a face mask is to know your skin type compatibility. Different ingredients have different effects on our skin. For example, sandalwood, neem rose petals and orange lentils can be added to make acne face packs, states this study, published in the Journal of Drug Delivery and Therapeutics. Wherein if you have dry skin, hydrating elements like aloe vera and avocado may be beneficial, says the expert. At the same time, using the wrong ingredient can lead to irritation, excessive dryness, or breakouts.

2. pH balance

Another crucial factor in understanding how to make a face mask is to consider the pH (potential of hydrogen) balance. Some ingredients, such as lemon and tomato, are highly acidic and may disrupt the skin’s natural barrier, leading to sensitivity and redness. One should also consider allergic reactions. Specific natural components like turmeric and camphor, may also cause mild itching or irritation.

3. Ingredient compatibility

The ingredients’ compatibility with environment is also crucial while understanding how to make a face mask. Vitamin C-rich lemon or orange peel, lose potency when exposed to air or combined with unstable compounds, states this study, published in the journal Antioxidants. Most importantly, the ingredients should also be compatible with each other. For example, strong exfoliants like walnut shell powder should not be mixed with harsh antimicrobials like neem, as this combination can lead to excessive irritation.

4. Ingredients that should not be mixed

Some ingredients can cause harm when mixed in a face pack. One such combination would be lemon and baking soda. This would make your face pack too harsh and it can burn and irritate the skin. Vinegar and baking soda should also not be mixed. This can cause a chemical reaction that’s too strong for the skin. Excessive mixing of lemon and turmeric is also not recommended as it can stain and cause sensitivity in your skin. Milk and lemon can causes curdling, which can irritate sensitive skin. Hydrogen peroxide and vinegar creates harmful acids that can damage skin.

5. Best ingredients to mix

Wondering how to make a face mask? Make sure to mix these ingredients. There are several ingredients which function optimally when used together. A mix of turmeric, aloe vera, and honey is ideal for skin brightening, reduce pigmentation and hydration. Similarly, lemon, yogurt, and honey can be used for gentle exfoliation and an even skin toning.

Those with oily or acne-prone skin may benefit from a combination of neem, sandalwood, and rose water, which controls excess oil, fights bacteria, and soothes inflammation. For acne, multani mitti, orange peel powder, and green tea, work well as they absorb excess oil and clear clogged pores. Those with dry skin can use avocado combined with almond oil and cucumber for deep nourishment and hydration, recommends the expert. A mix of milk, oats, and rose petals may help you soothe irritation and soften dry patches. Some ingredients such as papaya, honey, and lemon have anti-aging qualities as they boost collagen and improve skin texture. A luxurious blend of saffron, milk, and aloe vera can be applied to achieve radiating skin.

Now that you know how to make a face mask, you can whip up some great combinations for your skin. However, make sure to discontinue usage if you have any reaction. Also, make sure to consult a dermatologist if you suffer from any skin conditions.

Related FAQs What is the best time to apply face masks? The ideal time to use a face mask is in the evening or at night when the skin is in its natural repair mode, allowing the mask’s nutrients to be absorbed more effectively without the environmental factors coming into play. Apply a face mask after cleansing to ensure the skin is free from dirt and oil. Use a face mask two to three times a week to maintain a consistent glow. Before special occasions or functions, apply the face mask a few hours in advance to enhance the skin’s radiance. What to do after removing face masks? Always follow a proper post-care routine after removing the face mask. Rinse with cold water to close the pores remove any leftover residue and gently roll an ice cube over the face for a soothing effect. Apply a light moisturizer immediately, to offer the skin hydration and lock in the skin’s natural moisture. Most of the time, the skin is sensitive after using a face mask. Hence, avoid direct sun exposure and use a good quality sunscreen with SPF 50 or more, to prevent irritation or sun damage. Proper aftercare enhances the benefits of a face mask and helps maintain a healthy, glowing complexion.