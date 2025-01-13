How to lower insulin levels: 12 ways to reduce diabetes risk

Elevated levels of insulin, a vital hormone, may increase your risk for diabetes. We tell you how to lower insulin levels by eating right and adopting healthy habits.

Being obese or overweight is one of the major diabetes risk factors. Insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, may also be connected to the development of this chronic condition. The hormone plays a key role in regulating the levels of blood sugar by enabling cells to absorb and use glucose for energy or store it for future use. A high amount of insulin in your blood may increase your chances of having diabetes. It can also have a negative effect on your liver. That’s why you should know how to lower insulin levels.

Why is insulin important?

If you want to maintain your blood sugar levels, you must first understand all about insulin:

1. Regulates blood sugar

“Insulin helps maintain optimal blood sugar levels by preventing both hyperglycemia (high blood sugar) and hypoglycemia (low blood sugar),” shares endocrinologist and diabetologist Dr Shyam Sundar C.M. It facilitates the uptake of glucose into cells, ensuring your body gets a steady supply of energy.

2. Promotes energy storage

Insulin encourages the storage of excess glucose as glycogen in the liver and muscles. It also promotes fat storage in adipose tissue, which can be used as energy whenever your body needs it.

3. Supports cellular function

Insulin aids in the uptake of amino acids and potassium into cells, which are crucial for cellular repair, muscle maintenance as well as growth.

4. Balances metabolism

It ensures a balance between glucose and fat utilisation for energy, helping to optimise metabolic functions in the body. That’s why you should learn how to lower insulin levels.

Why are high insulin levels harmful?

Chronically elevated insulin levels is known as hyperinsulinemia, which often occurs in response to insulin resistance, where the body’s cells do not respond effectively to the hormone. “So, the pancreas compensates by producing more insulin,” says the expert. Hyperinsulinemia in youngsters can nearly double the chances of developing diabetes later in life, according to a 2020 study published in the Metabolism journal. “Constant high insulin levels can desensitise cells to its effects, leading to insulin resistance, a precursor to type 2 diabetes,” says Dr Sundar.

Other harmful effects of high insulin levels are:

It encourages fat storage and inhibits fat breakdown, contributing to obesity.

Excess insulin can lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), where fat accumulates in the liver. “This increases the risk of liver damage and metabolic disorders,” says the expert.

How to lower insulin levels?

To keep these health problems at bay, you should know how to lower insulin levels.

1. Reduce carbohydrate intake

Consuming high-carbohydrate foods, especially refined sugars, leads to a rapid spike in blood glucose. “It makes the pancreas release more insulin to bring blood sugar levels down,” says the expert. Lowering carbohydrate intake minimises glucose spikes, reducing the need for insulin. Focus on whole, unprocessed carbohydrates like vegetables, quinoa, and legumes.

2. Practice intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting may be in news for being an effective weight loss strategy. But this popular eating pattern that involves alternating between periods of eating and fasting can lower insulin levels too. During a 2022 study, published in the International Journal Of Endocrinology, intermittent fasting diet intervention was found to be effective in reducing insulin levels. “The fasting periods can improve insulin sensitivity and give the pancreas time to regulate insulin production,” says the expert.

3. Engage in regular exercise

Lack of movement and prolonged inactivity can lead to higher insulin levels. Physical activity can significantly reduce insulin levels, according to a study published in Frontiers In Physiology in 2022. Regular working out can improve insulin sensitivity, reducing the amount of insulin needed to transport glucose into cells.

4. Lose excess weight

You must lose extra body weight not just for aesthetic reasons. “Shedding body fat, especially around the abdomen, can enhance insulin sensitivity and reduce insulin resistance,” says the expert. It will also help to prevent obesity, which is associated with many health problems, including diabetes. That’s why you should remember to shed extra kilos while learning how to lower insulin levels.

5. Avoid sugary drinks

Soft drinks, candies, and processed foods cause insulin spikes, contributing to resistance over time. If you have diet sodas to reduce sugar intake then stop drinking it. During a 2023 study, published in Food Research International, consuming regular as well as diet soft drinks resulted in higher insulin levels. Don’t forget to have less sugary drinks while learning how to lower insulin levels.

6. Incorporate healthy fats

“High-fat meals do not directly raise blood glucose levels, but excessive unhealthy fat intake can contribute to insulin resistance over time,” says Dr Sundar. As you learn how to lower insulin levels, remember to have healthy fats like avocados, nuts, and olive oil. These can help to regulate blood sugar and prevent insulin spikes.

7. Stay hydrated

Drinking adequate water supports kidney function and insulin regulation by flushing out excess sugar from your body. During a 2016 study, published in the International Journal of Exercise Science, an association was found between high water intake and lower insulin levels. So, want to know how to lower insulin levels? Stay hydrated by having sufficient amount of water throughout the day.

8. Manage stress levels

Think about stress while learning how to lower insulin levels. “Stress triggers the release of the hormone cortisol, which increases blood glucose levels and, in turn, insulin production,” says the expert. Try to relax by practicing mindfulness, meditation, or deep breathing in the morning or before going to sleep.

9. Get quality sleep

You may have irregular sleep schedules due to work. But inconsistent sleep patterns and inadequate sleep can negatively impact insulin regulation. “Poor quality sleep disrupts glucose metabolism and can increase insulin resistance,” says the expert. Want to learn how to reduce insulin levels? Then remember to sleep for about seven to eight hours every night.

10. Take supplements

Want to know how to lower insulin levels? You may find the answer in supplements as they may help to improve insulin sensitivity and lower insulin levels. “Magnesium supplements improve insulin action, particularly in those with magnesium deficiencies,” says the expert. Chromium supplements can also help to enhance insulin function and regulate blood sugar levels. But don’t take supplements to lower insulin levels without consulting a doctor.

11. Have apple cider vinegar

Want to learn how to lower insulin levels? Have apple cider vinegar before meals. During a 2015 study, published in the Journal Of Diabetes Research, insulin levels decreased in participants after consuming apple cider vinegar. Put 1 to 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water, mix and drink it to reduce post-meal insulin spikes.

12. Monitor portion sizes

You should not only watch portion size to keep an eye on your weight but also to prevent insulin spikes. That’s why it is important to remember to monitor portion sizes while learning how to lower insulin levels. “Eating smaller, and well-balanced meals throughout the day can prevent overproduction of insulin and maintain stable levels,” says Dr Sundar.

Make sure to learn how to lower insulin levels to keep your liver healthy and prevent diabetes. Reduce sugary drinks, have healthy fats, and exercise regularly to prevent insulin spikes.

Related FAQs Which foods decrease insulin? Leafy greens like spinach, and kale are low in carbohydrates and rich in antioxidants, which improve insulin sensitivity. Berries have low sugar content and anti-inflammatory properties. Can water lower your insulin? Staying hydrated is good for your body, including your kidneys. Drinking water can help in insulin regulation by getting rid of excess sugar in the body.