How to lose belly fat: 12 tips that don’t involve you running

Running is one of the effective ways to get a flat tummy but it's not the only exercise. Learn how to lose belly fat without running.

Losing belly fat may be one of your fitness goals this year. However, do you always find people telling you that running is the only way to do this? After all, it is an aerobic exercise, which is known to help people lose extra body fat. Yes, tying your shoe lace and moving rapidly on foot can help to burn calories. But the thought of running for miles can get overwhelming for many. It may get monotonous or you may simply not enjoy this form of exercise. Thankfully, running is not the only way to a trimmer waistline. Check out other changes that you can make in your diet as well as exercise pattern that can help you get a flat tummy.

What is belly fat?

We all have fat stored around the abdominal area. That’s belly fat, which comes in two varieties: subcutaneous and visceral. “While subcutaneous fat is stored just beneath your skin, visceral fat surrounds vital organs, deep within the abdominal cavity, like the liver, pancreas, and intestines,” says fitness and nutrition expert Mitushi Ajmera.

When you learn how to lose belly fat without running, remember to get rid of visceral fat. “It is particularly risky because it exposes you to chronic conditions such as heart diseases, and type 2 diabetes,” says surgeon Dr Kapil Kochhar, who specialises in minimal access surgery and bariatric surgery.

Is it necessary to run to lose belly fat?

Running is one of the most effective aerobic exercises and can help to burn belly fat. During an analysis, published in 2013 in Plos One, researchers found that aerobic exercises like running helped to reduce belly fat without making any changes in diet. When you run, your body uses stored energy in the form of glycogen and eventually, fat. “Continuous running elevates your heart rate, which in turn helps to improve cardiovascular health and keeps your metabolism high even after your workout. This metabolic afterburn effect, known as excess post-exercise oxygen consumption, helps burn extra calories,” says Dr Kochhar.

Running is a great option but it is not the only way of getting a flat tummy. “The mechanism of losing belly fat is generally through creating a caloric deficit, which involves burning more calories than consuming,” says Dr Kochhar. This can be achieved through several forms of exercise and dietary adjustment. It’s time to learn how to lose belly fat without running.

How to lose belly fat without running?

If you are wondering how to lose belly fat without running, these tips might help you:

1. Prioritise strength training

“Focus on strength training to build muscle, which increases muscle mass, improves metabolism that in turn increases fat burning,” says Ajmera. A 2022 study, published in Sports Medicine, showed that strength training can reduce body fat percentage, and visceral fat in healthy adults. So, while learning how to lose belly fat without running, think of strength training.

2. Go for protein-rich diet

Protein requires more energy to digest, which helps in creating a deficit for fat loss. It helps build muscle to boost metabolism, which means more energy burn,” explains Ajmera. During a 2021 study, published in The Journals Of Gerontology Series A, Biological Sciences And Medical Sciences, researchers found that participants who followed a high protein diet saw a significant reduction in abdominal fat. Eat protein rich foods such as lean meats, eggs, fish, tofu, and legumes.

3. Maintain a caloric deficit

Want to know how to lose belly fat without running? Remember to burn more calories than you consume. “Keep track of your daily calorie intake and try nutrient-dense food sources, such as lean proteins, whole grains, or vegetables. Avoid highly calorie-providing processed foods, causing fat formation,” says Dr Kochhar.

4. Reduce refined carbohydrates and sugar

High intake of refined carbohydrates and sugary foods causes a rapid increase in blood sugar levels, which is then stored as fat. A 2014 study, published in The Journal Of Nutrition, showed that having sugary items, especially sugar-sweetened beverages, may lead to belly fat. So, include whole grains in your diet and reduce sugary snacks and drinks.

5. Drink water

Hydration is important for your cells to metabolise as required. “Drinking water flushes out toxins and does not let the body retain excess water,” says Dr Kochhar. Also, pre-meal hydration can control calorie intake as water can suppress your appetite.

6. Increase fibre-rich foods

Want to learn how to lose belly fat without running? Make fibre-rich foods part of your diet. Soluble fibre, which is found in fruits, vegetables, and seeds like chia seeds, helps to reduce belly fat by keeping you full longer and aid digestion. “They keep your gut healthy, which is important for achieving a trimmer waist,” says Ajmera.

7. Manage stress levels

You should try meditation, yoga, or deep breathing if you want to learn how to lose belly fat without running. “These can keep the levels of cortisol, a hormone associated with fat storage around the abdominal area, within control and eventually reduce belly fat,” says Dr Kochhar. These techniques are important, as stress has a strong connection to abdominal fat accumulation, according to research published in Obesity in 2011.

8. Try core-strengthening exercises

Spot reduction is not possible, but it can help build the core for better muscle tone and posture to make the midsection appear leaner. Abdominal muscles can be targeted with exercises such as planks, Russian twists, and leg raises to achieve a firmer midsection. So, if you are trying to understand how to lose belly fat without running, think of these exercises.

9. Prioritise quality sleep

Poor sleep creates disruption in hormones (leptin and ghrelin) that regulate hunger, creating an increased craving for food and overeating. “Getting 7 to 9 hours of good quality sleep per night supports hormone balance and fat loss,” says Dr Kochhar. A consistent sleep schedule improves the energy needed to increase activity levels.

10. Limit alcohol intake

Want to learn how to lose belly fat without running? Start by limiting your alcohol consumption. This contains calories and can disrupt the breakdown of body fat that promotes the storage of fat around the stomach. During a 2003 study, published in The Journal of Nutrition, a positive association was found between high alcohol consumption and belly fat in women. Don’t make alcohol consumption a daily habit if you want to get a flat tummy.

11. Avoid sedentary behaviour

Sitting for long periods slows down metabolism and encourages fat storage. During a 2018 study, published in Medicine And Science In Sports And Exercise, sedentary behavior, particularly television viewing, was found to have an influence on abdominal fat accumulation. So even if you are not running, make sure to engage in frequent movement throughout the day by taking short walks, or stretching.

12. Opt for mindful eating practice

Consider this healthy eating practice when you learn how to lose belly fat without running. Mindful eating requires giving attention to hunger cues, enjoying food, and avoiding distractions while having meals. “This helps prevent bingeing and builds a healthier relationship with food, reducing the urge to consume excessive calories leading to belly fat,” says Dr Kochhar.

You can learn how to lose belly fat without running. It is all about healthy eating and regular physical activity. These methods, when combined, can help in effectively losing belly fat without hitting the pavement.

Related FAQs What to drink to lose belly fat? Drinking certain beverages helps in losing belly fat by improving metabolism, aiding digestion, and overall health. Green tea is high in catechins and antioxidants that increase fat oxidation as well as metabolic rate. Likewise, black coffee, being higher in caffeine, acts on the central nervous system to promote lipolysis—the breakdown of adipose stores. Can walking reduce belly fat? Walking is a good way to reduce belly fat, provided that the diet is balanced and the efforts are consistent. Being a moderate-intensity aerobic exercise, walking burns calories, creating a caloric deficit, which is very important for losing fat. Walking, especially brisk walking, daily raises your heart rate, and enhances metabolism and burns visceral fat.