Increase ferritin levels to prevent hair loss, fight fatigue and more

Low ferritin levels can lead to fatigue, hair loss, and brittle nails. Want to learn how to increase ferritin levels? Then start having more iron-rich foods, and increase vitamin C intake.

Your loved ones must have told you to eat spinach and other iron-rich foods such as lentils and chicken to stay healthy. Yes, your body needs iron for proper functioning, but there is something known as ferritin that also needs your attention. Even though the two go hand-in-hand, they are different. Ferritin is a protein that has the important job of storing and releasing iron, a mineral, into the body. If the levels drop, you may experience hair loss and fatigue. Your immunity may also take a hit due to low levels of this protein. That’s why you should know how to increase ferritin levels.

What is ferritin?

It is a protein in the body that stores iron, primarily in the liver, spleen, and bone marrow, and releases it in a controlled manner. “It acts as a reserve for iron, ensuring it is available whenever your body needs it,” says internal medicine expert Dr Sanchayan Roy.

Its levels are measured to understand the body’s iron status. You just need a blood test to find out whether your iron levels are too high or low. “Normal levels vary by age and gender, but are typically between 20-300 nanograms per milliliter (ng/mL) for men and 15-200 ng/mL for women,” says the expert. Ferritin levels greater than 200 ng/mL in women and higher than 300 ng/mL in men are considered to be abnormal, as per research published in Gastroenterology & Hepatology in 2008.

Symptoms of low ferritin levels

“You should learn how to increase ferritin levels, as low levels indicate depleted iron stores in the body, often leading to iron deficiency anemia,” says the expert. Here are some of the signs that suggest you need more of this protein:

Iron is crucial for producing hemoglobin, which carries oxygen. Low levels can result in reduced oxygen supply to tissues, and lead to fatigue and weakness.

This protein provides the iron necessary for cell growth and repair, which includes hair follicles. A shortage of this protein can disrupt your hair growth cycle, leading to thinning and shedding. During a 2003 study, published in The Journal Of Investigative Dermatology, low ferritin level was associated with hair loss in women.

Inadequate oxygen can make everyday activities feel exhausting, and make you feel dizzy.

Insufficient levels of this protein can affect overall tissue health, and lead to brittle nails and pale skin.

Iron is vital for immune cell function, and low levels can weaken your immune system, making you more prone to infections.

How to increase ferritin levels?

If you want to learn how to increase ferritin levels, you need to check your diet and lifestyle.

1. Eat more iron-rich foods

Incorporate iron-rich foods into your diet to boost levels of this protein. Go for heme iron sources (easily absorbed) like red meat, chicken, and fish. “Spinach, beans, lentils, tofu, and fortified cereals are non-heme iron sources that you can include in your diet,” says Dr Roy.

2. Consume vitamin C

Vitamin C can significantly improve iron absorption, especially from plant-based sources. Combining non-heme iron with vitamin C-rich foods such as oranges, and bell peppers can enhance absorption. You can pair spinach with lemon juice or consume a glass of orange juice with an iron supplement to maximise benefits.

3. Take iron supplements

Making dietary changes should be on top of your list on how to increase ferritin levels. However, if they are insufficient, iron supplements can be prescribed. “Your doctor may tell you to have ferrous sulfate, ferrous gluconate, and ferrous fumarate,” says the expert. Always take supplements after checking with your doctor, as excessive intake can be harmful.

4. Avoid calcium and iron together

Calcium and iron are important to maintain good health. However, taking them together will not help you if you want to learn how to increase ferritin levels. “Calcium competes with iron for absorption, so avoid taking dairy products, calcium-rich foods, or calcium supplements with iron-rich foods,” says Dr Roy. Keep at least a two-hour gap between consuming these nutrients.

5. Check if you have celiac disease

Celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder that causes a reaction in your body to gluten, can contribute to low levels of this protein. A 2021 study, published in Nutrients, showed that 70 percent of participants with celiac disease had low ferritin levels. Want to learn how to increase ferritin levels? “Then switch to a gluten-free diet as it may improve nutrient absorption,” says the expert.

6. Cook with cast iron cookware

“Using cast iron pans for cooking can naturally increase the iron content of your food, particularly if you are making acidic dishes using tomato sauce,” says Dr Roy. This method is especially beneficial for people looking to boost dietary iron intake in a subtle way.

Take a Poll Take a Poll How do you fight obesity? Diet correction

Exercise

Medicines

7. Limit intake of phytates and polyphenols

Phytates, found in legumes and whole grains, and polyphenols that are part of tea, coffee, and wine inhibit iron absorption. If you want to learn how to increase ferritin levels then remember to reduce consumption of phytates and polyphenols during iron-rich meals.

8. Increase folate and vitamin B12

“Folate and vitamin B12 work alongside iron to produce healthy red blood cells,” says the expert. For folate, dig into leafy greens, avocados, and lentils. To increase vitamin B12, eat eggs, dairy products, and fortified plant-based alternatives.

9. Regular monitoring and lifestyle adjustments

Routine blood tests can help to monitor levels of this key protein. If levels are persistently low despite making these changes, consult a healthcare professional. Also, avoid overexertion during periods of deficiency, as this can worsen symptoms like fatigue.

What to avoid when ferritin level is low?

When you learn how to increase ferritin levels, you should need to know what to avoid:

High calcium intake with meals : Dairy products can interfere with iron absorption.

: Dairy products can interfere with iron absorption. Caffeine : Tea, coffee, and other caffeinated drinks reduce iron uptake.

Excessive alcohol: Alcohol affects iron metabolism and can harm the liver, where the protein is stored.

: Tea, coffee, and other caffeinated drinks reduce iron uptake. Excessive alcohol: Alcohol affects iron metabolism and can harm the liver, where the protein is stored. Junk and processed foods : These lack essential nutrients and may worsen deficiencies.

: These lack essential nutrients and may worsen deficiencies. Overtraining: Intense physical activity can deplete iron stores further.

Maintaining optimal levels of this protein is essential for overall health, including energy production, immune function, and hair health. While learning how to increase ferritin levels, focus on dietary changes, supplements, and lifestyle adjustments.

Related FAQs What vitamin increases ferritin levels? Vitamin C is the most critical vitamin for increasing ferritin levels because it enhances iron absorption, especially from plant-based sources. Additionally, vitamin A helps mobilise stored iron, and B-complex vitamins, especially B6, B12, and folate, support red blood cell production, indirectly aiding ferritin replenishment. What is an unsafe ferritin level? Levels below 15 ng/mL typically indicate iron deficiency, which requires intervention. Levels above 200 may signal conditions like hemochromatosis (iron overload), chronic inflammation, or liver disease.