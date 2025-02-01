How to improve skin texture? 11 tips to follow

Enlarged pores, fine lines, and acne scars are pretty common. The key to a smoother face lies in learning how to improve skin texture.

It is not possible to achieve hundred percent flawless skin. During different stages of your life, you will have to deal with either acne scars, flaky skin, visible pores, or rough patches. Right from your age to environmental factors like the sun, they can all affect your skin’s texture. However, even if attaining completely smooth, and clear skin is difficult, you can learn how to improve skin texture. Keeping it hydrated is one of the best ways to enhance your skin health. What you eat also tends to show up on your face. That means you need to eat healthy for your skin to glow. Also, knowing about the right skincare ingredients and how to use them is important.

What is textured skin?

We all wish to have spotless, and flawless face. But there will be some unevenness on your skin. “An uneven epidermal surface, caused by irregularities in skin tone and structure, is referred to as textured skin,” shares dermatologist and cosmetologist Dr Monica Bambroo. It may appear as rough patches, wide pores, fine lines, or acne scars. They disturb the normal smoothness of the epidermis. You can notice textured skin anywhere on your body, including your face, neck, legs, arms, and back. However, you can always learn how to improve skin texture.

What causes textured skin?

It is caused by various factors, mainly due to the influence of the external environment, lifestyle habits, and skin health.

One of the biggest reasons is an accumulation of dead skin cells over the epidermis, creating clogged pores and the dull appearance of the complexion. “Without regular exfoliation, this layer builds upon itself, stopping the skin renewal process,” says the expert.

Excess sebum causes enlargement of pores with a greasy, uneven appearance, mainly affecting people with oily or combination skin.

Sun exposure can damage collagen and elastin fibres in the dermis. The ultraviolet (UV) rays can reduce skin elasticity, and make it rough and wrinkled.

Natural ageing results in the reduction of collagen and elastin, leading to sagging and irregular textures. Ageing leads to changes in skin texture that can be caused by dehydration and the loss of skin elasticity, as per a study published in Vision Research in 2023.

Chronic dehydration can make the skin barrier flaky and rough. So, when you are understanding how to improve skin texture, make sure to prioritise to drinking water.

Unhealthy diet without essential nutrients like vitamins C and E can affect skin texture.

Acne scars and other post-inflammatory changes might interfere with the smoothness of the skin.

How to improve skin texture?

Achieving smoother skin requires addressing multiple factors that contribute to uneven texture. Know how to improve skin texture by following these tips:

1. Exfoliation for skin renewal

When dead skin cells start collecting on the epidermis, you will end up with a dull and rough surface. “Chemical exfoliants, such as alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs), can dissolve debris and lead to cell turnover,” says the expert. AHAs work well on people with dry or ageing skin, while BHAs can be effective for those with oily and acne-prone skin.

2. Hydration is key

Dehydration causes a weakening of the skin barrier, leading to dryness, flakiness, and rough texture. Drinking enough water is important for your skin health. It is very important to understand this while learning how to improve skin texture. “You should also look for a moisturiser with humectants like hyaluronic acid or glycerin, as they can draw water into your skin,” says Dr Bambroo. Using products with occlusive agents, such as ceramides or shea butter, can also help to lock in the moisture.

3. Sun protection

UV rays break down collagen and elastin in the dermis, and lead to roughness, wrinkles, and pigmentation. Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen daily to prevent photoaging, and protect against textural changes. During a 2021 study, published in the American Journal Of Clinical Dermatology, participants who applied broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 30) for 52 weeks saw significant improvements in their skin texture.

4. Incorporate retinoids

Want to know how to improve skin texture? Meet retinoids, vitamin A-derived products that can enhance the production of collagen. “They can also speed up cell turnover, and help to decrease the appearance of fine lines as well as acne scars,” says the expert.

5. Boost collagen production

We know that protein is important for skin, and hair health. One of the important proteins is collagen that maintains the elasticity and smoothness of skin. “If you want to learn how to improve skin texture, make sure to have anti-collagen-degrading ingredients in your skincare. The list includes peptides, and vitamin C,” says the expert. Microneedling for collagen production also works, remember this while learning how to improve skin texture.

6. Maintain a balanced diet

Nutrition is also very important when it comes to the health of your skin. Consume food that is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and healthy fats to make your skin smoother. “Vitamin C helps to produce collagen, and omega-3 fatty acids in fish and flaxseeds will help to reduce inflammation,” says Dr Bambroo. Avoid ultra-processed processed foods and excess sugar, which may cause glycation, a process that damages collagen and elastin. A high-fat diet, and refined sugar are harmful to the skin, as per research published in Nutrition in 2024.

7. Treat acne and scarring

Acne breakouts and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation can affect your skin texture. Use non-comedogenic products that will not clog your pores, and use niacinamide or benzoyl peroxide to reduce acne. “Treatments for scars also include chemical peels, laser resurfacing, or dermal fillers, which can significantly smooth out the skin,” says the expert.

8. Address pigmentation issues

Uneven skin tone due to hyperpigmentation contributes to textural irregularities. “Ingredients such as azelaic acid, kojic acid, or hydroquinone can decrease melanin production and improve skin tone,” says the expert. Treatments such as intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy, and fractional lasers may also help you.

9. Practice gentle cleansing

Over-cleansing or using harsh cleansers can drain the skin of its natural oils. This can rupture the lipid barrier and cause skin irritation. “So, go for gentle and non-irritative, potential of hydrogen-balanced cleansers to remove impurities without compromising on hydration,” shares the expert. Just wash your face twice daily so that dirt, makeup, and excess oils don’t accumulate on your skin surface.

10. Prioritise sleep

Quality sleep has a lot to do with the texture of your skin. Want to learn how to improve skin texture? Then make sure to get 7 to 8 hours of sleep, and get healthy, and smoother skin. “Deep sleep is when your skin gets repaired and regenerated itself,” says the expert.

11. Manage stress

Stress management and your skin health are well connected. “Chronic stress is not only bad for your mental health, but it can increase your cortisol levels, and damage collagen production. It can also exacerbate acne or dryness,” says the expert. So, while learning how to improve skin texture, don’t forget to take out a few minutes every day to practice mindfulness and manage stress.

Whether you have acne scars or flaky skin, to get a smoother face, you should know how to improve skin texture. Make sure to drink enough water, eat healthy, and choose the right skincare products for better skin health.

Related FAQs Is textured skin normal? Yes, textured skin is absolutely normal and is usually common. Skin texture simply means the feel and look of the skin surface naturally. Small imperfections like fine lines, enlarged pores, or rough patches are often related to sebum production, dead skin cell accumulation, or other environmental factors, such as the sun. However, strong texture changes might be indicative of an underlying cause such as acne scars, or dehydration. What foods cause textured skin? High glycemic foods like white bread, sugary snacks, and sodas cause a spike in blood sugar. This leads to high sebum secretion and acne formation, which exacerbates the appearance of skin texture. Dairy can stimulate hormones, such as IGF-1, which accelerates acne formation and pore blockage.