How to improve memory and concentration: 10 tips to help you

Basic lifestyle changes like exercising and eating right can help you stall cognitive decline. Read on to learn ways to improve memory and concentration.

There are many changes in our body as we age, and one such change is decreasing cognitive abilities. As we grow older, our brains undergo natural alterations that can affect memory and concentration. However, the good news is that there are various steps that you can take to slow down this process. Basic lifestyle changes such as eating better, sleeping well and not stressing out are some of the ways that you can sharpen your mind. There are other techniques too that can help you remember things better such as repeating them, visualising them, or breaking the information into chunks. Here are a few ways to improve memory and concentration.

Why do memory and concentration fade?

Before trying out ways to improve memory and concentration, it is important to assess what happens to our memory and concentration, and why they fade. “Several factors contribute to the decline of memory and concentration over time. These can happen due to ageing as our brain undergoes natural changes, including a decline in neurotransmitters and reduced neuroplasticity, which is the brain’s ability to form new connections,” says mental health specialist Anu Goel. There might be many neurodegenerative diseases as well such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, that can significantly impair memory and cognitive function.

There might be many lifestyle changes such as stress that can impact these abilities. Reducing stress is the first step in understanding ways to improve memory and concentration. Chronic stress can negatively impact the hippocampus, a brain region crucial for memory formation and retrieval. Besides this, insufficient sleep disrupts the brain’s ability to consolidate memories and affects cognitive function. A diet lacking essential nutrients, such as vitamins B12 and D, and a sedentary life can also hinder brain health.

Ways to improve memory and concentration

If you are looking for ways to improve memory and concentration, then here are some basic tips for you to follow. However, remember that these ways to improve memory and concentration take time to work.

1. Sleep well

Sleeping well is one of the ways to improve your memory and concentration. It is important to aim for at least 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Additionally, you must establish a regular sleep schedule as well as create a calming bedtime routine. The US National Institutes of Health states that a lack of sleep can bring down your learning abilities by 40 per cent. It also states that new memories and connections between different pieces of information that we have gathered during our day can only happen if we sleep for a minimum of seven to eight hours.

2. Manage your stress levels

One of the ways to improve concentration and memory is to stop stressing out so much. Stress can significantly impact memory and concentration in a variety of ways. Chronic stress can damage the hippocampus, the part of the brain that is responsible for memory formation, leading to difficulties in learning and memory formation, states a study, published in the journal Learning Memory. It also states that stress can bring about changes in neuronal morphology, which is responsible for information processing, and suppresses neuronal proliferation, which means the multiplication of neural cells. Practicing relaxation techniques such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing can help. Besides this, you can also engage in hobbies you enjoy. Prioritizing tasks and avoiding multitasking will also help to reduce stress, which is one of the best ways to improve memory and concentration.

3. Follow balanced diet

If you don’t eat a balanced meal then this can impact your memory and concentration as well. A research paper, published by the National Academic Press, states that consumption of 50 per cent or less food requirements can significantly degrade your cognitive performance, especially when combined with forced exercise and sleep deprivation. It is important to consume a balanced diet, as it is one of the ways to improve memory and concentration. Eat foods rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, limit processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats as well as stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

4. Exercise

Exercise is one of the best ways to improve memory and concentration. Make sure to take part in physical activity for at least 30 minutes most days of the week. Activities like walking, jogging, swimming, or cycling can boost brain health. The US’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), states that working out regularly can improve your memory as well as reduce anxiety or depression. It states that regular physical activity can reduce the rate of cognitive decline, and reduce the risk of conditions such as dementia. So, work out, as it is one of the best ways to improve memory and concentration.

5. Practice mindfulness

Mindfulness, which means being present in the moment, is one of the ways to improve memory and concentration. This can significantly enhance memory and concentration. Mindfulness techniques, such as meditation, can help train the mind to focus on the present moment by reducing distractions and improving attention span. By practising mindfulness, you can become more aware of your thoughts and feelings, allowing you to better control your focus. Besides reducing stress, mindfulness can also strengthen the connection between the prefrontal cortex and the hippocampus. These are two brain regions that are responsible for memory and learning. A study, published in the journal Psychiatry Research, states that practising Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) activities such as meditation can result in changes in grey matter concentration in the brain regions that are involved in learning. By being present and fully engaged in one task, you can improve your ability to encode and retrieve information.

6. Learn a new skill

Picking up a new skill and practising it is one of the best ways to improve memory and concentration. When you apply your brain to learn something new, your brain forms new neural connections. This, in turn, stimulates the brain’s ability to adapt and change as per what is being taught. This helps to strengthen neural connections and improve your overall cognitive function, including memory. Learning something new leads to the process of neurogenesis, which is the growth of new brain cells, particularly in the hippocampus, a region crucial for memory and learning. It helps your brain become more flexible and adaptable, making it easier to learn and remember new information. A study, published in the journal Innovation and Aging, states that learning a variety of new and difficult real-world skills can improve cognitive abilities, such as working memory and cognitive control, as well as functional independence. So, if you are looking for ways to improve your memory and concentration then picking up a new hobby or a language would be a good start.

7. Repeat what you learn

Repeating what you learn is one of the best ways to improve memory and concentration. It is very important to repeat information in your mind after you hear it, to remember it. You may even repeat out information aloud, or write it down. A study, published in the journal Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, states that repetition learning can lead to an enhanced memory performance and such information can be maintained for a long time. You may also re-tell the information to someone else, or quiz yourself. This is can also help in retention.

8. Chunk information

One of the best ways to improve memory and concentration is to break down information into smaller chunks that can be remembered easily. This will help you remember it well. Chunking is a memory technique that involves breaking down information into smaller, more manageable chunks. By grouping information, it becomes easier to remember and recall. This helps you to organise the information in your head, in a more meaningful way. This way, it is easier to process and store information in your memory. This grouping of information into chunks helps your brain store more information in short-term memory. Chunking can make it easier to retrieve information from long-term memory as well. A study, published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Learning, Memory, and Cognition, states that dividing information into chunks reduces the load on working memory, and can help you remember things easily.

9. Association and visualization

Visualizing the information vividly and memorably is one of the ways to improve memory and concentration. Create a mental image of what you need to remember. Connecting new information to existing knowledge can also help. Create mental images of what you want to remember. Visualizing two items together leads to a stronger associative memory, states this study, published in the journal Learning Memory. It also adds that successful visualization can also impact the hippocampus, which is critically involved in both the encoding and consolidation of memories. That’s why association and visualization are top ways to improve memory and concentration.

10. No junk food

Eating well is one of the ways to improve your memory and concentration. A study, published in the European Journal of Nutrition, states that consuming ultra-processed foods may increase age-related cognitive decline. Make sure you are staying away from processed and junk food. Junk food is often high in unhealthy fats as well as sugar, and processed ingredients. This can negatively impact memory and cognitive function. Excessive consumption of junk food can lead to chronic inflammation in the body, including the brain. This inflammation can, in turn, impact brain cells as well as cognitive function. Sugary foods as well as drinks can cause rapid spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels. These fluctuations can affect mood, energy levels, and cognitive function, including memory. So, saying no to junk food is one of the best ways to improve memory and concentration.

Takeaway

Looking for ways to improve your memory and concentration? Then take care of your basic lifestyle habits. By making sure that you are stressing less, being more active, eating right and sleeping well, you can improve your memory and concentration. Many mental practices such as chunking information, visualising as well as repetition are other ways to improve memory and concentration.