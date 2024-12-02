How to have a flat stomach in 10 days: 15 effective tips for a toned tummy

Your diet and inactive lifestyle can lead to the accumulation of abdomen fat. So, get moving and learn how to have a flat stomach in 10 days.

If you are overweight, you must have noticed extra fat around your midsection. It is true that your quest for a toned tummy will involve eating healthy. But giving up junk food and eating healthy foods are not the only ways to lose unwanted bulge. You also need to start moving and performing exercises that particularly target your tummy. Your lifestyle habits can also have an effect on your stomach. Whether you want to slip into a figure-hugging dress or just want to be fitter and healthier, there are some easy yet effective ways to get a flat tummy. Know how to have a flat stomach in 10 days.

Causes of belly fat in women

Before diving into how to have a flat stomach in 10 days, know the reasons why women often gain weight, particularly the abdomen area. Menopause, the time when periods permanently stop, is one of them. It is associated with increased abdominal obesity, according to research published in Best Practice & Research Clinical Obstetrics & Gynaecology journal in 2023.

Women may also gain weight, particularly the midsection, in winter due to the following reasons:

Increased calorie consumption : “Cold weather often leads to cravings for comfort foods that are high in calories, sugar, and fat,” says fitness expert Yash Agarwal.

: “Cold weather often leads to cravings for comfort foods that are high in calories, sugar, and fat,” says fitness expert Yash Agarwal. Reduced physical activity : People tend to be less active in winter due to shorter days, cold temperatures, and a tendency to stay indoors.

: People tend to be less active in winter due to shorter days, cold temperatures, and a tendency to stay indoors. Hormonal changes : “Reduced exposure to sunlight can lower serotonin levels, increasing appetite and cravings,” says Agarwal.

: “Reduced exposure to sunlight can lower serotonin levels, increasing appetite and cravings,” says Agarwal. Thermogenesis : The body may store fat, especially in the abdomen, to maintain warmth during colder months.

: The body may store fat, especially in the abdomen, to maintain warmth during colder months. Metabolic slowing: A decrease in physical activity can slow metabolism, contributing to weight gain.

How to have a flat stomach in 10 days: Is it possible?

Want to know how to have a flat stomach in 10 days? Start by trying to burn 500 to 700 calories every day. However, you may get rid of extra kilos with strict dietary restrictions and exercise but do not expect it to happen overnight. “Combining cardio exercises and intense training with a low-calorie healthy diet may give you results within a few days. But at least 6 to 8 weeks are required to achieve an ideal weight and physique and see major changes,” says fitness and nutrition expert Aman Puri.

How to have a flat stomach in 10 days?

You can learn how to have a flat stomach in 10 days, but make sure to follow these tips religiously:

1. Plan your meals

Skipping meals to have a flat tummy is not the solution. Eat small and frequent meals throughout the day, a tip you should remember while learning how to have a flat stomach in 10 days. “Planning small and frequent meals helps manage appetite and keeps energy levels balanced,” says Puri. While planning meals, make sure to avoid fad diets.

2. Practice strict portion control

Strict portion control while eating is necessary for warding of excess calorie intake. Yes, this is one of the answers to your “how to have a flat stomach in 10 days” question. Using smaller plates and measuring cups for eating, checking labels for nutrient content, eating slowly, and avoiding binge eating can contribute towards stricter portion control.

3. Swap sugary drinks with healthy liquids

Drink more water instead of having sugary drinks while feeling thirsty. “Not only does it have zero calories, it’s also essential for flushing out toxins and maintaining hydration,” says Puri. Drinking more liquids like water can increase satiety, reduce hunger pangs, and help lose weight, including the abdomen area. Replace sodas, cold drinks, and processed drinks with water, green tea, lemon water and coconut water to reduce unhealthy calorie intake. A 2014 study published in The Journal Of Nutrition found that participants who regularly drank sugar-sweetened beverages, rather than diet soda, experienced more abnormal fat accumulation.

4. Have adequate amount of protein

A protein-rich diet can help reduce levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin. Protein-rich foods also provide satiety, leading to a reduced appetite. “Incorporate lean proteins (chicken, fish, and legumes) to boost metabolism,” says Agarwal. You should consume 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight every day, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

5. Incorporate more fibre

Adding more fibres to the diet can help curb cravings without adding extra calories to your meals. Fibre increases satiety and plays a key role in appetite regulation, according to research published in the Foods journal in 2019. “Opt for high-fibre foods such as vegetables, fruits, and whole grains to curb cravings,” says Agarwal. As you learn how to have a flat stomach in 10 days, eat foods with high fibre as well as water content, and low calories to increase feeling of fullness along with managing weight.

6. Practice mindful eating

Being mindful while picking up a combination of the right nutrients with minimum calorie content can help you manage excess calorie consumption. “Mindful eating promotes weight loss by sensibly choosing foods with controlled portions, preventing overeating,” says Puri. That’s why while learning how to have a flat stomach in 10 days, make sure to practice mindful eating.

7. Maintain a food diary

Keeping a diary is not just to reduce stress. While learning how to have a flat stomach in 10 days, monitor your diet by maintaining a food diary. Such diaries can give you insight into how much you are eating, portion sizes, and patterns, and nutrition intake.

8. Have metabolism-boosting drinks

“Go for drinks like green tea, cinnamon-infused water, and cumin seeds water to help boost metabolism, supporting the weight loss journey,” says Puri. Green tea, which contains catechins, and caffeine, may help to increase energy metabolism, as per research published by Cochrane Library in 2012. Remember to drink metabolism-boosting drinks while learning how to have a flat stomach in 10 days.

9. Stay away from stress

Improper sleep patterns and poor sleep quality can lead to changes in hormones and metabolism. They may hamper behaviour and cause mood changes, leading to overeating or increased food cravings. “Stress can also cause high cortisol levels which can slow down the metabolism, leading to a risk of obesity,” says Puri.

10. Eat less salt

While making dietary changes, make sure to reduce salt intake as it can contribute to water retention, which can leave your stomach looking bloated. Over 70 percent of dietary sodium comes from eating packaged and prepared foods like deli meats, burgers, pizza, and chips, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. Limit sodium consumption to about 1 teaspoon per day.

11. Restrict alcohol consumption and smoking

Consumption of alcohol can lead to visceral fat gain because it is high in calories. “Regular smoking can increase chances of insulin resistance associated with stomach fat accumulation,” says Puri. As part of learning how to have a flat stomach in 10 days, quit smoking and drink less.

12. Circuit training

This type of training involves short bursts of intense training within a short time interval with repetitions. “It burns fat and calories, boosts metabolism, aiding towards weight loss in a short span of time,” says Puri. Performing burpees, jumping jacks, leg lifts, and lunges during circuit training can help you shed stubborn belly fat.

13. Include core exercises

The core muscles are present around the abdominal area. While learning how to get a flat stomach in 10 days, remember that exercising the core muscles helps trim belly fat. “Core-focused exercises like planks and crunches strengthen abdominal muscles, improving tone and structure,” says Agarwal.

14. Perform cardio exercise

Running, cycling, swimming, and brisk walking are all examples of cardio workout. “These exercises cam raise heart rate, improve circulation and metabolism, which supports calorie burning and causes overall fat reduction, toning the body. Cardio workouts cause the body to use stored fat as its primary fuel, reducing the waistline,” says Puri.

15. Stand while exercising

Sitting exercises may be more comfortable, but doing them while standing up may be more beneficial. Substituting sitting with standing while exercising may prevent weight gain in the long term, according to an analysis published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology in 2018. When you stand up and workout, you activate more muscles to maintain balance. This way, you spend more energy while exercising.

A toned tummy takes time and patience. But if you are wondering how to have a flat stomach in 10 days, you can start by making dietary changes and performing multiple exercises. Also, remember that you may lose some weight in 10 days from the tummy but don’t expect something magical to happen. Have realistic expectations and aim for what can be achieved.