12 natural ways to get soft skin this winter

Cold air and indoor heating can make your skin dry in winter. Wondering how to get soft skin this season? Try these simple yet effective tips.

You might associate soft skin with babies but don’t get disheartened – adults can have smooth and healthy skin. Wondering how to get soft skin? Well, moisturising your face every single day is one way to achieve it but it is not enough on its own. You need to protect it from the cold air and indoor heating. Getting rid of dead skin cells is also important to have healthy skin. Once you remove these, you can build up a nice beauty routine for your skin. And don’t forget to add the goodness of kitchen ingredients such as aloe vera gel and banana to your skincare routine.

Why is it hard to get soft skin?

Before you figure out how to get soft skin, you need to know what comes in the way of achieving smooth skin. Winter and ageing both contribute to skin dryness and roughness. “These happen due to reduced hydration and declining collagen production,” shares cosmetic and aesthetic surgeon Dr Shweta Mishra.

In winter, the cold air has low humidity, which strips the skin of its natural oils, making it dry and flaky. Indoor heating worsens the issue by further dehydrating the skin. Drop in temperature and less humidity, makes it hard for your skin to retain moisture, leading to itchy and dry skin, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

With ageing, the skin produces less collagen and elastin over time, leading to reduced firmness and elasticity. “Sebum production also declines, causing dryness. Hormonal changes, particularly during menopause, exacerbate the condition by reducing natural moisture levels,” says the expert.

If you don’t exfoliate your face at least once a week, dead skin cells will get accumulated and lead to rough skin.

How to get soft skin?

If you want to know how to get soft skin, follow these tips:

1. Aloe vera gel

Apply fresh aloe vera gel to moisturise and soothe your skin. It has mucopolysaccharides, which help in binding moisture into the skin, according to the 2008 research published in the Indian Journal Of Dermatology. “It also helps reduce redness and skin irritation apart from providing hydration,” says the expert.

2. Honey and milk mask

Mix honey with milk for a hydrating and nourishing DIY face mask. The moisturising effect of honey is due to the presence of amino acids like alanine, proline, arginine, and glycine, as per research published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology in 2013. “Milk has lactic acid, which can help to gently exfoliate your skin,” says the expert. Exfoliation can help to get rid of the buildup of dead skin cells, and leave the skin feeling softer.

3. Coconut oil massage

Want to know how to get soft skin? The answer lies in coconut oil. Use this oil as an overnight moisturiser. It can form a protective barrier on your skin when you directly apply to your face. It can help to prevent moisture loss during colder months.

4. Oatmeal bath

Don’t forget about this home remedy while making a list of how to get soft skin. “Soaking in water with colloidal oatmeal will help to soothe as well as hydrate dry skin. It also relieves itchiness caused by winter dryness or sensitive skin,” says Dr Mishra.

5. Banana mask

Bananas are good for your hair as well as your skin. Mash a ripe banana and apply it to your skin for softness and hydration. “Bananas are rich in vitamins A and C, which are nutrients needed to nourish and repair dry skin,” says the expert. So, if you want to learn how to get soft skin, don’t ignore the hydrating benefits of bananas.

6. Hyaluronic acid serums

Such serums provide deep hydration by retaining water in the skin. They plump the skin, reducing fine lines and dryness. Hyaluronic acid can increase skin elasticity, and help to reduce the roughness of an individual’s skin, as per a study published in the Dermatologic Surgery journal in 2008.

7. Ceramide-based moisturisers

Repair your skin barrier and lock in moisture with the help of these moisturisers. They are ideal for restoring damaged skin, especially in harsh weather. Using creams with 5 percent ceramide helped to significantly increase hydration, improve skin elasticity, roughness, and wrinkles, as per a study published in the Skin Research And Technology journal in 2023.

8. Vitamin E creams

Creams with vitamin E can help to nourish and protect your skin against dryness, so remember about them while learning about how to get soft skin. “Vitamin E is also an antioxidant that can help to shield your skin against environmental damage,” says the expert.

9. Squalane oil

It is a saturated oil used in making lightweight, and non-greasy moisturisers that mimic natural skin oils. “It helps to increase hydration, and works well for all skin types, including oily as well as sensitive skin,” says the expert. So, if you are wondering how to get soft skin, this oil may help.

10. Chemical peels

Chemical peels can remove the outermost layer of dead skin cells and help to get fresher, softer skin. They help to improve skin texture and appearance, as per research published in the Journal Of Clinical And Aesthetic Dermatology in 2010. “After properly cleaning your skin, the peel is applied to the face and left for a controlled amount of time,” shares the expert.

11. Microdermabrasion

This mechanical exfoliation process can improve your overall skin texture and tone. “The procedure involves a handheld device that is used to spray micro-crystals and suction off dead skin,” explains Dr Mishra. It is great for minimising enlarged pores, reducing fine lines, and getting soft and smooth skin.

12. Hydrafacial

It combines exfoliation, extraction, and hydration in one procedure, using technology to deeply cleanse the skin. It can unclog pores, get rid of dead skin cells, and nourish the skin, as per research published in the Skin Research And Technology in April 2024. The treatment involves exfoliation with a gentle acid peel, vacuum-assisted extraction, and infusion of a serum to hydrate skin.

How to get soft skin: Know who should avoid these methods

While learning how to get soft skin, be cautious of these things:

“People with skin infections, open wounds, or conditions like eczema or psoriasis should avoid beauty treatments such as chemical peels or harsh exfoliants. These treatments can irritate the skin,” says the expert.

Pregnant women or those with specific medical conditions should consult a specialist before undergoing any beauty treatment.

Individuals with highly sensitive skin must perform a patch test before trying new products or home remedies to avoid potential allergic reactions.

Medical treatments like chemical peels should not be used by individuals with severe skin infections.

The answers to your question, “how to get soft skin,” lie in simple home remedies, effective skincare products, and advanced medical treatments. But make sure to check with a dermatologist before trying out these tips.

Related FAQs What cream can make my skin soft? Use ceramide-based moisturisers to repair the skin barrier and lock in moisture. Vitamin E creams can also nourish and protect your skin from dryness. How can I make my skin soft naturally? Using fresh aloe vera gel can help to make your skin soft. It helps to reduce redness and irritation while hydrating your skin deeply.