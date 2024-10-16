Want to get rid of hives? 9 effective ways to get relief

Hives are raised, often itchy, red bumps on the skin surface that can last for weeks. Read on to know how to get rid of hives.

Hives or urticaria are itchy bumps that appear on the skin. They can be big or small, vary in shape, and can appear anywhere on the body. Hives typically pop up as a result of an allergic reaction to food items or medicines. They can be acute, and last less than six weeks. However, chronic hives can persist for six weeks or more. They basically occur when the body releases a chemical, histamine, into the bloodstream, leading to skin inflammation and swelling. Generally, they are not serious but they can be very comfortable. Using antihistamines is one of the best ways to get rid of hives. There are more ways to get relief, and some of the remedies can be easily found in your refrigerator.

What are the symptoms of hives?

“The most common symptom of hives is the appearance of raised, itchy welts or bumps on the skin, which can be either small dots or large patches,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra.

The itching can be intense and bothersome, often getting worse at night or with heat and sweat.

They may cause a stinging sensation.

Swelling of deeper layers of skin, known as angioedema, may happen in some cases, especially around the eyes and lips.

Symptoms typically resolve within a few hours, but they may recur as long as the underlying trigger is present.

What causes hives?

Hives can be triggered by factors such as:

Allergies to foods such as nuts, shellfish, turmeric or eggs

Medications like antibiotics or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

Insect sting

Pollen

Animal dander

Latex

Physical triggers, including heat or cold, can also cause hives.

Can hives spread by scratching?

Hives themselves do not spread by scratching; however, scratching can exacerbate the condition and lead to further irritation. “When you scratch, you can introduce bacteria to your skin that can lead to an infection,” says the expert. Scratching may also trigger the release of more histamines, worsening the itching and swelling. So, make sure not to scratch even if it gets itchy.

What are the ways to get rid of hives?

Hives can be uncomfortable. Know some easy ways to manage the symptoms:

1. Antihistamines

Your doctor may prescribe antihistamines for hives treatment, according to the UK’s National Health Service. Antihistamines such as cetirizine, and diphenhydramine, which are easily available, block the action of histamines, which are responsible for allergic reactions causing hives. “These medications help relieve itching, swelling, and discomfort,” says Dr Malhotra. Non-drowsy options like cetirizine are suitable for daytime use, while diphenhydramine may be more effective at night as it promotes sleep.

Take a Poll How do you fight obesity? Diet correction

Exercise

Medicines

2. Cold compress

Wrap ice cubes in a washcloth, and apply them to your itchy skin several times a day unless cold triggers your hives, as per the American Academy Of Dermatology Association. Applying a cold compress to the affected area constricts blood vessels, slowing the release of histamines and reducing inflammation. It also helps numb the skin, offering quick relief from itchiness.

3. Oatmeal baths

Colloidal oatmeal contains components that may benefit the skin and help in getting relief from hives, as per research published in the Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity journal in 2018. Colloidal oatmeal, finely ground and added to warm bathwater, has soothing properties that alleviate skin irritation. “It forms a protective barrier on the skin, locks in moisture, and reduces inflammation,” says the expert. This home remedy for hives is particularly effective for large or widespread outbreaks of hives, helping calm the skin and relieve itching.

4. Avoid triggers

Identifying the underlying causes of hives like pollen, certain foods, medications, and insect bites can prevent flare-ups. Maintaining a symptom journal helps to track potential triggers. This will allow you to make lifestyle adjustments such as avoiding specific foods.

5. Stay hydrated

Staying adequately hydrated helps maintain skin elasticity and health, which may reduce the frequency of hives. “Water supports the immune system by flushing out toxins that might trigger allergic responses,” says the expert. Having herbal teas, coconut water, and electrolyte-rich drinks can further promote skin hydration and overall wellness.

6. Topical corticosteroids

Corticosteroids may help to improve itchiness, according to a 2024 study published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice. Over-the-counter corticosteroid creams like hydrocortisone can reduce inflammation by suppressing immune responses at the site of application. “These creams are useful for localised hives and can help relieve swelling, redness, and itching,” says Dr Malhotra. However, prolonged use should be avoided unless advised by your doctor, as it can thin the skin.

7. Calamine lotion

Use anti-itch medication like calamine lotion, according to the American Academy Of Dermatology Association. Calamine lotion, made from zinc oxide and ferric oxide, has soothing and anti-itch properties. Applying it to the affected area forms a protective layer that cools the skin and reduces discomfort. It is especially beneficial for mild cases of hives, as it is gentle on the skin and can be easily applied.

8. Natural antihistamines

Vitamin C, which can have anti-allergy effects, can help to deal with allergic and conditions related to the immune system, as per a 2023 review published in Inflammopharmacology. So, eat vitamin C-rich foods such as oranges and strawberries, as they can act as natural antihistamines by helping to lower histamine levels in the body. Incorporating these into the diet may offer additional immune support and reduce the severity of allergic reactions, including hives.

9. Stress management

Since stress can weaken the immune system and trigger or worsen hives, adopting stress management techniques is essential to get relief. “Practices such as yoga, meditation, deep breathing, and journaling help lower cortisol levels and promote relaxation, and so, can prevent stress-induced hives or minimise their intensity,” says the expert.

While these ways may help you deal with hives, do not forget to check with your doctor to avoid any problems.