How to eat hemp seeds: 8 ways to enjoy this superfood

Hemp seeds are highly nutritious as they are high protein and healthy fats. Check out how to eat hemp seeds every day.

While chia seeds, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds are are some of the common superfoods you can have to be healthy, here is another addition. Hemp seeds, the small, edible seeds of the Cannabis sativa plant, have also earned a spot in the list of superfoods. These healthy seeds are highly nutritious as they have protein, fatty acids, and minerals. Like most healthy seeds, these can also be used in salads or smoothies, or even eaten directly. Check out how to eat hemp seeds to incorporate these in your diet.

Nutritional value of hemp seeds

Before learning how to eat hemp seeds, know more about the superfood’s nutritional value. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of hemp seeds consists of:

33.33 grams protein

10 grams carbohydrate

10 grams fibre

67 mg calcium

12 mg iron

600 mg magnesium

10 mg zinc

5 grams fatty acids

These seeds could also contain a small quantity of cannabinoids (group of chemical substances) like tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive compound in cannabis, as per research published in the Journal of Food Composition and Analysis in 2022.

What are the health benefits of hemp seeds?

You should know how to eat hemp seeds as they can offer many benefits:

1. May promote heart health

“These seeds are full of arginine, an amino acid that aids in producing nitric oxide, which is important for blood vessel dilation,” says nutritionist Rakshita Mehra. This helps lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of disease related to the heart. They also have omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which have beneficial effects on cardiovascular health, according to research published in Nutrition & Metabolism in 2010.

2. Aid digestion

Hemp seeds are a good source of both soluble and insoluble fibre, which helps regulate digestion, and promote regular bowel movements. “This can prevent constipation, and support a healthy gut microbiome, which is a critical component of digestion,” says the expert.

3. Support muscle growth

This superfood contains nine essential amino acids, making it a great protein source. This is especially beneficial for vegetarians and vegans who may struggle to get all the amino acids they need from plant-based sources of protein. Consuming these seeds can support muscle repair and growth, especially after working out.

4. Reduce inflammation

Hemp seeds are high in gamma-linolenic acid or GLA, which is an omega-6 fatty acid known for its anti-inflammatory properties. “GLA helps to reduce inflammation in the body, which may benefit conditions like arthritis, and inflammatory bowel disease,” says the expert.

5. Improve skin health

The omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in these seeds help maintain healthy skin by supporting the skin’s natural oil production. These seeds have an anti-inflammatory activity, so they may help in treating skin conditions such as acne, and psoriasis, as per research published in Pharmaceutics in May 2024. Another good reason to learn how to eat hemp seeds.

6. Aid in weight loss

Hemp seeds are rich in protein and fibre, both of which promote feelings of fullness and reduce appetite. This can help with weight management by preventing overeating. Additionally, the healthy fats in hemp seeds help regulate metabolism and support fat loss while maintaining lean muscle mass.

7. Strengthen immunity

You should learn how to eat hemp seeds and incorporate them in your daily diet as they are packed with nutrients such as zinc, magnesium, and iron. These are vital for a healthy immune system. “Zinc, in particular, plays a key role in immune function and helps protect the body against infections,” says Mehra. Regular consumption of these healthy seeds can support your body’s natural defenses.

How to eat hemp seeds?

Here are some ways to include hemp seeds in your daily diet.

1. Eat them directly

Wondering how to eat hemp seeds? The easiest way is to enjoy them directly as a nutritious snack. These healthy seeds are often consumed in their shelled form, and have a soft, and nutty flavour. You can also snack on them straight from the packet. “You can consume around 1 to 3 tablespoons of these seeds per day to get a good balance of protein, fatty acids, fibre, and other essential nutrients without overconsuming calories,” says the expert.

2. Soaked hemp seeds

Soaking hemp seeds in water can make them easier to digest and help release their nutrients.

Place 1 to 2 tablespoons of these seeds in a glass or bowl.

Add 1/4 to 1/2 cup of water to the healthy seeds.

Let the seeds soak for a few hours or overnight to soften them.

Stir the soaked seeds into the water, and drink it as a refreshing, nutrient-packed beverage.

3. Hemp seed water drink

Create a hemp seed-infused water drink by adding 1 tablespoon of these seeds into a glass of filtered water.

Wait for 10 to 15 minutes after which the seeds will float at the top.

Optionally, you can mix the water with a squeeze of lemon or lime to enhance the flavour.

4. Hemp seed smoothie

Take a glass and put the following ingredients in it:

1 tablespoon of hemp seeds

1 cup of spinach or kale

1/2 banana for natural sweetness

1/2 cup of berries

1/2 cup of water or almond milk

5. Hemp seed salads

While learning how to eat hemp seeds, remember to incorporate them into salads. Mix the following ingredients to get a nutritious salad:

2 tablespoons of hemp seeds

A handful of mixed greens like spinach, mustard leaves, or kale

10 cherry tomatoes

1 chopped cucumber

3 chopped bell peppers

1 teaspoon of olive oil

Juice from one lemon

6. Hemp seed oatmeal

Leaning how to eat hemp seeds in breakfast is a great way to kickstart your morning. To make your oatmeal, use these ingredients:

1 tablespoon of hemp seeds

1/2 cup of oats (rolled or steel-cut)

1/2 cup of almond milk or water

7. Hemp seed energy balls

You can make no-bake energy balls using these seeds. Get your hands on these ingredients, mix them and roll them into balls:

1/4 cup of hemp seeds

1/4 cup of unsweetened peanut butter (or almond butter)

1/2 cup of oats

1 tablespoon of honey

1 tablespoon of chia seeds

8. Hemp seed yogurt bowl

Here’s another tip if you want to learn how to eat hemp seeds. Add them to a yogurt bowl with mixed berries. “This food combination is an excellent way to boost protein and fibre content,” says the expert. This is also a filling, low-calorie snack, making it one of the healthiest ways to lose weight.

How to eat hemp seeds: Know the side effects

These seeds are generally considered safe and highly nutritious, but while learning how to eat hemp seeds, make sure to know about their side effects too:

Digestive issues : They are rich in fibre, so consuming them in large amounts without adequate hydration may lead to digestive discomfort, such as bloating, and gas.

: They are rich in fibre, so consuming them in large amounts without adequate hydration may lead to digestive discomfort, such as bloating, and gas. Allergic reactions : Not very common, but people may have an allergy to hemp seeds. Itching, and swelling can be experienced in case of an allergy.

: Not very common, but people may have an allergy to hemp seeds. Itching, and swelling can be experienced in case of an allergy. Blood thinning effects : These seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties and can act as a natural blood thinner. While this is beneficial for heart health, people on blood-thinning medications like warfarin or aspirin should be cautious about consuming large quantities of hemp seeds, as it may increase the risk of bleeding.

: These seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties and can act as a natural blood thinner. While this is beneficial for heart health, people on blood-thinning medications like warfarin or aspirin should be cautious about consuming large quantities of hemp seeds, as it may increase the risk of bleeding. Excessive caloric intake: They are calorie-dense due to their healthy fats, so consuming them in large quantities can lead to an excess of calories, potentially affecting weight loss or maintenance efforts.

Hemp seeds can be good for the heart or maintaining weight. But before learning how to eat hemp seeds and adding them to your diet, consult your doctor, especially if you are on medications.

Related FAQs Does eating hemp seeds help hair growth and thickness? Yes, eating hemp seeds can support hair growth due to their rich nutritional profile. Hemp seeds contain essential nutrients that contribute to overall hair health, including healthy fats, protein, and minerals like zinc, and magnesium. Are hemp seeds good before bed? Yes, hemp seeds can be eaten before bed. Their magnesium content helps relax muscles and promotes restful sleep. A small portion with warm water or milk can enhance relaxation. Can you eat hemp seeds everyday? The recommended daily intake of hemp seeds is 1 to 3 tablespoons (10 to 30 grams), depending on your dietary needs. Start with a smaller amount to ensure tolerance.