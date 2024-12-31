How to eat hemp seeds: 8 ways to enjoy this superfood

Chat with
While chia seeds, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds are are some of the common superfoods you can have to be healthy, here is another addition. Hemp seeds, the small, edible seeds of the Cannabis sativa plant, have also earned a spot in the list of superfoods. These healthy seeds are highly nutritious as they have protein, fatty acids, and minerals. Like most healthy seeds, these can also be used in salads or smoothies, or even eaten directly. Check out how to eat hemp seeds to incorporate these in your diet.
Before learning how to eat hemp seeds, know more about the superfood’s nutritional value. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of hemp seeds consists of:
These seeds could also contain a small quantity of cannabinoids (group of chemical substances) like tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive compound in cannabis, as per research published in the Journal of Food Composition and Analysis in 2022.
You should know how to eat hemp seeds as they can offer many benefits:
“These seeds are full of arginine, an amino acid that aids in producing nitric oxide, which is important for blood vessel dilation,” says nutritionist Rakshita Mehra. This helps lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of disease related to the heart. They also have omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which have beneficial effects on cardiovascular health, according to research published in Nutrition & Metabolism in 2010.
Hemp seeds are a good source of both soluble and insoluble fibre, which helps regulate digestion, and promote regular bowel movements. “This can prevent constipation, and support a healthy gut microbiome, which is a critical component of digestion,” says the expert.
This superfood contains nine essential amino acids, making it a great protein source. This is especially beneficial for vegetarians and vegans who may struggle to get all the amino acids they need from plant-based sources of protein. Consuming these seeds can support muscle repair and growth, especially after working out.
Hemp seeds are high in gamma-linolenic acid or GLA, which is an omega-6 fatty acid known for its anti-inflammatory properties. “GLA helps to reduce inflammation in the body, which may benefit conditions like arthritis, and inflammatory bowel disease,” says the expert.
The omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in these seeds help maintain healthy skin by supporting the skin’s natural oil production. These seeds have an anti-inflammatory activity, so they may help in treating skin conditions such as acne, and psoriasis, as per research published in Pharmaceutics in May 2024. Another good reason to learn how to eat hemp seeds.
Hemp seeds are rich in protein and fibre, both of which promote feelings of fullness and reduce appetite. This can help with weight management by preventing overeating. Additionally, the healthy fats in hemp seeds help regulate metabolism and support fat loss while maintaining lean muscle mass.
You should learn how to eat hemp seeds and incorporate them in your daily diet as they are packed with nutrients such as zinc, magnesium, and iron. These are vital for a healthy immune system. “Zinc, in particular, plays a key role in immune function and helps protect the body against infections,” says Mehra. Regular consumption of these healthy seeds can support your body’s natural defenses.
Here are some ways to include hemp seeds in your daily diet.
Wondering how to eat hemp seeds? The easiest way is to enjoy them directly as a nutritious snack. These healthy seeds are often consumed in their shelled form, and have a soft, and nutty flavour. You can also snack on them straight from the packet. “You can consume around 1 to 3 tablespoons of these seeds per day to get a good balance of protein, fatty acids, fibre, and other essential nutrients without overconsuming calories,” says the expert.
Soaking hemp seeds in water can make them easier to digest and help release their nutrients.
Take a glass and put the following ingredients in it:
While learning how to eat hemp seeds, remember to incorporate them into salads. Mix the following ingredients to get a nutritious salad:
Leaning how to eat hemp seeds in breakfast is a great way to kickstart your morning. To make your oatmeal, use these ingredients:
You can make no-bake energy balls using these seeds. Get your hands on these ingredients, mix them and roll them into balls:
Here’s another tip if you want to learn how to eat hemp seeds. Add them to a yogurt bowl with mixed berries. “This food combination is an excellent way to boost protein and fibre content,” says the expert. This is also a filling, low-calorie snack, making it one of the healthiest ways to lose weight.
These seeds are generally considered safe and highly nutritious, but while learning how to eat hemp seeds, make sure to know about their side effects too:
Hemp seeds can be good for the heart or maintaining weight. But before learning how to eat hemp seeds and adding them to your diet, consult your doctor, especially if you are on medications.
Yes, eating hemp seeds can support hair growth due to their rich nutritional profile. Hemp seeds contain essential nutrients that contribute to overall hair health, including healthy fats, protein, and minerals like zinc, and magnesium.
Yes, hemp seeds can be eaten before bed. Their magnesium content helps relax muscles and promotes restful sleep. A small portion with warm water or milk can enhance relaxation.
The recommended daily intake of hemp seeds is 1 to 3 tablespoons (10 to 30 grams), depending on your dietary needs. Start with a smaller amount to ensure tolerance.
