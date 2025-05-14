5 health benefits of Brazil nuts and 8 ways to enjoy them!

Brazil nuts, which are full of nutrients, are good for your heart, hair and skin. So, learn how to eat Brazil nuts in healthy ways.

Brazil nuts are large, crescent-shaped seeds that are full of healthy fats, magnesium, vitamin E, fibre and zinc. They are also known for being one of the best natural sources of selenium, a vital mineral that plays a key role in many bodily functions. It can support your immune system and thyroid health, and be beneficial for your skin and hair. Wonder how to eat Brazil nuts to reap the health benefits? Well, there are many ways to enjoy this superfood. They have a rich, creamy texture and slightly earthy flavour, which makes them a popular snack and an excellent addition to various recipes.

What are the health benefits of Brazil nuts?

Adding nuts to your diet in general is a good way to eat healthy, but Brazil nuts specifically bring a world of health benefits. Here are some of them:

1. Supports thyroid health

They are particularly beneficial for those with thyroid issues because they contain high levels of selenium, which plays a key role in thyroid hormone production. Hundred grams of these seeds have 1920 micrograms of selenium, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. “Selenium helps convert the inactive form of thyroid hormone (T4) to its active form (T3), which is essential for proper metabolism and energy production,” says nutritionist Asmita Jotshi.

2. Good for the heart

They are a great source of healthy fats, including monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats, which can help lower levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (bad cholesterol) while increasing high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (good cholesterol). The presence of magnesium and fibre in this superfood further supports heart health by promoting healthy blood pressure and improving vascular function. A study, published in LWT – Food Science and Technology, suggested that eating 1.5 ounces (42.5 grams) per day of Brazil nuts, as part of a diet low in saturated fat, may reduce the risk of heart disease.

3. Boosts brain health

“The selenium in this superfood supports brain function by protecting against oxidative damage,” says the expert. It may help reduce the risk of cognitive decline and improve mood, which can be especially beneficial during times of mental fatigue and stress. This is one of the reasons why you should know how to eat Brazil nuts.

4. Promotes healthy skin and hair

They are packed with vitamin E, an essential nutrient that acts as a powerful antioxidant to protect skin cells from free radical damage. “This vitamin also promotes collagen production, supporting skin elasticity and reducing the appearance of wrinkles,” says the expert. The healthy fats in these seeds help keep skin hydrated and promote shiny, strong hair, which is one of the reasons why you should know how to eat Brazil nuts.

5. May boost fertility

Selenium plays a key role in reproductive health, which gives you another reason to learn how to eat Brazil nuts. It is needed for fertilisation and embryo development, according to research published in Advances In Nutrition. “Even in men, selenium is needed to support sperm motility and testosterone production,” says Jotshi.

How to eat Brazil nuts?

Want to know how to eat Brazil nuts? Follow these simple recipes with Brazil nuts to include them in your diet through enticing foods and drinks.

1. Brazil nut smoothie

Ingredients:

2 Brazil nuts (soaked for 4 hours or overnight)

1 ripe banana

1 cup almond milk or any plant-based milk

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon honey (optional)

Instructions:

1. Soak the Brazil nuts overnight or for at least 4 hours in water for a creamier texture.

2. In a blender, combine the soaked Brazil nuts, banana, almond milk, chia seeds, cinnamon, and honey (if you are using).

3. Blend until smooth and creamy.

4. Serve chilled in a glass and enjoy this nutrient-packed smoothie.

2. Brazil nut pesto

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Brazil nuts (roasted or raw)

2 cups fresh basil leaves (packed)

2 garlic cloves

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon lemon juice (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a food processor, combine the Brazil nuts, basil leaves, garlic, and grated parmesan.

2. Pulse until the mixture becomes finely chopped.

3. While processing, slowly drizzle in the olive oil until the pesto reaches your desired consistency.

4. Season with salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lemon juice.

5. Toss with pasta, spread on sandwiches, or use as a dip.

3. Brazil nut and quinoa salad

Ingredients:

1/2 cup quinoa (uncooked)

1/4 cup Brazil nuts (roughly chopped)

1 cucumber (diced)

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes (halved)

1/4 cup red onion (finely diced)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. To learn how to eat Brazil nuts, cook quinoa according to package instructions, usually for 15 minutes.

2. While quinoa is cooking, chop the Brazil nuts, cucumber, tomatoes, and red onion.

3. Once quinoa is cooked, fluff with a fork and let it cool for a few minutes.

4. In a large bowl, combine the quinoa, Brazil nuts, cucumber, tomatoes, and red onion.

5. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice, then season with salt and pepper.

6. Toss well and serve chilled or at room temperature.

4. Brazil nut energy balls

Ingredients:

1/2 cup dates (pitted)

1/4 cup Brazil nuts (chopped)

1/4 cup rolled oats

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 tablespoon almond butter or peanut butter

Instructions:

1. In a food processor, combine dates, Brazil nuts, oats, cocoa powder and almond butter.

2. Pulse until the mixture begins to come together and sticks when pressed.

3. Scoop out tablespoon-sized portions and roll them into balls.

4. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to set. Store in an airtight container for up to a week.

5. Chocolate-covered Brazil nuts

Ingredients:

1 cup Brazil nuts

100 grams dark chocolate

Instructions:

1. To learn how to eat Brazil nuts, melt the dark chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a simmering pot of water.

2. While the chocolate is melting, lay a sheet of parchment paper on a tray.

3. Dip each seed into the melted chocolate and place them on the parchment paper.

4. Once all nuts are coated, refrigerate for 20 minutes until the chocolate sets.

5. Enjoy your homemade chocolate-covered Brazil nuts!

6. Brazil nut butter

Ingredients:

1 cup Brazil nuts (roasted)

1 tablespoon coconut oil or olive oil

Pinch of salt (optional)

Instructions:

1. To learn how to eat Brazil nuts, place them in a food processor and blend for 5 to 10 minutes. Initially, it will form a crumbly texture, so keep blending.

2. As it begins to smooth out, add coconut or olive oil to get your desired consistency.

3. Once smooth, add a pinch of salt, if desired, and blend again.

4. Store in an airtight jar at room temperature or refrigerate for longer shelf life.

7. Brazil nut granola

Ingredients:

2 cups rolled oats

1/2 cup Brazil nuts (chopped)

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup coconut oil (melted)

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of salt

Instructions:

1. To learn how to eat Brazil nuts, preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine oats, chopped Brazil nuts, cinnamon, and salt.

3. In a separate small bowl, mix melted coconut oil and honey.

4. Pour the wet mixture over the dry ingredients and stir until evenly coated.

5. Spread the granola mixture on a baking sheet in a single layer.

6. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring halfway through, until golden brown.

7. Let the granola cool before storing in an airtight container.

8. Brazil nut-crusted fish

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Brazil nuts (chopped)

1/2 cup breadcrumbs (whole wheat or gluten-free)

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

2 fish fillets (like salmon or tilapia)

1 egg (beaten)

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil for greasing

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. In a shallow dish, combine chopped Brazil nuts, breadcrumbs, and Parmesan cheese (if using).

3. In another dish, beat the egg.

4. Season the fish with salt and pepper.

5. Dip each piece of fish into the beaten egg, then coat it with the Brazil nut mixture.

6. Place the coated chicken or fish on a greased baking sheet.

7. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes until golden and cooked through.

8. Serve after learning how to eat Brazil nuts.

How many Brazil nuts are safe to eat?

Learning how to eat Brazil nuts is good, as they are nutritious. “But they should be eaten in moderation due to their high selenium content. It is a trace mineral that’s essential for health, but can be toxic in excessive amounts,” says the expert. It is generally considered safe to eat 1 to 2 Brazil nuts per day. “This amount provides a sufficient dose of selenium without exceeding the recommended daily intake,” says the expert. If you have them in large quantities, they could lead to selenium toxicity, which may cause symptoms like nausea, hair loss and fatigue.

You should know how to eat Brazil nuts, as they are good for your overall health. But have them in moderation so that you reap the benefits of selenium and other nutrients without experiencing selenium toxicity.

Related FAQs Can you eat raw Brazil nuts? They are often sold raw and can be consumed straight from the shell or after being shelled. However, raw Brazil nuts can sometimes contain aflatoxins, a type of mold produced by fungi. Aflatoxins can lead to liver damage. Should you soak Brazil nuts before eating? Soaking Brazil nuts before eating them is not necessary, but it can offer some potential benefits like improved digestibility and enhanced flavour.