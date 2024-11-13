World Diabetes Day 2024: 5 ways to detect diabetes quickly

Diabetes is a growing health concern in the world. It can be managed, but you need to detect it early. On World Diabetes Day, know how to detect diabetes quickly.

Diabetes is a long-term health condition where the body either does not produce enough insulin or cannot use the insulin it produces effectively. Insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, is important as it helps regulate blood sugar levels. Without proper insulin function, the blood sugar levels can rise, and lead to eye, foot, heart, and kidney problems. The best way to avoid all these health problems is by preventing diabetes. You can do that by spotting it on time. On World Diabetes Day, which falls on November 14, we tell you the ways to detect diabetes quickly.

What is diabetes?

Diabetes or diabetes mellitus is a metabolic disorder characterised by persistent high blood sugar levels. “It has an impact on the body’s ability to convert glucose from food into energy,” says endocrinologist and diabetologist Dr Shyam Sundar C.M. It is very common, as approximately 422 million people in the world have diabetes, according to the World Health Organization.

Types of diabetes

There are three main types of diabetes you should know:

1. Type 1 diabetes

Also known as insulin-dependent diabetes, this type occurs when the immune system attacks then destroys the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas by mistake. “It mostly develops during childhood or adolescence, but grown-ups may also have it,” says the expert.

2. Type 2 diabetes

It is the most common form, as a majority of the people have this type of diabetes. Over 95 percent of diabetics have type 2 diabetes, as per WHO. “It usually develops in adults over the age of 45, but it is now being diagnosed in younger people as well due to a rise in obesity rates and sedentary lifestyle. In this condition, the body’s cells become resistant to insulin,” says the expert.

3. Gestational diabetes

As the name suggests, this type occurs during pregnancy when the body is not able to make enough insulin to meet the increased needs. It usually resolves after childbirth, but it should not be taken lightly, as it puts the mother and baby at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes later on.

How to detect diabetes quickly?

To detect diabetes quickly, you need to check the physical symptoms, and take blood tests.

1. Notice the symptoms of diabetes

The easiest way to detect diabetes quickly is by looking for symptoms:

Type 1 diabetes : Peeing frequently, feeling very thirsty, losing weight without even trying, fatigue, blurred vision, and increased hunger.

: Peeing frequently, feeling very thirsty, losing weight without even trying, fatigue, blurred vision, and increased hunger. Type 2 diabetes : Increased thirst, frequent urination, blurred vision, slow-healing sores, and tingling or numbness in the hands or feet.

: Increased thirst, frequent urination, blurred vision, slow-healing sores, and tingling or numbness in the hands or feet. Gestational diabetes: It is often asymptomatic, but you may experience increased thirst and frequent urination.

2. Fasting blood sugar test

Before blood is drawn from you in the morning to measure glucose levels, you will have to fast overnight. “The normal range should be less than 100 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL), but if you have diabetes, the reading will be 126 mg/dL or higher,” says Dr Sundar

3. Oral Glucose Tolerance Test

Before this test to detect diabetes quickly, you will need to fast for at least eight hours. A blood sample will be taken from you to measure your glucose level after fasting then you will drink a liquid with sugar in it. Two hours later, another blood sample will be taken to check your blood sugar level, and if it is high, you may have diabetes, according to the US National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. While the normal range is less than 140 mg/dL, a reading of 200 mg/dL or higher is a diabetes indication.

4. Hemoglobin A1C Test

This blood test for diabetes detection measures average blood glucose levels over the past two to three months. Normal range is below 5.7 percent, and if you have diabetes, it will be 6.5 percent or above, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

5. Random blood sugar test

In case of random blood sugar test, the levels can be tested at any time of the day. You don’t have to fast for eight hours, as this test to detect diabetes quickly is done regardless of fasting. “A reading of 200 mg/dL or higher indicates you have diabetes,” says the expert.

Self-checking at home may seem like the easiest way to detect diabetes quickly, but it should not replace professional diagnosis. “People can use glucometers to check their blood sugar levels regularly, especially if they have risk factors such as obesity, family history of diabetes, or high blood pressure. If the reading is consistently above normal, it is better to consult a doctor,” suggests Dr Sundar.

How to treat diabetes?

After you detect diabetes quickly, you can start your treatment.

1. Type 1 diabetes

Insulin therapy : Since the body does not produce insulin, people with this type need to take insulin injections regularly.

: Since the body does not produce insulin, people with this type need to take insulin injections regularly. Dietary management : A balanced diet low in simple sugars and carbohydrates can help control blood sugar levels.

: A balanced diet low in simple sugars and carbohydrates can help control blood sugar levels. Exercise: Be it walking or running, regular physical activity helps manage blood glucose levels.

2. Type 2 diabetes

Lifestyle changes : A healthy diabetes diet and regular exercise are a must. “Losing even five percent of total body weight can improve insulin sensitivity,” says the expert.

: A healthy diabetes diet and regular exercise are a must. “Losing even five percent of total body weight can improve insulin sensitivity,” says the expert. Oral medications : Medications like metformin help lower blood glucose levels.

: Medications like metformin help lower blood glucose levels. Insulin therapy: In advanced stages, people with this type may require insulin injections.

3. Gestational diabetes

Diet and exercise : A well-planned healthy diet rich in fiber, such as whole grains, vegetables, and fruits, and regular physical activity help control blood sugar levels.

: A well-planned healthy diet rich in fiber, such as whole grains, vegetables, and fruits, and regular physical activity help control blood sugar levels. Monitoring : Regular blood sugar tests are essential during pregnancy.

: Regular blood sugar tests are essential during pregnancy. Medications: Insulin may be prescribed if blood sugar levels remain high.

Diabetes is a chronic, but a manageable health condition. It requires timely detection, appropriate treatment, and lifestyle changes. To detect diabetes quickly, you should check the symptoms and take blood test.