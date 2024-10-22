Tea bags for eyes: Follow these 8 tips to reduce puffiness and dark circles

Using tea bags for eyes can help reduce puffiness, and swelling as well as keep dark circles at bay. Here is how to use them!

Be it dark circles or puffiness, using tea bags for eyes is a scientifically proven method to give you instant relief. The chemicals present in caffeinated as well as herbal tea bags help in alleviating swelling and irritation in your eyes, offering a calming effect in return. You can opt for either a cold compress or even a warm compress while using this method. However, it is essential to note the right way to use tea bags for your eyes. Over-application or inappropriate ways can do more harm than good. Know how to use tea bags for eyes, and the various benefits that this practice can offer you.

How do tea bags help the eyes?

Using tea bags for eyes can be useful as they provide comfort and reduce irritation, says dermatologist Priyanka Kuri. Here are some of the benefits of using tea bags for eyes.

1. Reduces puffiness

Caffeinated tea bags can be used to reduce puffiness by causing constriction of blood vessels. It is the temperature of the tea bags that calms the area effectively, reducing the swelling seen around the eyes. A study, published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, states that the caffeine content present in black or even green tea bags can help reduce puffiness.

2. Eases irritation

The anti-inflammatory ingredients included in tea, known as tannins, can soothe an inflamed surface. This is useful for those who suffer from redness or inflammatory reactions to dust or pollen. A cold tea bag compress can help in alleviating dryness and inflammation in the eyes. Tea bags contain polyphenols such as epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), which is anti-inflammatory, states a study, published in Anti-Inflammatory & Anti-Allergy Agents in Medicinal Chemistry.

3. Alleviates eye bags

Dark circles or more scientifically periorbital dark circles are due to poor blood circulation beneath the eyes and can be resolved by the antioxidants present in tea. This enables the area to become brighter and supple upon regular usage. Apart from tea bags, there are several other ways to treat dark circles at home.

4. Gives a cooling effect

Using chilled tea bags provides instantaneous relief. The cooling sensation aids in rejuvenating the eyes and achieving a more alert as well as awake look. A study, published in Pharmacophore, states that by placing chilled chamomile tea bags on your eyes, you may get temporary relief as this reduces puffiness and offers a calming sensation.

5. Contains antioxidants

Tea contains a high concentration of antioxidants that help in protecting skin cells from the harmful effects of free radicals. This in turn promotes healthier skin around the eye area and may help reduce signs of ageing.

Take a Poll How do you fight obesity? Diet correction

Exercise

Medicines

How to use tea bags for eyes?

From dark circles to pigmentation, here’s a quick guide to solve all your problems with tea bags:

1. Select the appropriate tea bags

Opt for caffeinated teas such as black, green, or other teas that have anti-inflammatory effects such as herbal ones. Some alternatives like chamomile herbal tea can be helpful for their calming properties. Pay attention that the tea bags do not have any additional constituents that might cause skin aggravation.

2. Prepare the tea

Prepare a cup of hot water and soak two tea bags in it for about 3 – 5 minutes. This is to give a chance for the tea to infuse and extract its benefits. After steeping, squeeze the water in the teabags and set them aside to cool down, so that they will not be too hot when applied.

3. Chill the tea bags

You can keep the prepared tea bags in the fridge for a few minutes before use to attain optimum results. The cooling effect will also serve to minimize the puffiness of one’s eyes and rejuvenate them upon application.

4. Clean up the space

The area should be well prepared before applying the bag. Make sure that the face is free from dirt or any makeup by gently washing it. This step is crucial in order to avoid any unwanted irritation inside the eyes.

5. Apply the tea bag

Find a relaxing position and cover your eyes with the cooled tea bags. Ensure that the tea bags fit well and cover the entire contour of the eyes.

6. Relax and wait

Place the tea bags on the eyes for 10-15 minutes. This is an excellent moment to recline, close one’s eyes, and appreciate some stillness. The beneficial properties of the tea will seep into the skin and work their magic.

7. Remove and rinse

Discard the tea bags after usage. Cool the face with water and cleanse it of any remaining leftovers. This promotes postoperative comfort and also eliminates any remaining skin irritation.

8. Use it frequently

To achieve the best results, it is permissible to carry out this treatment 2-3 times a week as per the individual needs. Such a practice can help to sustain the skin surrounding the eyes and make it look fresher and better.

How to choose the best tea bags for your problem?

When buying tea bags for eye therapy, it is necessary to pay attention to the type of tea and its characteristics. “Some drinks containing caffeine such as black and green teas are good as they help reduce puffiness via constriction of blood vessels. In addition, these teas are rich in antioxidants, which can help eliminate dark circles by promoting blood circulation in the areas surrounding the eyes. Therapeutic agents have also been detected in chamomile as well as peppermint tea that can help to reduce inflammation and redness,” explains Dr Kuri. It is recommended to make sure that all these different types of tea do not contain any synthetic artificial preservatives or flavouring agents, as these can be irritating to the skin. At the end of the day, the choice of the type of tea bag should depend on your preference, keeping in mind your skin type.

What are the side effects of using tea bags for eyes?

Here are some side effects of using tea bags for eyes that you need to be careful of:

Skin reaction: Some people may get skin hypersensitivity or rashes due to the substances found in the tea, especially for individuals with already persisting skin issues.

Some people may get skin hypersensitivity or rashes due to the substances found in the tea, especially for individuals with already persisting skin issues. Impurities: Sometimes inadequate sterilization of the tea bags can lead to a possibility of developing an infection around the eyes from the bacteria.

Sometimes inadequate sterilization of the tea bags can lead to a possibility of developing an infection around the eyes from the bacteria. Unwanted marks: Some types of tea, particularly herbal ones, tend to leave a mark on the skin around the eyes for some time, which can be quite bothersome.

Some types of tea, particularly herbal ones, tend to leave a mark on the skin around the eyes for some time, which can be quite bothersome. Moisture: Prolonged application of a wet tea bag on the skin surface can result in excess moisture and break down the skin’s natural protection. As a result of this, the individual may develop irritation or rashes.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. How many tea bags should you use?

It is always recommended to use two tea bags, one for each eye in one application. They can be used on the eyes for 10-15 minutes for optimum benefits.

2. Can you use tea bags for your eyes every day?

Even though the usage of tea bags is beneficial, it is always recommended to use the same 2-3 times a week, rather than every day. Over-application of tea bags on one’s eyes may cause skin sensitivity and other potential adverse effects.