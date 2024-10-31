Use panty liners the right way to avoid period leaks!

A panty liner is a thin pad used to absorb vaginal discharge or light menstrual flow. Learn how to use panty liners the right way.

Panty liners are a comfortable way to stay fresh and secure throughout the day. They are thin, disposable pads designed to absorb light vaginal discharge, odour, and moisture. While they are often associated with menstruation, they can be used for more than this purpose. Whether you are experiencing spotting between periods, light bladder leakage, or simply want an extra layer of protection, panty liners can be a helpful solution. However, it is important to choose the right type and wear them correctly for them to work for you.

What are panty liners?

These are thin, absorbent pads that are placed inside your underwear. They are primarily used to absorb light vaginal discharge, spotting, or small leaks of urine. “Unlike regular sanitary pads, panty liners are much smaller, thinner, and less absorbent, making them suitable for daily use, especially for women who want to feel fresher and more comfortable throughout the day,” says gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Chetna Jain.

What are panty liners used for?

1. Daily vaginal discharge

Many women experience light discharge on a regular basis. Vaginal discharge is a combination of fluids and cells that leaves the vagina throughout the day. This discharge protects your vagina from infections and irritants, according to a 2020 study published in the Singapore Medical Journal. While vaginal discharge is a natural and healthy body function, it can get uncomfortable. Panty liners offer an inconspicuous and comfortable alternative to handle daily discharge. They are meant to absorb excess moisture and prevent stains, allowing ladies to feel clean and comfortable all day.

2. Menstrual spotting

Spotting and periods are different! Spotting is defined as light vaginal bleeding that occurs outside of a regular menstrual period. Light spotting before or after a period can be managed with panty liners. They are a modest and relaxing approach to manage spotting since they absorb mild discharge and avoid stains. Wearing a panty liner during spotting times allows you to preserve a sense of freshness while avoiding unexpected leaks and accidents.

3. Backup for tampons or menstrual cups

While women use tampons for heavy bleeding, panty liners can serve as a valuable backup for this, providing an extra layer of protection against leaks. “When using tampons, there is always a risk of leakage, especially during heavy flow days or when the tampon is not inserted correctly. By wearing a panty liner as a backup, you can minimise the risk of stains and accidents,” says Dr Jain. Similarly, menstrual cups, while highly effective, may occasionally leak, especially during the first few uses or if the cup is not inserted properly. A panty liner can help absorb any unexpected leakage, ensuring that you feel comfortable throughout the day.

4. Urinary leaks

Panty liners can also help absorb small amounts of urine, particularly for women with mild incontinence. Incontinence is the involuntary leakage of urine, and it can be a common problem for women, especially as they age. While there are various levels of severity in incontinence, mild cases can be managed with lifestyle changes and the use of absorbent products, as found in a study published in StatPearls. They have an absorbent core and discreet design, which can be a helpful option for women with mild incontinence. They can absorb small amounts of urine, helping to prevent accidents and maintain a sense of freshness and comfort.

5. Light menstrual bleeding

Panty liners can be used by women who experience light bleeding between periods, a condition known as intermenstrual bleeding, or during the lighter days of their menstrual cycle. Additionally, during the last few days of a menstrual cycle, the flow may be so light that a tampon or menstrual cup is not necessary. In these situations, panty liners offer a practical and comfortable solution.

6. Sweat absorption

Panty liners can also help absorb sweat and moisture in the genital area. The genital area is naturally prone to sweating, especially during hot weather or when one is taking part in a strenuous physical activity. Excess moisture can lead to discomfort, odour, and even infections. “With their absorbent core, these can help to absorb sweat and moisture, keeping the genital area dry and fresh,” says Dr Jain.

How to use panty liners?

Here’s a complete step-by-step guide using it correctly:

1. Choose the right size and type

Panty liners come in different sizes and shapes. Choose a size that fits your underwear comfortably and offers the level of protection you need. If you want to use it daily, choose regular-sized liners for light discharge or spotting. Choose slightly larger liners for heavier spotting or to be used with tampons or cups. Plus, some are scented to control odour, but unscented versions are better for those with sensitive skin.

2. Wear the right underwear

Ensure that your underwear is clean and dry. Panty liners work best with snug-fitting underwear, as this prevents movement or shifting during use.

3. Unwrap the panty liner

Remove the panty liner from its packaging. Most liners come with an adhesive strip on the back.

4. Stick the panty liner to your underwear

Peel off the paper backing to reveal the adhesive. Gently, press the panty liner firmly onto the inside of your underwear, ensuring it’s centered where it will best absorb any discharge or spotting. Finally, adjust as necessary to make sure the liner sits comfortably and securely.

5. Change regularly

Panty liners should be changed frequently, ideally every 4-6 hours, or sooner if they become wet. Leaving a panty liner on for too long may lead to discomfort, bad odour, or bacterial growth.

6. Dispose it properly

After use, fold the panty liner in half (with the adhesive side inward), wrap it in toilet paper or the original packaging, and dispose of it in a waste bin. Never flush panty liners, as they can clog plumbing systems.

Side effects of panty liners

Although they are convenient, it is important to use them in the right way and for the right duration. Here are some of the side effects of improper usage include:

1. Skin irritation or rashes

Prolonged use of panty liners, especially in hot and humid conditions, can lead to skin irritation, itching, or rashes due to the constant friction against the skin. Some women are sensitive to the materials or adhesives used, which may cause allergic reactions or contact dermatitis. Also, scented ones may contain chemicals or perfumes that can irritate the sensitive skin around the vulva.

2. Increased risk of infection

Using panty liners continuously without changing them can create a warm, moist environment that encourages the growth of bacteria and yeast, potentially leading to vaginal infections (such as bacterial vaginosis or yeast infections). Wearing them for long periods can trap moisture and prevent proper air circulation, further contributing to the risk of infection.

3. Discomfort

If panty liners are not changed regularly, they can become uncomfortable, especially if they bunch up or shift in your underwear. Prolonged use may also result in chafing or friction burns.

4. Odour

If a panty liner is left on for too long without changing, it can start to emit an unpleasant odor, especially if it absorbs sweat or vaginal discharge.

How to use panty liners to prevent side effects?

If you have sensitive skin, opt for unscented liners to reduce the risk of irritation caused by fragrances. Choose breathable, cotton-based liners to allow better air circulation and minimize moisture buildup.

Change it regularly to avoid bacterial growth and maintain cleanliness. Avoid wearing them 24/7. Give your skin time to breathe by not using them overnight or when not necessary.

Pay attention to how your body responds to panty liners, and consider switching to alternative products if you notice discomfort or any adverse effects.