5 essential tips for parents to take of their babies during winter

EXPERT SPEAK

From skin dryness to respiratory issues, winter can be challenging for newborns. Know essential tips for parents on how to take care of a baby during winter.

Winter can be a cozy time for families, but it can also bring extra challenges for babies. The cold weather can affect the health of your little one in various ways. It is important to take extra precautions and care, which are necessary to keep them safe and healthy during the cold weather. Taking extra precautions and care are necessary to keep them safe. Know how to take care of a baby during winter to ensure their well-being and protect them from the health risks of the season.

Winter brings significant changes in weather and temperature, which can increase the risk of various health issues, especially for babies. Their small body size, developing immunity, and increased sensitivity to sudden temperature changes make them more susceptible to colds, flu, respiratory infections, dry skin, chest congestion, cough, ear infections, hypothermia, chapped lips, cracked skin, and even frostbite. Recognizing and addressing a range of health issues in time can help them keep safe and healthy throughout the chilly season. Here are some practical tips for parents to take extra care of their baby during the winter.

How to take care of a baby during winter?

Here are some practical and simple tips to help parents to take care of their babies during winter:

1. Keep the baby warm

Ensure that you keep the baby warm and cozy during the winter by dressing them in appropriate clothing. Opt for soft, breathable woolen sweaters, mittens, socks, and hats to provide extra warmth and maintain their body temperature. You can easily check if your baby is warm or cold by touching their neck or back. This is one of the best ways to take care of a baby during winter.

{{{htmlData}}}

2. Protect the baby’s skin from dryness

Winter air can be harsh on your baby’s skin, causing it to become dry and irritated. Apply a generous layer of fragrance-free, chemical-free moisturizer on their skin to keep their skin hydrated and soft. These moisturizers are specifically designed for babies’ delicate skin. You should also avoid giving them hot baths as it can strip their skin of its natural oils. Instead, bathe your baby in warm water to protect their skin’s moisture.

Also Read: Bathing baby during winter: 6 things to keep in mind

3. Monitor their breathing pattern

Babies are more prone to breathing difficulties during the winter, such as coughing and congestion. To prevent these issues, avoid exposing your baby to prolonged periods, as it can worsen respiratory problems. If your baby is constantly sneezing, coughing, or experiencing any persistent difficulties in breathing, then immediately take them to a doctor for further diagnosis. This is one of the best ways to take care of a baby during winter.

4. Massage the baby

Regularly massage your baby with gentle, baby-safe oils such as coconut oil (after consulting your doctor). Massaging your baby helps improve blood circulation in their body, keeps their skin moisturized and promotes relaxation. This can also help them relax and sleep well at night. Ensure that you are not using too much pressure while massaging them.

5. Avoid overheating

While trying to keep them warm, you may overheat them mistakenly. It can cause discomfort and make them feel uneasy. Overheating can increase the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in little ones, highlighting the importance of exercising caution. Always dress them according to the temperature outdoors or inside the room. Avoid putting heavy blankets on them especially while they are sleeping. Instead, opt for a sleep sack or layering that can be adjusted as needed.

While these tips may help, it is always a good idea to keep your baby safe from winter woes by checking in with your doctor.