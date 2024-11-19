How to reduce the glycemic index of wheat flour to make it diabetes-friendly

The key to understanding how to reduce glycemic index of wheat flour lies in changing cooking methods, including high-fibre foods, and eating at the right time.

Wheat flour, be it in the form of bread, pasta or noodles, is an important part of any diet. However, when it comes to diabetes, its high glycemic index can often make it challenging to consume. But what if we told you that there were ways to include this cereal in your diet without worrying about a blood sugar spike? Understanding how to reduce the glycemic index of wheat flour can make it more diabetes-friendly. Simple methods such as soaking and fermenting, teaming it up with high-fibre or protein options, and eating it at the right time can make all the difference.

What is the glycemic index of wheat flour?

The glycemic index (GI) refers to the rate at which a carbohydrate elevates blood sugar levels after consumption. Foods are ranked on a scale from zero to one hundred, with one hundred indicating the fastest rise in blood glucose levels. “Refined white wheat flour of any kind ranks from 70 to 85 on the glycemic index scale which is classified as high. This indicates that this particular food has the potential to elevate blood sugar levels at a faster-than-normal rate. Whereas, whole wheat flour, which is rich in fibre and nutrients, has a more moderate GI of about 50-55,” explains nutritionist Veena V.

However, replacing wheat with rice also does not serve any purpose. A study published in the Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism observed that there were no differences in the glycemic index of wheat chapatti and rice-based mixed meals. Therefore it is important to understand how to reduce the glycemic index of wheat flour for healthy consumption.

How to reduce the glycemic index of wheat flour?

Here are some ways to reduce the glycemic index of wheat flour to make it suitable for people with diabetes:

1. Whole grain flour over refined flour

Whole grain flour is better than plain and white flour as it has more roughage which helps in carrying insulin in the bloodstream. This in turn ensures that carbohydrates take longer to be absorbed and digested. Due to this, the glycemic index of whole wheat flour is lower than white refined flour. A study published in the journal Preventive Nutrition and Food Science states that whole-wheat can have a positive effect on blood parameters, such as blood sugar and fat profiles, in diabetic patients. Therefore, a healthy diabetic diet can include wheat flour, however, understanding how to reduce the glycemic index of wheat flour, and using the right kind is important.

2. Consume wheat flour items with high-fibre foods

If you want to understand how to reduce glycemic index of wheat flour, then combine it with the right foods. Foods made from wheat flour should always be served with other high-fibre foods, as this will help lower the meal’s overall glycemic index. The addition of fibre to a meal helps to slow down the digestion of glucose in the body, which in turn helps to control excessive increases in blood sugar levels. A study published in the World Journal of Diabetes states that higher dietary fibre intake resulted in improvements in glycemic control and weight management in diabetic patients. For instance, whole wheat bread served with vegetables, lentils or green salads will complement the meal, while being of low GI as well. Other foods rich in fibre like Avocado or nuts, may also prolong the rate of digestion enabling proper control of blood sugar levels.

3. Protein counterbalance

This refers to the balancing effect of protein on carbohydrate digestion. This is another key to understanding how to reduce glycemic index of wheat flour. When you consume carbohydrates, like those found in wheat, they are broken down into glucose, which is then absorbed into the bloodstream. This can lead to a rapid rise in blood sugar levels. Lean meats, like chicken, fish, or eggs, contain protein, which takes longer to digest than carbohydrates. When consumed with carbohydrates, the protein slows down digestion, leading to a more gradual release of glucose into the bloodstream. A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition states that a high-protein diet helps to control blood glucose postprandially in type 2 diabetics and improves overall glucose control.

4. Inclusion of water

The inclusion of water as well as vapour while cooking, is key to knowing how to reduce the glycemic index of wheat flour. This helps in controlling the glycemic response. Water and water vapour, particularly from cooked foods, can further slow down the digestion of carbohydrates. This helps to regulate the rate at which glucose enters the bloodstream, preventing a sudden spike. Additionally, soaking wheat flour in water or yoghurt overnight helps break down complex carbohydrates, reducing the GI.

5. Eat wheat flour with low glycemic index foods.

To promote slower digestion of carbohydrates, eating wheat flour with low glycemic index (GI) foods, like non-starchy vegetables, pulses and some fruits help. “For example, consuming roti with lentils or green salad with nuts. Some foods, such as yoghurt or pickles, which are fermented and also have a low GI, assist in controlling blood sugar levels as well,” says Veena.

6. Time wheat flour consumption strategically

The key to understanding how to reduce the glycemic index of wheat flour lies in eating it at the right time. The timing of wheat flour consumption can also affect its impact on blood sugar. It is better to consume them within a full meal than as a snack which in turn helps to reduce the chances of triggering a high blood sugar level. You should eat wheat-based foods during the earlier parts of the day or around the time when physical exercise is undertaken since the body is better at using the carbohydrates for energy. It is also advisable to eat foods prepared from wheat flour during breakfast or lunch rather than dinner, to keep extreme changes in blood sugar levels that affect sleep patterns to a minimum.

How to replace wheat flour in a diabetic diet?

For many diabetic patients aiming to manage blood glucose levels, wheat flour may be replaced by flours which have a lower glycemic index. For instance, almond flour, coconut flour and chickpea flour contain high amounts of fibre, protein and healthy fats which assist in slowing down the carbohydrates’ absorption and hence minimise blood sugar levels after meals. These alternatives can be used in many forms, even while baking, making it fit for diabetic people.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can diabetics eat wheat flour?

Yes, diabetics can consume wheat flour, but it is always advised to choose whole wheat flour over refined flour and be mindful while eating it.

2. Can you reduce the GI of wheat flour by cooking it differently?

Yes, the cooking method can also impact the GI of wheat flour. Steaming or boiling pasta can help reduce its GI compared to frying or baking.

3. How much whole wheat flour can a diabetic patient eat in a day?

The amount of whole wheat flour a diabetic patient can eat daily depends on factors such as blood sugar control, overall diet, and activity level. It’s essential to control portion sizes, even when consuming whole-wheat flour products. A general guideline could be to include 2-3 servings of whole-grain foods, including whole-wheat flour products, in your daily diet.