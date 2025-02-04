Feeling anxious ahead of elections? 9 tips to ward off constant stress

While it is not always necessary, constantly consuming election news can cause stress and worries. Wondering how to reduce election stress? These 9 tips can help you!

Stress is an inevitable part of our daily lives—whether it is due to work or personal struggles. Anything can trigger anxiety, leaving you feeling overwhelmed. With the Delhi election just a day away, it is clear that the political climate can be divisive. For some, election time is exciting—an energizing period to support their chosen candidates and causes. For others, it is an emotional rollercoaster, with stress and anxiety building up as the big day approaches. It is easy to get consumed by political news, whether it is online or on TV but this obsession can add more stress. So, how to reduce election stress? Here are some easy-to-follow tips to stay calm and relaxed.

Feeling stressed and anxious is quite common during elections. In a poll by the American Psychiatric Association, nearly three-quarters (73 percent) of respondents said they were feeling anxious about the election.

Common symptoms of election stress

In order to understand how to reduce election stress, we need to first see if the elections are making us anxious or not. If you notice any of these signs and symptoms during the election process, you may be suffering from election stress.

Constant worrying

Feeling nervous or uneasy

Fear of the wrong candidate winning

Trouble sleeping

Difficulty focusing on work or other tasks

Increased irritability or anger

Physical symptoms such as headache or stomach ache

Knowing these signs can help you take steps to manage your stress during the election season.

How to reduce election stress?

Here are 9 tips to understand how to reduce election stress and stay calm:

1. Limit news consumption

One of the easiest tips to learn how to reduce election stress is by controlling how much news you consume. It can be tempting to stay glued to your TV or social media feeds, but constant exposure to political content can leave you feeling drained and anxious. Instead of watching hours of news, try limiting yourself to 15-20 minutes a day. You can also mute commercials or avoid using social media that tend to stir up more stress. By setting boundaries on your news consumption, you can stay informed without getting overwhelmed. A study published by the American Psychological Association shows that people who limit their exposure to news experience fewer stress symptoms.

2. Avoid heated discussions about politics

It is natural to have differing opinions from your friends, family, or coworkers about politics. However, engaging in heated political debates can quickly lead to arguments and added stress. If you want to understand how to reduce election stress, then first accept that it is okay to disagree. It is important to value relationships over political views. Try to practice empathy by understanding where the other person is coming from. If you sense a conversation turning into an argument, it is always better to steer away from it or politely end the discussion. If you are at work, consider asking people to avoid talking about politics to give everyone a break from the election noise.

3. Stick to your regular routine

Wondering how to reduce election stress? Stick to your routine. During election season, it can be easy to get caught up in the chaos of the moment. However, maintaining a regular routine can help ground you and it is one of the best ways to understand how to reduce election stress. Continue with your usual activities like work, study, and exercise. Following your daily routine and tasks will help you stay calm and prevent unnecessary stress.

4. Focus on what you can control

Feeling stressed and anxious during the election can sometimes stem from a sense of powerlessness. You might start questioning if your vote really makes a difference or feel like there is nothing you can do to change the situation. Instead of focusing on what you cannot control, focus on what you can. For instance, vote early in the day and fulfill your responsibility as a citizen. This simple act of voting can help you feel like you are actively participating in the democratic process. You can also volunteer for a campaign or help others get informed to further reduce stress.

5. Read a book

Taking a break from election-related content and reading a book can be a great way to relax and clear your mind. According to the Journal of American College Health, reading can be an effective way to divert your attention from stressful and anxious thoughts and stay calm. Whether it is fiction or non-fiction, reading allows you to unwind and focus on something positive and engaging. This can prove to be one of the best tips to learn how to reduce election stress.

6. Do stretching exercises

Stretching is a simple but effective way to relieve tension and reduce stress. A study in the Psychology of Sport and Exercise found that stretching exercises can help calm your mind and ease your worries. Do some gentle stretches, like neck rolls or shoulder shrugs, to release built-up tension. Even a few minutes of stretching can help you feel more relaxed and less anxious.

7. Practice mindfulness and deep breathing

Mindfulness and deep breathing are powerful tips to understand how to reduce election stress and calm the mind, especially when you are feeling overwhelmed. If you find yourself getting anxious over things you cannot control, take a moment to breathe deeply and focus on the present. Sit or lie down comfortably, close your eyes, and breathe in deeply through your nose. Hold your breath for a few seconds, then exhale slowly through your mouth. Repeat this several times until you start feeling more grounded and calm. Research published in Frontiers in Physiology shows that mindfulness and deep breathing can reduce stress and prevent racing thoughts.

8. Listen to calming music

Music can be a great way to relax, especially when you are waiting for results or feeling anxious before or after voting. Create a playlist of calming music that soothes your mind and helps you stay calm. Whether it is instrumental music, nature sounds, or your favourite mellow songs, listening to music can help shift your focus away from the election and reduce anxiety.

9. Go for a walk

If you are feeling particularly stressed or overwhelmed, a walk can do wonders. Physical activity, even something as simple as walking in nature, can help clear your mind and lower your stress levels, reveals a study published in Environment and Behavior. Take a stroll in nature to get some fresh air and reset. Walking also gives you a chance to stay active and move your body, which in turn can help relieve tension and calm your thoughts.

These simple tips can help you understand how to reduce election stress and overcome unnecessary worries!