How to protect yourself from air pollution? 12 tips to fight poor air quality

The air around us is not as clean as it should be. If you are wondering how to protect from air pollution, follow these 12 simple tips. They can help minimize the exposure to harmful pollutants.

In cities like Delhi, air quality has become a serious concern, with pollution levels reaching hazardous levels year after year. Breathing in this toxic air has made life harder, leading to increased respiratory problems, allergies, and even heart issues. With so many pollutants in the air, it is no surprise that people are looking for ways to protect themselves. But do not worry, by following a few simple tips on how to protect yourself from air pollution, you can minimise its harmful effects on your health. Whether indoors or outdoors, these easy strategies will help you breathe easier and stay healthier in the face of rising pollution.

What are the side effects of air pollution?

It is very important to understand how to protect yourself from air pollution as it has serious negative effects on both physical and mental health. Exposure to polluted air can lead to respiratory issues such as asthma, bronchitis, and even lung cancer, as per the American Lung Association. It also aggravates existing heart conditions and increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Long-term exposure to pollutants can damage the lungs and impair their ability to function properly. Beyond the lungs, pollution affects the brain, contributing to cognitive decline and mental health issues like anxiety and depression. Vulnerable groups, such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions, are especially at risk.

How to protect yourself from air pollution?

Here are 12 simple tips on how to protect yourself from air pollution and its harmful effects:

1. Use air purifiers

One of the most effective ways to combat air pollution at home is by using an air purifier. These devices are designed to filter out dust, smoke, pollen, and other airborne contaminants. You can place an air purifier in your bedroom or living area to significantly improve the air quality, especially if you live in a city with high levels of pollution or if you have respiratory issues.

Health Shots Recommends: Best air purifiers under Rs 10,000: Top 5 picks to help you breathe easy

2. Keep doors and windows closed

When outdoor pollution levels are high, it is best to keep your doors and windows closed to prevent pollutants from entering your home. However, this can make your indoor air feel stuffy. To improve ventilation, try opening doors and windows during times when pollution is lower, like early in the morning or late in the evening.

3. Refrain from morning walks

A major step in understanding how to protect yourself from air pollution is to alter your routine and spend more time indoors. Morning walks are great for your health, but not during days with high air pollution. Exercising outdoors in polluted air can make breathing difficult and may cause issues like throat irritation or eye discomfort. Instead, consider doing indoor exercises or wait until pollution levels decrease before heading outside to protect yourself from air pollution. According to the American Lung Association, the risk of being affected by unhealthy air pollution increases with the duration of outdoor activity and the intensity of the exercise.

Take a Poll How do you fight obesity? Diet correction

Exercise

Medicines

4. Stay indoors on high-pollution days

There will be days when the pollution levels reach unsafe levels, and it is better to stay indoors. Keep an eye on air quality reports or use apps that provide real-time pollution data for your area. On days when the air quality is particularly poor, try to stay inside as much as possible to reduce your exposure to harmful particles.

5. Wear a protective face mask outside

Wondering how to protect yourself from air pollution if you have to step out? Wear a mask. Not just protection against respiratory virus transmission, wearing a protective face mask also helps reduce your exposure to high pollution. Masks with filters, like N95 or KN95, are designed to block out harmful pollutants, including fine particles from vehicle exhaust, smoke, and dust, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While wearing a mask might feel uncomfortable, it can significantly reduce the amount of polluted air you inhale, especially in areas with poor air quality.

Also read: AQI levels high in Delhi: 10 ways air pollution affects your health

6. Take a shower after being outside

When you return home after being outdoors, especially on days when the air quality is poor, always take a shower. This helps to remove any pollutants that may have settled on your skin or hair. Washing your face, hands, and clothes can also reduce the amount of dirt and particles you bring inside, which contributes to indoor air pollution.

7. Plant indoor air-purifying plants

If you are looking for a natural way to improve indoor air quality, consider adding some air-purifying plants to your home. Plants like peace lily, spider plants, and snake plants can help absorb toxins from the air and increase oxygen levels, explains Environmental Science and Pollution Research. Not only do they improve air quality, but they can also brighten up your living space, making it feel fresher and more relaxing.

8. Ventilate your home

While it is important to keep doors and windows closed during high-pollution days, proper ventilation is still essential for healthy indoor air. Make sure your kitchen and bathroom are well-ventilated to prevent moisture buildup, which can lead to mold and mildew. Use a chimney in the kitchen and an exhaust fan in the bathroom to ensure that the air is recirculated.

9. Take steam daily

Keeping your lungs healthy is one of the major steps in understanding how to protect yourself from air pollution. Taking steam or using a humidifier can be helpful in clearing your airways after exposure to air pollution. Steam helps to loosen mucus and pollutants that may have entered your respiratory system, making it easier to breathe, suggests the American Journal of Otolaryngology. You can take a steam shower or use a facial steamer for a few minutes each day. This simple practice can help cleanse your lungs and keep your respiratory system in good condition.

10. Eat vitamin C and omega-3 fatty acid-rich foods

Your diet plays a role in how well your body copes with air pollution. Eating foods that are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory nutrients can help reduce the negative effects of pollution on your health. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps boost your immune system and protects your lungs from oxidative stress, as per the Journal of Nutrients. Citrus fruits, berries, and leafy greens are great sources vitamin C rich foods. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish like salmon, walnuts, and flaxseeds, also help reduce inflammation and support lung function.

11. Drink herbal tea

Drinking herbal teas can be another way to help protect your respiratory system. Teas made from herbs like ginger, peppermint, and chamomile have anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe your throat and clear your airways. They can also help your body recover from the effects of pollution. A warm cup of tea in the evening not only helps with relaxation but also works as a natural remedy to combat air-related issues.

12. Be mindful of indoor pollutants

When it comes to learning how to protect yourself from air pollution, it is important to remember that indoor air quality is just as crucial as outdoor air quality. Indoor pollutants, like tobacco smoke, cooking fumes, and cleaning chemicals, can also affect the air you breathe. Pay attention to these sources and take simple steps to reduce their impact. For instance, avoid smoking at your home, use a kitchen hood, and switch to eco-friendly cleaning products to keep your indoor air cleaner.

Also read: Air pollution can lead to itchy, watery eyes! Here’s what to do

By learning these tips on how to protect yourself from air pollution, you can safeguard your health against the harmful effects of pollution.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How can air purifiers help reduce air pollution in my home?

Air purifiers use filters to capture harmful particles like dust, smoke, pollen, and bacteria, improving indoor air quality. A good air purifier with a HEPA filter can trap even microscopic pollutants, reducing exposure to allergens and irritants, especially in urban areas or poorly ventilated homes.

2. How often should I ventilate my home to ensure fresh air indoors?

Ventilate your home for 15–30 minutes a few times a day when outdoor air quality is better. Plus, use exhaust fans in the kitchen and bathroom to remove moisture and odours, and ensure your home stays fresh and well-ventilated.

3. How can I tell if the air quality outside is safe to go for a walk?

Check the air quality index (AQI) for your area on weather apps or online. If the AQI is ‘good’ to ‘moderate,’ it is safe to walk outside. If it is ‘unhealthy’ or worse, stay indoors to protect your health.