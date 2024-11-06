National Cancer Awareness Day: 10 simple tips to prevent cancer

This National Cancer Awareness Day, know how to prevent cancer by following these 10 effective tips. It will reduce the risk of developing the deadly disease.

We likely all know someone who has been affected by cancer—whether it is a family member, a friend, or even a celebrity. According to the National Cancer Institute, 2 million people were diagnosed with cancer in 2023, and nearly 610,000 lost their lives to the disease. However, the World Health Organization reports that between 30-50 percent of all cancer cases are preventable. Yet, many people remain uncertain about the key steps they can take to reduce their cancer risk. So, how to prevent cancer from developing? The answer lies in living a healthier lifestyle, focusing on what you eat, drink, and how active you are. By making simple but impactful choices, you can significantly reduce your cancer risk.

What causes cancer?

Cancer does not have a single cause, rather, it begins when there is damage to the genes that regulate how cells function. Scientists believe that cancer is the result of a combination of factors interacting over time. “These factors can include lifestyle choices (such as smoking, a high-fat diet, or exposure to toxic chemicals) along with family history, infections from certain viruses (like HIV), environmental exposures (such as pesticides or fertilizers), and even some medical treatments like chemotherapy or radiation,” explains oncosurgeon Dr Tirathram Kaushik. Alcohol and tobacco use are also significant risk factors. Apart from this, age is also one of the biggest risk factors for cancer. The natural ageing process leads to changes in cells that can make them more prone to developing cancer.

How to prevent cancer?

A sedentary lifestyle and poor health habits can increase your risk of developing cancer. Here are 10 tips to prevent cancer and maintain good health:

1. Maintain a healthy weight

Being overweight does not mean that you will definitely get cancer but obese people are more likely to develop cancer than if they kept a healthy weight. Research indicates that excess fat, particularly around the abdomen, can lead to an increase in inflammatory responses, hormone imbalances, and insulin resistance, all of which contribute to cancer development. A study published in the Lancet found that obesity was linked to an increased risk of 13 different cancers, including oesophagus (adenocarcinoma), liver, gallbladder, pancreas, breast (postmenopausal), thyroid, colorectal, pancreatic, etc. To avoid the risk, make sure you maintain a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular physical activity.

2. Stay active

Regular physical activity plays a crucial role in cancer prevention. Exercise helps maintain a healthy weight, balances hormone levels, and improves immune function, all of which can lower cancer risk. The American Institute for Cancer Research recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise each week for cancer prevention. For instance, a large-scale study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that moderate to vigorous physical activity was associated with a lower risk of breast cancer, particularly among postmenopausal women. Whether it is walking, running, or strength training at the gym, staying active is essential for maintaining long-term health.

3. Follow a healthy diet

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats can help prevent cancer risk by boosting immunity and providing essential nutrients that protect against cell damage. Research from the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) highlights that diets high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, and other plant foods are associated with a decreased risk of cancers such as lung, colorectal, and stomach cancer. Make sure you are following a diet low in processed foods and red meats to further reduce the risk of cancer development.

Additionally, add phytochemicals, also called phytonutrients, such as carotenoids from tomatoes, flavonoids from berries, and sulforaphane from cruciferous vegetables, into your daily diet to prevent chronic diseases, including cancer. “These are powerful antioxidants that help neutralize harmful free radicals,” suggests Dr Kaushik.

4. Limit alcohol consumption

Alcohol is a known carcinogen and excessive consumption is associated with an increased risk of at least seven types of cancer, including the most common cancer types, such as bowel cancer and female breast cancer. The more alcohol you drink, the higher your cancer risk, as per the World Health Organization. It is best to avoid alcohol altogether and if people choose to drink alcohol, they should limit their intake to no more than two drinks per day for men and one drink a day for women to prevent cancer risk, according to guidelines from the American Cancer Society.

5. Do not smoke

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable cancer worldwide, with strong links to lung cancer as well as cancers of the mouth, throat, bladder, pancreas, and kidney. The carcinogens in tobacco smoke damage the DNA in cells, leading to mutations that can eventually result in cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, smoking is responsible for approximately 20 percent of all cancer deaths and 80 percent of all lung cancer deaths. After quitting, the risk of developing lung cancer drops significantly over time, even among long-term smokers.

6. Protect yourself from excessive sun exposure

Skin cancer, particularly melanoma, is one of the most common types of cancer, and excessive sun exposure is the primary cause. Ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun damages skin cells and can lead to skin cancer over time. Research from the American Academy of Dermatology shows that regular use of sunscreen, seeking shade in sunlight, and wearing protective clothing can significantly reduce the risk of skin cancer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends applying broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 and reapplying it every two hours when outdoors. Avoid going out during peak sun hours (10 AM to 4 PM) and you are going to wear a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful UV radiation.

7. Practice safe sex

Certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including human papillomavirus (HPV) and HIV, can increase the risk of developing cancer. “HPV is the leading cause of cervical cancer, and it is also associated with anal, throat, and penile cancers,” says Dr Kaushik. Using condoms during sex can reduce the risk of transmitting HPV and other STIs. Vaccination against HPV is also highly effective in preventing the virus and its associated cancers. The CDC recommends the HPV vaccine for both boys and girls starting at age 11 or 12, but it can also be given to young adults up to age 26 in order to prevent cancer risk.

8. Avoid infections

Certain infections, such as chronic hepatitis B and C infections, can increase the risk of liver disease and liver cancer, reveals a study published in the National Library of Medicine. Hepatitis B and C viruses cause long-term liver inflammation, which can lead to cirrhosis and eventually liver cancer. Practicing safe sex, avoiding sharing needles, and getting vaccinated for hepatitis B can reduce the risk of these infections. Additionally, taking antiviral medications can help manage chronic hepatitis infections and lower the risk of liver cancer.

9. Get vaccinated

Vaccination can prevent cancer of certain types by protecting against cancer-causing viruses. “The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine can help reduce the risk of several cancers, including cervical, anal, and throat cancer. HPV vaccine can prevent infection with high-risk strains of HPV, significantly reducing the risk of these cancers,” says the expert. Additionally, getting vaccinated against hepatitis B can reduce the risk of liver cancer, as chronic infection with the hepatitis B virus is a major risk factor for the disease.

10. Get regular screening tests

In order to learn how to prevent cancer, regular self-exams, and routine cancer screenings can help detect cancer at an early stage when it is most treatable. Early detection saves lives, as many types of cancer—such as breast, colorectal, and cervical cancer—can be more effectively treated when found early. Screening tests like mammograms, colonoscopies, pap smears, and skin checks can identify abnormalities before they develop into full-blown cancer. Speak with your doctor about appropriate screening tests based on your age, gender, family history, and personal health risks.

If you want to keep yourself protected against cancer, make sure you are following these tips!