7 things to do and avoid before a laser hair removal session

Laser can help to get rid of unwanted hair. But there are a few things to do and avoid before a session. Here's how to prepare for laser hair removal.

Shaving, using depilatory creams and waxing can easily remove unwanted hair from your body. Sometimes they can be painful, and even leave you with minor cuts. Even after using these methods, it doesn’t take long for your hair to grow back. So, consider laser hair removal, a treatment in which a concentrated beam of light is used to do away with hair from different parts of the body, including the upper lip and underarms. If you are interested in this procedure, make sure to keep a few things in mind. Read on to know how to prepare for laser hair removal.

What is laser hair removal?

Before knowing how to prepare for laser hair removal, familiarise yourself with the procedure. It is a procedure that uses a concentrated beam of light or laser to target hair follicles then destroy them. “The pigment in the hair absorbs the laser light, which damages the follicle enough to stop or delay future growth,” says cosmetic and aesthetic surgeon Dr Shweta Mishra. Light with wavelengths ranging from 600 to 1200 nanometers is used in the procedure, according to research published in StatPearls.

Many people enjoy a significant reduction in hair after just a few sessions. In fact, research published by ScienceDirect showed that people experienced hair reduction up to 50 percent after a single treatment. “You usually need to sit for 6 to 8 laser hair removal sessions, usually spaced 4 to 6 weeks apart,” says the expert.

How to prepare for laser hair removal?

Here’s how to prepare for laser hair removal:

1. Shave a day before

Shaving before laser hair removal is useful in the cosmetic procedure, according to research published in the Journal Of Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery. “Shaving helps the laser reach your hair follicles more efficiently without destroying the surface hair. But don’t shave immediately before (like 1 to 2 hours), as it may cause irritation,” says the expert.

2. Avoid sun exposure

While learning how to prepare for laser hair removal, remember to start avoiding sun exposure 10 to 14 days prior to the procedure. Tanned or sunburned skin increases the risk of burns or pigmentation changes. Use sunscreen with at least SPF (sun protection factor) 30+ daily if you are going outdoors.

3. Avoid other hair removal methods

Don’t use wax on your skin or go for threading or plucking 4 weeks before the procedure. “These hair removal methods will get rid of the hair root, which is something that the laser targets,” says the expert. If there is no root then you won’t get any benefit from the treatment.

4. No skin products on the day of the treatment

Want to know how to prepare for laser hair removal? Avoid lotions, creams, perfumes or deodorants on the day of the procedure. It is important to keep your skin clean, dry, and free of any topical products before a laser hair removal session. These products can interfere with the laser, as they form a layer over your skin.

5. Tell your doctor about medications

Always inform your doctor about any oral or topical medications, supplements or recent medical treatments before your laser hair removal session. “Some of the medications, especially antibiotics like doxycycline, tetracycline, and retinoids can make your skin quite sensitive to light. This increases the risk of side effects like burning, blistering, or pigmentation changes during and after laser treatment,” says Dr Mishra.

6. Avoid bleaching hair

When you bleach your hair, the chemical agent removes the pigment from the strands. This in turn helps to lighten your hair colour. While learning how to prepare for laser hair removal, remember not to bleach hair. “The laser targets pigment. Bleached hair loses pigment, making it less effective,” says the expert.

7. Wear loose, comfortable clothes

Want to know how to prepare for laser hair removal? Remember to pick the right clothes before the treatment. “Wearing tight clothes is a big no, as they may irritate your skin after treatment, especially in sensitive areas like your private part,” says the expert.

How to take care after laser hair removal?

Learning how to prepare for laser hair removal is not enough. You also need to know how to take care following the procedure. “Post-treatment care is essential to protect your skin, minimise side effects, and enhance the effectiveness of your laser hair removal session,” says the expert. Like figuring out how to prepare for laser hair removal, here’s what to do after the treatment:

“Mild redness and swelling are common after laser treatment,” says the expert. Soon after the treatment, apply a clean, soft cloth soaked in cold water or a cold gel pack wrapped in a towel to calm your skin. But avoid direct ice-to-skin contact to prevent skin damage.

“Aloe vera gel, especially the pure one, has healing and anti-inflammatory properties,” says Dr Mishra. So, apply it generously to the treated area to keep it hydrated and calm any irritation.

Avoid sun exposure for at least a week or 10 days. While learning how to prepare for laser hair removal, you must have come across this point. Even post-treatment, you need to stay away from the sun, as the treated skin is temporarily more sensitive to ultraviolet rays, which can lead to pigmentation or burns.

Skip hot showers, saunas and intense workouts for 24 to 48 hours, as heat and sweat can irritate freshly treated skin and increase the risk of folliculitis or redness.

Stay hydrated by drinking enough water, and moisturised by applying lotions so that your skin heals from the inside out.

Laser hair removal is an effective way to do away with unwanted body hair for a long time. Knowing how to prepare for laser hair removal is important for optimal results.

Take a Poll Take a Poll How do you fight obesity? Diet correction

Exercise

Medicines

Related FAQs How painful is laser hair removal? Pain levels vary depending on skin sensitivity, area being treated, and individual pain tolerance. Some areas like the upper lip, bikini or underarms can feel sharper. Can you laser over razor bumps? If the bumps are inflamed, infected or open, treatment should be delayed. But if they are mild, healed, and not irritated, laser hair removal can be done.