Have dry and frizzy hair? 7 tips to rehydrate your dehydrated tresses

If your hair feels dry and lifeless, know how to hydrate hair properly to make it smooth. Try these 7 tips to get rid of dry and frizzy hair naturally.

Are you tired of dealing with dry, frizzy hair? You are not alone! We have all been there—hair that feels rough looks dull, and seems impossible to tame. But do not worry, learning how to hydrate hair can change the game. So, what exactly does it mean to hydrate hair? It is all about giving your hair the moisture it needs to stay soft, shiny, and healthy. Whether you are dealing with winter dryness or the effects of heat styling, proper hydration can leave your hair silky, smooth, and shiny. Wondering how you can start? Know some of the best tips to hydrate hair and get rid of dryness.

Why do you need to hydrate hair?

Hydrating your hair is essential to keep it soft, shiny, and healthy. When hair lacks moisture, it can become dry, frizzy, and prone to breakage. Hydration helps maintain the natural elasticity of your hair, reducing split ends and improving texture. Properly hydrated hair is also more manageable, smooth, and resilient against environmental damage, styling, and other factors that can lead to dryness and damage.

What causes dry hair?

Before you understand how to hydrate hair, it is important to know what exactly causes your hair to become dry and rough. It can be because of a variety of factors that strip the natural moisture, leaving your hair brittle, rough, and prone to breakage. Here are 6 common causes of dry hair:

1. Bleaching: One of the most damaging processes, bleaching lightens hair by stripping it of melanin, removing essential oils and moisture from the hair cuticle. Frequent bleaching worsens the damage, making hair dull and brittle.

2. Hot tools: Regular use of hot tools like straighteners, curling irons, and blow dryers dry out the hair cuticle, leading to rough texture, split ends, and overall dryness. Overuse or high temperatures can further dehydrate hair and cause dry hair.

3. Environmental conditions: Exposure to harsh environments such as wind, sun, and dry air can strip moisture from the hair. In particular, cold weather and low humidity in winter, as well as excessive sun exposure, can leave hair brittle and prone to damage.

4. Chemical treatments: Chemical processes like perming, relaxing, or colouring weaken the hair structure. These treatments break down natural protective barriers, leading to dryness, breakage, and moisture loss over time.

5. Over-washing: Washing hair too frequently removes natural oils produced by the scalp, which help keep hair moisturised. Over-washing can lead to dry, dull hair that is more susceptible to damage.

6. Dry scalp: A dry scalp can cause dry hair, as it struggles to provide moisture to hair follicles. This condition can result from environmental factors, over-washing, or underlying skin issues, causing flaking and making hair look lifeless.

so, now you know the causes of dry hair, let us understand how to hydrate hair to control the damage.

How to hydrate hair?

Here is how to hydrate hair naturally without the use of chemicals or any expensive hair products:

1. Wash hair with lukewarm water

Girl, are you using the hot water to wash your hair? If so, you are making one of the biggest hair care mistakes. To understand how to hydrate hair, you should know that hot water can strip the natural oils of your hair, leading to dryness and damage. It is important to wash your hair with lukewarm water to prevent dryness and roughness. Lukewarm water helps to gently cleanse the scalp while maintaining moisture in your hair. Also, avoid washing your hair daily, as frequent washing can remove the natural oils your hair needs to stay hydrated. Washing 2-3 times a week is more than enough.

2. Use moisturising shampoo and conditioner

If you are using hair care products that contain sulfates, silicone, parabens and other harmful ingredients, then be ready for dry and damaged hair. To avoid it, choose shampoos and conditioners that contain ingredients such as glycerin, hyaluronic acid, natural oils (such as argan oil or coconut oil), and shea butter, which help retain moisture. These moisturising products work to rehydrate, leaving your hair soft and nourished. To learn how to hydrate hair, make sure to apply conditioner after every wash, focusing on the mid-lengths and ends of your hair, which are most prone to dryness.

3. Try a deep conditioning mask

For an extra boost of hydration, use a deep conditioning hair mask once a week. Hair masks penetrate deep into the hair shaft, providing intense moisture and nourishment. Deep conditioning masks often contain rich ingredients like keratin, hyaluronic acid, proteins, and oils that help restore hydration to dry and damaged hair and add shine. According to a study published in ResearchGate, hyaluronic acid can reduce frizz and repair hair by improving its elasticity. In order to know how to hydrate hair, apply the mask after washing your hair, leave it on for 20 to 30 minutes, and then rinse thoroughly.

4. Apply a nourishing hair serum

Hair serums are designed to seal moisture into the hair and provide additional protection against environmental factors. After washing and conditioning, apply a nourishing or hydrating hair serum to damp hair, focusing on the ends. Serums are especially helpful for adding shine and taming frizz, making your hair look smoother and more hydrated. Choose a serum that contains nourishing oils like jojoba or argan oil for added moisture and protection. A study, published in the Journal of Cosmetics Dermatological Sciences and Applications, highlights the benefits of argan oil, noting its ability to reduce protein loss and prevent hair damage.

5. Avoid heat styling tools

One of the tips for how to hydrate hair is reducing the use of heat tools. Excessive use of heat styling tools like flat irons, curling wands, and blow dryers can lead to moisture loss, making hair dry and brittle, states a study published in the Annals of Dermatology. Whenever possible, avoid these tools and try to let your hair air-dry. If you must use heat styling tools, always apply a heat protectant spray or serum beforehand. This helps create a barrier between the heat and your hair, preventing moisture loss and minimizing damage.

6. Get frequent trims

Dry and damaged hair often develops split ends, which can make it look even more brittle and dehydrated. Regular trims are essential to keep your hair healthy, as they remove split ends and prevent further breakage. Aim for a trim every 6-8 weeks, depending on your hair condition and length. To understand how to hydrate hair, regular trims are essential and they also promote hair growth.

7. Add omega-3s and antioxidants to your diet

Apart from hair care routine, in the list of how to hydrate hair tips, focusing on your diet is also crucial for healthy hair. Essential nutrients such as omega-3s, found in foods like salmon, flaxseeds, and walnuts, help nourish the scalp and promote hydration. Antioxidant-rich foods such as berries, spinach, and kale, protect hair from damage and promote overall scalp health. Along with these foods, make sure you keep yourself well hydrated by drinking a minimum of 7-8 glasses of water throughout the day to maintain your hair moisture balance.

These how to hydrate hair tips can rescue your hair, leaving it soft and smooth!

Related FAQs Is it safe to use oils for frizzy hair? Yes, natural oils like coconut, argan, and olive oil are great for moisturising and taming frizzy hair. They help lock in moisture, add shine, and reduce frizz when applied in moderation. How often should I deep condition my hair? Deep conditioning should be done once a week, but it can vary based on your hair type and condition. For extremely dry hair, it may be helpful to deep condition more frequently. Should I wash my hair every day if it is dry and frizzy? It is best to wash your hair less frequently if it is dry and frizzy. Washing too often can strip the hair of its natural oils, leaving it drier. Aim to wash your hair 2-3 times a week for optimal hydration.