5 power tips to gain muscle mass

Are you wondering how to gain muscle mass? From the right diet to the appropriate exercise regime, these five tips can change your fitness game.

When it comes to being fit, increasing muscle mass is something that most people focus on. Whether you’re looking to get stronger, improve overall health, or enhance your physique, in order to build muscle, you need the right combination of training, nutrition, and recovery. Wondering how to gain muscle mass? While you may feel that this may require you to follow a gruelling schedule at the gym, it might not be so. Some simple tips such as eating a healthy but calorie-excess diet, exercising regularly and sleeping well can make all the difference.

What is muscle mass?

Muscle mass refers to the total weight of muscles in your body, including skeletal, smooth, and cardiac muscles. “Skeletal muscles—the ones we train in the gym—are responsible for movement, strength, and stability. Gaining muscle mass isn’t just about aesthetics; it plays a key role in metabolic health, functional strength, and injury prevention,” says fitness expert Chandrashekar Gajawelli. In a study, published in The Journal of Nutrition, muscle mass and strength are linearly related. This means that those with more muscle tend to be stronger. Therefore, it is important to understand how to gain muscle mass, and the correct exercises and diet that can help you do so.

Why is muscle mass important?

Before understanding how to gain muscle mass, let us see how this helps us become stronger.

Increases metabolism and burns more calories : Muscle is a metabolically active tissue, meaning the more muscle you have, the more calories your body burns, even while at rest. This makes maintaining a lean physique and controlling body fat levels easier.

: Muscle is a metabolically active tissue, meaning the more muscle you have, the more calories your body burns, even while at rest. This makes maintaining a lean physique and controlling body fat levels easier. Boosts strength and performance: Having more muscle improves strength and endurance, making everyday tasks and workouts easier. Whether it’s lifting heavy weights or simply carrying groceries, stronger muscles support better movement.

Having more muscle improves strength and endurance, making everyday tasks and workouts easier. Whether it’s lifting heavy weights or simply carrying groceries, stronger muscles support better movement. Protects joints and reduces injury risk : Stronger muscles provide better support to your joints, reducing stress and lowering the risk of injuries. This is especially important as we age.

: Stronger muscles provide better support to your joints, reducing stress and lowering the risk of injuries. This is especially important as we age. Improves insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control : Muscle mass plays a major role in glucose metabolism. The more muscle you have, the better your body can regulate blood sugar, reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

: Muscle mass plays a major role in glucose metabolism. The more muscle you have, the better your body can regulate blood sugar, reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes. Prevents age-related muscle loss: As we age, we naturally lose muscle (sarcopenia). Strength training and proper nutrition help slow down this process, keeping you active and mobile for years to come.

How to gain muscle mass

If you are wondering how to gain muscle mass, here are some simple tips that you can follow:

1. Prioritise protein intake

Protein is the building block of muscle. If you’re serious about understanding how to gain muscle mass, aim for 1.6-2.2g of protein per kg of body weight per day, explains the expert. Spread protein intake across 4-5 meals per day to maximise muscle growth.

Some of the best sources include:

Lean meats (chicken, fish, beef)

Eggs and dairy (Greek yoghurt, cottage cheese)

Plant-based options (lentils, tofu, chickpeas)

Protein supplements (whey or plant-based protein)

2. Follow a progressive strength training routine

The first step in understanding how to gain muscle mass is to know how to progressively overload your muscles. This needs to be done by gradually increasing the resistance over time.

Key exercises for muscle growth:

Squats: Builds lower body strength

Deadlifts: Engages multiple muscle groups

Bench press: Strengthens chest and triceps

Pull-ups: Develops back and biceps

Training plan:

Train 3-5 times per week, focusing on compound movements

Perform 6-12 reps per set, using a weight that challenges you

Increase the weight or reps every few weeks for consistent progress

3. Eat in a caloric surplus

Wondering how to gain muscle mass with the right diet? Here is what you can do. To gain muscle, your body needs more calories than it burns. But this doesn’t mean eating junk food. Here are some tips to increase your calories.

Increase complex carbs (quinoa, oats, sweet potatoes)

Include healthy fats (avocados, nuts, olive oil)

Stay hydrated. Aim for at least 3-4 litres of water daily

Track your food intake to ensure you’re getting enough calories and nutrients for muscle growth.

4. Prioritise recovery and sleep

Another important step in understanding how to gain muscle mass is to sleep on time. Yes, muscle growth happens outside the gym—when you rest and recover. A study, published in the Journal of Musculoskeletal and Neuronal Interactions, observed a positive association between sleep quality and muscle strength. Participants with shorter sleep duration (less than six hours) had poorer muscle strength than that of people who slept for 7-8 hours and over 8 hours. During deep sleep, your body releases growth hormones, which play a key role in muscle repair. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night. Incorporate active recovery such as stretching, foam rolling, mobility drills on rest days to prevent stiffness and injuries, says the expert.

5. Consider supplements

While real food should always come first, some supplements can help. However, these should be had only after consultation with a doctor.

Whey protein: This is an easy way to meet daily protein goals

Creatine monohydrate: This helps to improves strength and muscle performance.

Omega-3s: These reduce inflammation and supports muscle recovery.

However, one important tip in understanding how to gain muscle mass is to stick to evidence-based supplements and avoid unnecessary gimmicks, says the expert

Therefore, the right way to gain muscle isn’t just about lifting heavy. The major steps in understanding how to gain muscle mass lie in consistency, proper nutrition, and recovery. Track your progress, stay patient, and most importantly, enjoy the process. The results will come.

Related FAQs How long does it take to gain muscle mass? Building muscle mass can take from 8-12 weeks. But you need to be consistent with training, proper nutrition, and adequate rest. Can I build muscle without lifting heavy weights? Yes, that is possible. However, progressive overload is essential. You can use bodyweight exercises, resistance bands, or lighter weights with higher reps. However, lifting heavier weights with proper form is more effective for muscle growth.