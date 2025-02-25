5 power tips to gain muscle mass

Chat with
When it comes to being fit, increasing muscle mass is something that most people focus on. Whether you’re looking to get stronger, improve overall health, or enhance your physique, in order to build muscle, you need the right combination of training, nutrition, and recovery. Wondering how to gain muscle mass? While you may feel that this may require you to follow a gruelling schedule at the gym, it might not be so. Some simple tips such as eating a healthy but calorie-excess diet, exercising regularly and sleeping well can make all the difference.
Muscle mass refers to the total weight of muscles in your body, including skeletal, smooth, and cardiac muscles. “Skeletal muscles—the ones we train in the gym—are responsible for movement, strength, and stability. Gaining muscle mass isn’t just about aesthetics; it plays a key role in metabolic health, functional strength, and injury prevention,” says fitness expert Chandrashekar Gajawelli. In a study, published in The Journal of Nutrition, muscle mass and strength are linearly related. This means that those with more muscle tend to be stronger. Therefore, it is important to understand how to gain muscle mass, and the correct exercises and diet that can help you do so.
Before understanding how to gain muscle mass, let us see how this helps us become stronger.
If you are wondering how to gain muscle mass, here are some simple tips that you can follow:
Protein is the building block of muscle. If you’re serious about understanding how to gain muscle mass, aim for 1.6-2.2g of protein per kg of body weight per day, explains the expert. Spread protein intake across 4-5 meals per day to maximise muscle growth.
Some of the best sources include:
The first step in understanding how to gain muscle mass is to know how to progressively overload your muscles. This needs to be done by gradually increasing the resistance over time.
Key exercises for muscle growth:
Training plan:
Wondering how to gain muscle mass with the right diet? Here is what you can do. To gain muscle, your body needs more calories than it burns. But this doesn’t mean eating junk food. Here are some tips to increase your calories.
Another important step in understanding how to gain muscle mass is to sleep on time. Yes, muscle growth happens outside the gym—when you rest and recover. A study, published in the Journal of Musculoskeletal and Neuronal Interactions, observed a positive association between sleep quality and muscle strength. Participants with shorter sleep duration (less than six hours) had poorer muscle strength than that of people who slept for 7-8 hours and over 8 hours. During deep sleep, your body releases growth hormones, which play a key role in muscle repair. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night. Incorporate active recovery such as stretching, foam rolling, mobility drills on rest days to prevent stiffness and injuries, says the expert.
While real food should always come first, some supplements can help. However, these should be had only after consultation with a doctor.
However, one important tip in understanding how to gain muscle mass is to stick to evidence-based supplements and avoid unnecessary gimmicks, says the expert
Therefore, the right way to gain muscle isn’t just about lifting heavy. The major steps in understanding how to gain muscle mass lie in consistency, proper nutrition, and recovery. Track your progress, stay patient, and most importantly, enjoy the process. The results will come.
Building muscle mass can take from 8-12 weeks. But you need to be consistent with training, proper nutrition, and adequate rest.
Yes, that is possible. However, progressive overload is essential. You can use bodyweight exercises, resistance bands, or lighter weights with higher reps. However, lifting heavier weights with proper form is more effective for muscle growth.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.