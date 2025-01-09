Want to exfoliate lips? Try this step-by-step guide to do it at home

Exfoliating lips is important as it removes dead skin cells, which may lead to dryness. Don't know how to exfoliate lips? Read on.

Lips balms usually help to make lips soft, and supple. But your lip care routine should have more than just a product that often comes in stick or tube form. Use lip scrubs to do away with dead skin cells and make your lips healthy. Just like a face or body scrub, lip scrubs also do the job of exfoliation well. There are not too many steps but you need to know how to exfoliate lips, especially if you are using DIY lips scrubs. Not doing it properly may damage the delicate skin on your lips, and lead to irritation, and sensitivity.

Why is it important to exfoliate lips?

It won’t take you long to learn how to exfoliate lips but you should also know why it is important. It is a process to remove dead skin cells from the surface of the skin, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. Over the past 20 years, exfoliation has become popular due to its almost immediate benefits, as per research published in Plastic And Reconstructive Surgery – Global Open journal in 2016.

Benefits of exfoliating lips

Improves texture : “Exfoliation removes dead skin cells, making lips soft and smooth,” says cosmetic and aesthetic surgeon Dr Shweta Mishra.

: “Exfoliation removes dead skin cells, making lips soft and smooth,” says cosmetic and aesthetic surgeon Dr Shweta Mishra. Enhances absorption : Since the dead skin cells get removed, it allows lip balms and treatments to penetrate effectively.

: Since the dead skin cells get removed, it allows lip balms and treatments to penetrate effectively. Boosts appearance : Exfoliated lips look healthier and help products like lipstick apply evenly.

: Exfoliated lips look healthier and help products like lipstick apply evenly. Stimulates regeneration: Exfoliating lips promotes the growth of fresh, and healthy skin cells.

How to exfoliate lips?

Want to learn how to exfoliate lips to promote smooth, soft lips? Here’s a detailed guide to ensure your lips are properly exfoliated without causing damage:

1. Cleanse

Start by washing your lips with lukewarm water.

Pat your lips dry with a soft towel. Avoid rubbing, as lips are sensitive and prone to irritation.

2. Apply lip scrub

Use a lip scrub specifically designed for lips or go for a homemade exfoliant like sugar scrub or coffee scrub. “Sugar is a natural exfoliant with small granules that gently slough off dead skin without causing irritation. It’s suitable for sensitive lips and helps improve their smoothness and texture,” says the expert. Take a small amount of the scrub on your fingertip or a clean toothbrush.

3. Massage

Apply the scrub to your lips and massage gently in small, circular motions.

While learning how to exfoliate lips, remember to use light pressure. Vigorous scrubbing can cause redness, swelling, or peeling, leaving lips more prone to damage.

Continue the circular motion for 1 to 2 minutes, ensuring you cover all areas of your lips, especially dry or flaky spots.

4. Rinse

Once exfoliation is complete, rinse your lips thoroughly with lukewarm water to remove all traces of the lip scrub.

You can also use a soft, damp cloth or cotton pad for a more precise clean-up.

5. Moisturise

After rinsing, pat your lips dry with a clean towel.

Physically exfoliating can sometimes dry out your lips. So, apply a hydrating product immediately after exfoliating, recommends the American Academy of Dermatology Association. “Apply a hydrating lip balm or natural moisturiser such as coconut oil, which provides intense hydration, or shea butter that soothes and protects lips,” says the expert. Shea butter and coconut oil provide deep hydration and nourishment, ensuring lips remain soft and supple post-exfoliation. “They form a protective barrier on the lips to prevent moisture loss and repair dryness,” says Dr Mishra.

6. Additional tips

As you learn how to exfoliate lips, remember to do it 1 to 2 times per week as over-exfoliating can cause irritation.

Avoid exfoliating if your lips are cracked, bleeding, or overly sensitive.

Protect your lips with a lip balm with sun protection factor 30 if you are heading outdoors. “Sun protection prevents darkening and maintains the health of your lips,” says the expert.

​How to make homemade lip scrubs?

Apart from learning how to exfoliate lips, you should also know ways to make DIY lip scrubs:

Sugar and honey scrub : Mix 1 teaspoon of sugar with 1 teaspoon of honey then massage onto your lips and rinse.

: Mix 1 teaspoon of sugar with 1 teaspoon of honey then massage onto your lips and rinse. Coffee and coconut oil scrub : Combine 1 teaspoon of coffee grounds with ½ teaspoon of coconut oil. Gently rub this homemade lip scrub on your lips then rinse it off.

: Combine 1 teaspoon of coffee grounds with ½ teaspoon of coconut oil. Gently rub this homemade lip scrub on your lips then rinse it off. Lemon juice and sugar scrub : Mix 1 teaspoon of sugar with a few drops of lemon juice for brightening and exfoliation. After learning how to exfoliate lips, use this homemade scrub.

: Mix 1 teaspoon of sugar with a few drops of lemon juice for brightening and exfoliation. After learning how to exfoliate lips, use this homemade scrub. Oatmeal and honey scrub: Take 2 tablespoons of finely ground oatmeal and combine with 1 tablespoon of honey for a soothing scrub.

“Before applying any lip scrub, do a patch test on a small area to check for allergic reactions or sensitivities,” suggests the expert.

What are the side effects of exfoliating lips?

It is good to learn how to exfoliate lips but know that there may be some side effects too.

Irritation : Over-exfoliation or harsh scrubbing can cause redness and sensitivity.

: Over-exfoliation or harsh scrubbing can cause redness and sensitivity. Dryness : Not moisturising after exfoliation can leave your lips feeling tight.

: Not moisturising after exfoliation can leave your lips feeling tight. Allergic reactions : Using unsuitable products or ingredients may lead to irritation or swelling.

: Using unsuitable products or ingredients may lead to irritation or swelling. Increased sensitivity: Overuse can make lips more vulnerable to environmental damage.

Lips scrubs help to get rid of dead skin cells that can accumulate on the skin surface and lead to dryness and flakiness. That’s why you should know how to exfoliate lips. It is one of the best ways to have soft, and healthy lips.

Can lip scrub remove dark lips? Exfoliation can help lighten lips by removing dead skin and enhancing blood circulation. But it won't drastically change pigmentation caused by genetics, hormonal changes, or lifestyle factors. Consistent use of natural brightening ingredients like lemon or fruit enzymes may provide subtle improvement. Can we apply curd on lips? Yes, curd is beneficial for lips. It contains lactic acid, which gently exfoliates, and its natural fats hydrate the lips. Applying curd can soften lips and improve texture over time.