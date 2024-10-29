Post-Diwali detox: 9 ways to detoxify your body after the festive season

Post-Diwali detox is a must. It can help restore balance and support overall health. Here are some easy ways to detoxify your body after the festival.

Diwali is not just about lights and fireworks! Along with all those candles and crackers, we often dive into sugary, oily and spicy foods. Let’s be real – fried and ultra-processed snacks tend to replace your usually healthy meals during this time and we all know these are not exactly healthy. It is also the time to enjoy with your family and friends, so late-night parties are inevitable but they can take a toll on your sleep patterns. Detoxing after this holiday is important because these dietary and lifestyle changes can impact your health. Staying hydrated is one of the best ways to bounce back, and don’t just have water – try some healthy beverages instead! Know more ways to detox your body post-Diwali.

Post-Diwali detox: Why is it important?

From overindulgence in sugary treats to enjoying sleepless nights, the festivities are fun but these things can disrupt the healthy functioning of your body. Know the reasons why detoxifying your body post-Diwali is a must!

1. Overload of sugary foods

The festival treats are typically high in sugar, refined flour, and fats. “These foods can slow digestion, and cause bloating, and acidity,” says nutritionist Rakshita Mehra. Refined flour is not rich in dietary fiber, according to research published in the Food Research International journal in 2018. Excessive sugar intake can also lead to blood sugar spikes and crashes, which can cause energy fluctuations, and mood swings, and an increase in cravings. Over time, this can contribute to insulin resistance if not balanced out.

2. High inflammation

Fried, ultra-processed, and sugary foods lead to the production of free radicals in the body, which can cause inflammation. Diets full of refined grains, sugary beverages, and red and processed meat, are associated with high inflammation, which can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke, as per a 2020 study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Sugar can also impair white blood cell function temporarily, reducing immunity. Overconsumption during festivals can lead to weakened defenses, making the body susceptible to infections.

3. Lack of sleep

Festive gatherings and late nights can disrupt sleep patterns, affecting the balance of hormones, including cortisol (stress hormone) and melatonin (sleep hormone). Poor sleep and elevated stress hormones contribute to weight gain, increased appetite, and slower metabolism. Sleep deprivation also leads to sluggishness and mental fog, making it harder to feel motivated or productive.

4. Reduction in physical activity

Physical activity helps in the digestion process, and a lack of it can make you feel lethargic, particularly after consuming heavy meals. “Caloric intake tends to be higher than usual during Diwali or any festival due to sweets, and alcohol,” says the expert. When combined with reduced physical activity, it can lead to weight gain, which may persist if not addressed on time.

5. Water retention and bloating

Traditional festive foods are often high in salt and spices, which can lead to water retention. This can cause a feeling of puffiness and bloating, especially in the hands, feet, and face. Festive foods, sweets, and alcohol can also lead to dehydration, and when that happens, the body retains more water to compensate, contributing to bloating.

9 ways to detox body Post-Diwali

Here are effective ways to detox your body after Diwali:

1. Warm lemon water

Lemon water kickstarts digestion, flushes out toxins, and balances pH or potential of hydrogen levels. Citric acid in lemon can help in boosting gastric acid secretion, a digestive fluid that helps the body break down and digest food, as per research published in the European Journal of Nutrition in 2022. Squeeze half a lemon into a glass of warm water and drink it on an empty stomach in the morning.

2. Hydrate with detox water

“Staying hydrated has many benefits, including improved digestion. It also helps the liver process toxins, and reduces bloating,” says Mehra. Add cucumber, mint, lemon slices, or ginger to a jug of water and let it infuse overnight. Drink this detox water throughout the day.

3. Drink tea

Drink green tea, which is rich in antioxidants that helps support metabolism. It contains polyphenolic components with antioxidant properties, as per research published in the Journal of Functional Foods in 2013. You can also have herbal teas like peppermint, and chamomile to improve digestion. Brew a cup of green tea or herbal tea and enjoy it 1 to 2 times a day.

4. Add leafy greens to meals

Leafy greens like spinach and kale can add a nice colour to your meals. Since they are high in chlorophyll, they can help detoxify the liver. Add these greens to salads, smoothies, or lightly sauté them with olive oil and garlic for a quick side dish.

5. Eat fibre-rich foods

Fibre aids digestion, and can prevent constipation, but it also regulates blood sugar, and helps remove waste. Include oats, chia seeds, flaxseeds, apples, and carrots in your meals. You can add chia seeds to your morning smoothie or enjoy an apple as a snack.

6. Include probiotic-rich foods

Probiotics restore gut health, which is essential for digestion and detoxification. They can enhance gut health by protecting immune barriers, and reducing inflammation, as per 2024 research published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. Have a small bowl of plain yogurt with your meals or drink a glass of kefir.

7. Drink fresh vegetable juice

Eating whole vegetables is one way to feel better after a day full of fun and indulgence in unhealthy foods. “But juices from vegetables like carrots, beets, and celery can also provide antioxidants that help in the detoxification process,” says Mehra. Blend or juice these vegetables with water, strain, and drink up immediately.

8. Eat cruciferous vegetables

Vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage contain compounds that support liver detoxification. They contain sulforaphane, which can induce detoxifying and antioxidant enzymes in the liver, according to a 2023 review published in Frontiers. Lightly steam or sauté these cruciferous vegetables and enjoy them as a side dish with your meals.

9. Drink aloe vera juice

“Aloe vera juice has digestive and anti-inflammatory benefits that support the digestive system,” says the expert. Mix one to two tablespoons of aloe vera juice with a glass of water then drink this in the morning or as and when you feel the need to have it.

Post-Diwali detox: What you should avoid?

During a post-Diwali detox, avoiding certain foods and drinks can make the process more effective. Here’s a list of items to steer clear of:

Sugary foods and desserts: Sugar can cause blood sugar spikes, leading to energy crashes and cravings. Excess sugar also promotes inflammation and can strain the liver. So, don’t have sweets, pastries, cakes, candy, sugary breakfast cereals.

Sugar can cause blood sugar spikes, leading to energy crashes and cravings. Excess sugar also promotes inflammation and can strain the liver. So, don’t have sweets, pastries, cakes, candy, sugary breakfast cereals. Fried and processed foods: High in unhealthy fats and often rich in trans fats, fried foods slow digestion, increase bloating, and contribute to weight gain. Skip fried snacks, chips, packaged fast foods, and items high in saturated and trans fats .

High in unhealthy fats and often rich in trans fats, fried foods slow digestion, increase bloating, and contribute to weight gain. Skip fried snacks, chips, packaged fast foods, and items high in saturated and trans fats . Refined carbohydrates: Refined carbs such as white bread and white rice lack fibre, causing quick blood sugar spikes that can lead to energy dips and increased appetite.

Refined carbs such as white bread and white rice lack fibre, causing quick blood sugar spikes that can lead to energy dips and increased appetite. High-sodium foods: Sodium-rich foods can cause water retention, bloating, and put additional strain on the kidneys. Take a break from processed meats, canned foods, instant noodles, packaged soups, and salty snacks.

Sodium-rich foods can cause water retention, bloating, and put additional strain on the kidneys. Take a break from processed meats, canned foods, instant noodles, packaged soups, and salty snacks. Alcohol: Be it beer or wine, alcohol strains the liver, which is already working hard to eliminate toxins. It also dehydrates the body and can interfere with sleep.

Be it beer or wine, alcohol strains the liver, which is already working hard to eliminate toxins. It also dehydrates the body and can interfere with sleep. Sugary beverages: Sodas and energy drinks contain high sugar levels, artificial ingredients, and sometimes caffeine, which can disrupt digestion and blood sugar.

By avoiding these foods and drinks, your body can focus on digesting natural, whole foods that support detoxification, reduce bloating, and restore energy. Eat more fresh fruits, vegetables, and hydrating drinks to make the post-Diwali detox process much more effective.