7 simple ways to control mood swings and balance your emotions

Nothing ruins a day like a bad mood! If you're wondering how to control mood swings naturally, follow these 7 easy tips that will help you feel better instantly.

From your period to the weather outside to daily stress, several factors can affect your mood. Irritability, sudden sadness, and impulsive behaviour are all symptoms of mood swings that can take a toll on your mental health as well as your relationship with those around you. However, there are ways to stop these mood swings. The first step to understanding how to control mood swings naturally is to identify the cause of the trigger. Once this is done, you can work on eliminating that from your life or look for ways to tackle it. Additionally, adopting healthy habits—such as eating healthy, sleeping on time and adopting relaxation techniques such as meditation and mindfulness—can improve your mood and overall mental health.

Why do mood swings happen?

Human emotions are influenced by a variety of factors such as hormones, brain processes or even new experiences in our daily routine, contributing to mood swings. The Encyclopedia of Human Behavior (Second Edition), 2012 states that normal depression refers to the mood swings that every individual experiences and is usually expressed as sadness. “Mood swings are most noticeable in teenagers because they are still processing and learning from the experiences and emotional cues. However, unexpected situations or the outcomes, may cause mood swings in adults too,” explains mental health expert Dr Ajit Dandekar.

In many cases, it can also be a result of frequently changing physiological conditions, which may predict our moods. However, understanding how to control mood swings can be an effective way of dealing with this issue.

How to control mood swings?

If you are wondering how to control mood swings, here are a few tips that can help you.

1. Accept the change

The first step to understanding how to control mood swings is to accept the changes that they bring about. Nowadays there are various mobile applications to track emotional cues and triggers. One can even maintain a diary to map your moods and feelings towards different experiences and identify the triggers. The Journal of Psychiatric Research states brain stimulation, energy drinks, seasonal changes as well as hormonal changes as some of the triggers.

2. Acknowledge your feelings

Once you know that you are not feeling okay, don’t try to ignore these feelings. An important step in understanding how to control mood swings is to not suppress your emotions. Acknowledging them without any judgment can help you tackle them. Research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, states that habitually accepting (versus judging) one’s thoughts and emotions is linked to psychological health.

3. Practise deep and mindful breathing

Wondering how to control mood swings naturally? Start by breathing deeply. Slow, deep breaths can calm your nervous system. When we breathe mindfully, we focus on each breath, and this can help us relax. Focus on your senses – the sounds, sights, and smells around you. A study, published in the journal Self Reports Medicine, states that the act of sighing, which is characterised by deep breaths followed by extended, relatively longer exhales, has been associated with psychological relief.

4. Engage in a physical activity

Many physical activities can help understand how to control mood swings naturally. Things like going for a short walk, engaging in a relaxing activity like listening to music, reading, or spending time in nature can help you calm down. “Choose creative activities, like puzzles of artwork, to effectively tackle the mood swing with a positive approach,” explains Dr Dandekar.

5. Try journaling

Maintaining a journal may help you reflect on your day. In understanding how to control mood swings, it is essential to note what made you feel this way. That is where penning down your thoughts would help. Research published in the JMIR Mental Health, states that journaling is an emotion-focused self-regulation intervention and has been associated with positive outcomes.

6. Take help from loved ones

Understanding how to control mood swings involves getting help and support from your family and friends. Never underestimate the power of those around you. Spend time with supportive family members and friends who can help you with positive perspectives towards life, explains Dr Dandekar.

7. Lead a healthy lifestyle

Make sure to eat a well-balanced diet with a focus on whole foods, fruits, vegetables, and lean protein. Besides this, you must aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week. Sound sleep for 7-9 hours per night will also help you. Relaxation techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, yoga and deep breathing are also important in understanding how to control mood swings naturally.

Is there a way to prevent mood swings?

Preventing mood swings requires a proactive approach. Maintain a healthy routine for sleep, meals, exercises and avoid sedentary habits. Stress is the most common cause of mood swings and you can manage stress with mindful activities such as Yoga, Meditation or even taking a breather in the middle of a busy work day. “Learn to respond to any situation calmly and don’t get perturbed by surprises or setbacks. Surround yourself with people you trust and create a safety net for your emotions​​,” says Dr Dandekar.

Related FAQs What are the best foods for mood swings? What you eat plays a vital role in dictating your moods. Maintain a balanced diet. Include whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and proteins which can help you stabilise the blood sugar. Stay hydrated. Avoid consuming junk foods, alcohol or overly fried and oily foods which may disturb your health and eventually affect your moods. What are the best exercises for mood swings? Any exercise can be an effective tool for managing mood swings. Active exercises like trekking, running or swimming, especially with specific small milestones in the mind, may release endorphins, which act as natural mood boosters. Yoga and meditation will help you feel grounded and calm. Even fun and creative exercises like dancing, pottery or arts and crafts can brighten your mood. The objective is to stay active and not let any external experiences dictate your life.