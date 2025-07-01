How to manage diabetes during pregnancy: Gynaecologist shares 5 diet, lifestyle tips

Worried about rising blood sugar levels during pregnancy? Here's how to control gestational diabetes and reduce risks for both you and your baby.

Pregnancy is a joyride, but for some women, it comes with its share of challenges such as morning sickness, mood swings, body changes, and more. One such concern many women face is high blood sugar levels during pregnancy. A condition known as gestational diabetes, it happens when the body cannot make enough insulin to manage sugar levels, which can affect both the mother’s and baby’s health. If left unmanaged, it can lead to complications during and after birth. That is why knowing how to control gestational diabetes is important for a safe and healthy pregnancy.

What causes diabetes during pregnancy?

Hormonal changes are the main reason for blood sugar fluctuations during pregnancy. “The body produces several hormones, such as progesterone, estrogen, and human placental lactogen, to support the growth of the fetus. However, these same hormones reduce the effectiveness of insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar,” explains Dr Mitul Gupta, obstetrics and gynaecology.

As a result, the body becomes somewhat insulin-resistant, especially during the second and third trimesters. In most cases, the pancreas responds by producing more insulin to keep blood sugar levels in check. But if the pancreas cannot keep up with the increased demand, blood sugar levels rise, leading to gestational diabetes. Therefore, learning how to control gestational diabetes is essential.

How to control gestational diabetes?

Follow these 5 tips to learn how to control diabetes during pregnancy:

1. Follow a healthy diet

Eating the right food is one of the most important steps to know how to control gestational diabetes. A balanced diet helps keep blood sugar levels within a safe range. Here are 5 changes you need to make to your daily diet:

Eat high-fibre foods: Whole grains, vegetables, legumes, and fruits (in moderation) slow down digestion and help control blood sugar.

Whole grains, vegetables, legumes, and fruits (in moderation) slow down digestion and help control blood sugar. Choose healthy fats: Include nuts, seeds, avocados, and olive oil. These support good nutrition without causing sugar spikes.

Include nuts, seeds, avocados, and olive oil. These support good nutrition without causing sugar spikes. Focus on low glycemic index (GI) foods: Low glycemic foods like sweet potatoes, brown rice, and lentils digest slowly, which helps avoid sudden increases in blood sugar.

Low glycemic foods like sweet potatoes, brown rice, and lentils digest slowly, which helps avoid sudden increases in blood sugar. Avoid sugary foods: Stay away from sweets, sugary drinks, and desserts. They quickly raise blood sugar.

Stay away from sweets, sugary drinks, and desserts. They quickly raise blood sugar. Include lean proteins: Chicken, fish, eggs, tofu, and beans help you feel full and keep your sugar levels stable.

Overall, “eating balanced meals that include a mix of protein, fibre, and healthy fats can help control blood sugar naturally,” says Dr Gupta.

2. Eat smaller, frequent meals

Instead of eating three large meals a day, try having smaller meals more often to know how to control gestational diabetes. According to the University of California San Francisco Health, eating too much in one time can lead to a sudden rise in blood sugar. By eating 5-6 small meals or snacks throughout the day, you can prevent sudden spikes in your blood sugar levels and keep energy levels stable.

This habit helps your body process food more evenly and reduces the pressure on your insulin levels. Always include a balance of carbs, protein, and fat in each small meal.

3. Stay active

Regular physical activity is one of the most important tips on how to control gestational diabetes. Staying active can help lower blood sugar levels by making your body more sensitive to insulin. The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) says that staying active is a key part of managing gestational diabetes. However, it is important to choose safe and gentle activities. Some safe exercises include:

Walking: Having a small walk is easy and effective in controlling blood sugar levels, especially after meals.

Having a small walk is easy and effective in controlling blood sugar levels, especially after meals. Prenatal yoga: It helps with relaxation and gentle movement.

It helps with relaxation and gentle movement. Swimming: It is a low-impact option that supports the whole body.

“Always talk to your doctor before starting or changing your exercise routine during pregnancy,” suggests Dr Gupta.

4. Monitor blood sugar levels

Checking your blood sugar regularly is important to make sure your levels are within a healthy range. You can monitor it at home using a glucometer, and your doctor will also check during appointments. “Monitoring helps track how your body responds to food, exercise, and rest. If blood sugar remains high despite lifestyle changes, your doctor may suggest insulin or medication,” explains Dr Gupta.

5. Drink plenty of water

Staying hydrated is often ignored, but drinking enough water helps your kidneys flush out excess sugar through urine. Aim for at least 8-10 glasses a day, unless your doctor advises otherwise. Also, be sure to stay hydrated by drinking water or other healthy, sugar-free drinks—avoid sugary beverages or juices, as they can cause your blood sugar to rise.

Following these tips on how to control gestational diabetes will help you manage sudden spikes in blood sugar levels during pregnancy.

What is the normal range of blood sugar levels during pregnancy?

A fasting blood sugar level should be less than 92 mg/dL. “It is normal for blood sugar to rise after meals, but ideally, it should stay below 180 mg/dL one hour after eating and below 153 mg/dL two hours after eating,” states Dr Gupta.

To assess the risk of gestational diabetes, it is recommended that pregnant women undergo an oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) between the 24th and 28th week of pregnancy. For women with high-risk factors, earlier screening may be advised.