How to breathe while running: 3 steps to protect your heart and lungs

Wondering how to breathe while running? A step-wise procedure includes an efficient warm-up, maintaining your pace, and breathing through your nose and mouth.

Running is a simple yet effective exercise which may improve your mental and physical wellness. However, for many newbies, the problem is not physical exertion, but learning how to breathe while running. Many beginners feel out of breath when they first begin running. Some may find themselves gasping for air. Others may not know whether to breathe through their nose or mouth when going for a run. It takes time for your cardiovascular and respiratory systems to adjust to the demands of the exercise. However, learning useful breathing methods may make it simpler to maintain a comfortable pace of breathing.

How does breathing impact your body during exercise?

Breathing is a fundamental biological activity that provides oxygen to our cells while removing carbon dioxide, as found in a study published by StatPearls. When we exercise, our bodies require more oxygen to sustain the increased physical activity. “Taking deep breaths ensures that our muscles receive enough oxygen to function properly,” says fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar. Here’s how it affects your body during a workout:

Deep and regular breaths provide oxygen-rich blood to the functioning muscles. This oxygen is required for cellular respiration, which generates energy for muscular contractions.

When we exhale, we take out carbon dioxide. Efficient breathing ensures that waste products are eliminated, which reduces muscle tension, strain and discomfort.

Proper breathing can help regulate the number of times your heart beats in a specific period. Inhaling deeply can calm your nervous system, leading to a slower heart rate. Exhaling forcefully can stimulate the sympathetic nervous system, increasing your pulse to meet the demands of exercise. According to a study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, regular deep breathing can help lower blood pressure and heart rate, especially for people with high blood pressure.

An adequate oxygen supply is crucial for the production of adenosine triphosphate ATP, the energy currency of cells, as found in a study published by StatPearls. By providing sufficient oxygen, proper breathing supports efficient energy production, allowing you to sustain your exercise intensity.

How to breathe while running?

Several factors can influence your breathing while you are physically moving, including the weather, asthma, fitness level, and the intensity of the exercise that you are doing. Here’s how to breathe while running.

1. Warm-up your lungs

A good dynamic warm-up may get your heart rate up and your blood flowing. This, in turn, may help prepare your respiratory system by loosening your muscles, making it easier for your diaphragm to expand. Besides chest exercises, yoga is also a great way to warm up. Poses such as the Child Pose, Cobra pose, and Cow pose, can help you breathe better.

2. Maintain your running form

A good posture and an appropriate running form may enhance core strength and reduce pressure, making it easier to breathe while running. Maintain a neutral head and neck position, with your gaze forward. Your chin should be tucked during the movement. Your posture should be tall with a slight forward tilt, while your shoulders should stay level and relaxed.

3. Breathe from your nose or mouth

Just breathing through your nose, or only your mouth may not make optimal use of your lung capacity, resulting in less oxygen when you exercise. Inhaling through both your nose and mouth can help you get the most oxygen. As you run, breathe in through your nose and mouth in a rhythmic pattern, alternating between steps to time your breathing rhythms. Exhale using your mouth to quickly release carbon dioxide.

Best breathing techniques for running

Here are some easy and effective techniques you can follow to breathe better while exercising, running or jogging

1. Diaphragmatic breathing

Diaphragmatic breathing, also known as belly breathing, is a technique that promotes using your diaphragm, a big muscle located beneath your lungs, to inhale and exhale. This type of breathing is often suggested for stress relief, increased lung capacity, and overall health.

Sit or lie down in a relaxed position. Place one hand on your chest and the other on your stomach.

Inhale slowly and deeply through your nose. As you inhale, focus on feeling your stomach expand, not your chest.

Exhale slowly through your mouth, pushing your stomach inward.

Try to count to four as you inhale and four as you exhale. As you become more comfortable, you can gradually increase the count.

Repeat this process for several minutes.

2. Rhythmic breathing

Rhythmic breathing is simply breathing in a regular, steady pattern. It is like keeping a beat while running or dancing. This can be beneficial for runners or dancers because it can help them maintain a consistent pace and avoid getting tired too quickly.

Start running at a pace that feels comfortable for you.

Decide on a breathing pattern. You could try inhaling for 3 steps and exhaling for 3 steps, or inhaling for 4 steps and exhaling for 2 steps.

As you run, count your steps and match your breath to the rhythm you chose.

If you start to feel out of breath, slow down your pace or adjust your breathing pattern.

3. Mouth and nose breathing

Using your mouth for breathing can be particularly helpful during intense exercise, as it allows for greater airflow. However, relying exclusively on mouth breathing may lead to dryness and irritation. Breathing through your nose, on the other hand, may help to filter and warm the air, reducing the risk of irritation. By combining both methods, you can strike a balance between airflow and comfort. Experiment with different combinations to find what works best for you. Remember, the goal is to optimise your oxygen intake while avoiding discomfort.

4. Box breathing

Box breathing is a technique that involves steps such as inhaling, then holding your breath, exhaling, and pausing for a second, before you inhale again. It’s often used to reduce stress, anxiety, and improve focus.

To practice box breathing, start by finding a comfortable position.

Inhale slowly and deeply through your nose, counting to four.

Hold your breath for four counts.

Exhale slowly through your mouth, counting to four.

Finally, hold your breath for four counts before repeating the cycle.

Breathing exercises that can help you

Take your time to focus just on your breath. This helps to improve lung function and capacity while also increasing breath awareness. There are many breathing exercises that you can try such as equal breathing, where your inhales and exhales are the same length, alternate nostril breathing, and rib-stretch breathing, where you cross your arms over your chest and breathe in through your nose deeply. Create your program by incorporating one or more of these. A study published in the International Journal of Cardiology Cardiovascular Risk and Prevention found that breathing exercises have been reported to have positive physiological effects on the body.

Unable to breathe while running? See a doctor

There might be certain health conditions that can leave you gasping for air while running. Seek medical treatment if you have difficulty breathing or are experiencing shortness of breath, gasping, or wheezing while jogging. Other symptoms that require medical treatment include dizziness, fainting, or disorientation. Also, take extra precautions if you have asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis.