How to boost libido: 12 expert-backed tips to increase sex drive in women

Wondering how to boost libido naturally? Sex drive can be affected by several factors but it can be managed with these 12 expert-backed tips.

It is completely normal for a woman’s sex drive to ebb and flow throughout life. But when your libido dips, it can leave you feeling frustrated, disconnected, or even questioning yourself. Stress, hormonal shifts, and fatigue often steal the spark, impacting both your confidence and your relationships. But you do not have to settle for less passion. With simple, expert-backed strategies – from lifestyle tweaks and better sleep to stress relief and open communication – you can naturally reignite your desire and feel energised in and out of the bedroom. Ready to know the secrets on how to boost libido and bring the heat back into your life? Read on!

How to boost libido?

A healthy libido is about more than just physical health, it is a balance of emotional, mental, and lifestyle factors. If you are looking to improve your sexual desire, here are some simple tips on how to boost libido:

1. Build emotional intimacy

Open communication and shared experiences, like date nights or weekend getaways, are very important. “It can strengthen your emotional bond, which plays a huge role in female desire,” explains Dr Himani Gupta, consultant obstetrician and gynecologist.

2. Practise self-care and body positivity

This is one of the most important parts of learning how to boost libido. Confidence and feeling good in your own skin can elevate sexual desire. Make time for self-care routines that make you feel relaxed, empowered, and connected to yourself.

3. Do not skip foreplay

Foreplay, such as kissing, touching, and oral sex, plays a crucial role in enhancing pleasure, especially for women. Since most women do not achieve orgasm from intercourse alone, extending foreplay can significantly improve the sexual experience. In fact, a study published in Medicine and Dentistry found that a lack of adequate foreplay is one of the leading factors contributing to difficulties with sexual arousal.

4. Manage stress

How to boost libido? Chronic stress is a major libido killer. “Practices like yoga, meditation, and deep breathing can help calm the mind and reduce tension, setting the stage for better intimacy,” says Dr Gupta.

5. Aphrodisiac foods

Saffron, pistachios, fenugreek, asparagus, and dates are some of the best aphrodisiac foods. It is believed to increase libido, sexual desire, or sexual pleasure. Ginseng is also an aphrodisiac food that is known to boost sexual desires in both males and females.

6. Sleep well

Rest is vital, so aim for around 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night. This will help to restore energy levels, balance hormones, and improve overall mood—all key for a healthy sex drive.

7. Pelvic workout

Do not forget to do pelvic floor exercises, yoga, or brisk walking, which help to improve blood flow and mood, helping improve low libido.

8. Stay active

“Exercise releases endorphin hormones, which can help boost blood circulation, improve mood, and increase body confidence,” shares the expert. Just 45 minutes of daily movement can work wonders for your libido.

9. Eat healthy

When it comes to boosting sexual desire, a diet rich in zinc (pumpkin seeds, dark chocolate, and leafy greens such as spinach), vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids is important. It supports sexual and hormonal health.

10. Healthy drinks

Reduce your daily alcohol intake to boost libido and try these drinks like green tea, black coffee, pomegranate juice, and red wine. Yes, one study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine noted that wine can increase sexual arousal in both men and women.

11. Stay hydrated and quit smoking

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your body hydrated and nourished. Also, cut down on alcohol and avoid smoking, as they can impact your sexual performance.

12. Seek medical guidance if needed

“Low libido may be linked to underlying health issues like hormonal imbalances or a side effect of some medications. Consult a healthcare provider to rule out the cause or manage any medical concerns,” suggests Dr Gupta.

By following these tips on how to boost libido, you can reignite passion and enjoy a more fulfilling intimate life.

What causes low libido?

Low libido in women can result from a mix of physical, emotional, and hormonal causes: Hormonal imbalances, such as low estrogen or testosterone, menopause, and thyroid problems, often play a role.

Chronic illnesses also affect desire.

Emotional factors like stress, anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and relationship issues can lower libido.

Lifestyle habits, including poor sleep, inactivity, smoking, and excessive alcohol, contribute as well.

Related FAQs Is it normal to have low sex drive sometimes? Yes, it is normal to have times when you do not feel very interested in sex. Is lack of sexual desire common in women? Yes, it is quite common. Many women experience fluctuations in sexual desire throughout their lives due to various physical, emotional, and psychological reasons. How does stress impact a woman’s libido? Stress increases cortisol levels, which can suppress sexual desire and interfere with arousal. Managing stress through relaxation techniques or therapy can help restore libido. How does age affect libido? As you get older, your hormone levels can change, which might lower your sex drive—but many women still enjoy a healthy libido at any age.