13 science-backed ways to regrow hair on bald spots

Wondering how to regrow hair on bald spots? Treatments involving these oils, topical creams as well as a balanced diet and exercise regimen can give you results in no time.

Can you regrow hair on a bald spot? Yes. Can this happen overnight? No. There are many causes of bald spots that can range from medical conditions such as alopecia areata, stress-related hair loss, scalp infections as well as physical damage to the scalp. While all of these lead to hair loss, some of these bald patches can be reversed, and you will start noticing hair in these areas soon. This can take up to a few months. However, to understand how to regrow hair on bald spots, it is important to address the root cause of the hair loss. Besides this, there are many other topical as well as oral treatments and home remedies for hair loss that you can try.

Why do bald spots happen?

Bald spots can be caused by a variety of factors, with the most common among them being androgenetic alopecia, a medical condition that leads to air loss, or pattern baldness, which is genetically inherited in nature and primarily affects hormone-sensitive hair follicles, explains dermatologist Dr Priyanka Kuri. Other causes include alopecia areata, an autoimmune condition in which the immune system attacks the hair follicles, stress-related hair loss, infections of the scalp and physical damage to the scalp due to tight hairstyles.

Nutritional deficiencies, hormonal imbalances and medical conditions such as thyroid disorders can also disrupt the hair growth cycle. To understand how to regrow hair on bald spots it is important to understand the cause of hair loss. This cause must be addressed at once. The American Academy of Dermatology Association states that quick treatment can help stop or slow hair loss, when the cause of hair loss is hereditary, due to hormonal imbalances or other medical conditions. It may also help regrow hair. The earlier treatment is started, the better it works. Without treatment, you will continue to lose hair.

Is it possible to regrow hair on bald spots?

Yes, hair regrowth on bald spots is possible depending on the cause behind the balding. People with alopecia areata may experience hair regrowth over time or with specific treatments. For those afflicted by pattern baldness or androgenetic alopecia, options like hair transplant stimulate hair growth and can slow down further loss. These types of hair loss are reversible if the root cause of the condition is dealt with, however, in most cases, re-growth may depend on the cause, duration of hair loss and overall scalp health. Also, once a hair follicle is damaged, then regrowth of that strand is not possible, so it is important to catch the cause earlier and begin treatment, states the American Academy of Dermatology Association. Read on to know how to regrow hair on bald spots.

How to regrow hair on bald spots

Are you wondering how to regrow hair on bald spots? Here are some practical but effective methods that you can try out

1. Scalp massage

Scalp massages improve blood flow along with delivering nutrients and oxygen to hair follicles, thus enhancing growth while also reducing stress. A study, published in the journal Eplasty is a testimony to this. It was seen that scalp massages resulted in increased hair thickness over 24 weeks, after the initiation of massage. However, to understand how to regrow hair on bald spots with a massage, you must know how to go about the massage. Gently massage the scalp with fingertips or a scalp massager for 5-10 minutes daily using natural oils made of coconut or castor for additional benefits. Avoid rubbing too harshly and remain consistent for better results.

2. Use collagen-based products

To understand how to regrow hair on bald spots, it is important to check the ingredients that make up your hair products. If these have collagen, a type of protein, you are sure to see results in no time. While collagen is available in an injectable form as well, there are many collagen hair care products such as shampoos and conditioners as well as hair serums that may do the trick. Make sure to rub these on your scalp regularly. Oral supplementation of collagen peptides can also help, states this study, published in the Journal of Functional Foods. It states that supplementation with collagen peptides has the potential to support hair growth and healthy hair.

3. Eat a balanced diet

Hair growth, to a huge extent, depends on a well-balanced and nutritious diet. If you are wondering how to regrow hair on bald spots with the right diet, then make sure to include the right nutrients in the right amount. A study, published in the journal Dermatology Practical & Conceptual, states that while hair follicles are among the most metabolically active in the body, hair growth may be impacted by calorie and protein malnutrition as well as micronutrient deficiency. Consuming nutrients such as iron found in leafy greens and nuts, zinc in fish, biotin, vitamins D and omega-3 acids found in eggs and berries, leads to healthy and strong hair. Proper hydration also plays a key role in understanding how to regrow hair on bald spots. It helps to strengthen hair follicles and address other issues.

4. Try rosemary oil

To understand how to regrow hair on bald spots, it is important to use the right products. Rosemary oil is one such product that can help you. It has anti-inflammatory properties that can help to improve blood circulation in the scalp, states this study, published in the journal Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology. You can use this oil by rubbing a small portion of it on your bald spot every night. There are shampoos also available with rosemary oil that can be used.

5. Manage stress

High stress causes a break in the hair growth cycle. Practicing yoga, meditation and deep breathing or exercising regularly, minimises the level of stress. To understand how to regrow hair on bald spots, you need to first grasp the right asanas that can help you. The yoga asana Adho Mukha Svanasana (downward facing pose) leads to an increase in the blood flow and oxygen levels to the scalp. This aids hair growth. Sleeping well and engaging in physical or social activities helps one to unwind, hence encouraging regrowth.

6. Maintain scalp health

Wondering how to regrow hair on a bald spot, start by keeping it clean. A clean, healthy scalp promotes hair growth by preventing clogged follicles and buildup. Keep the scalp clean by washing hair frequently with a mild shampoo, exfoliating once a week to remove dead skin cells, and stopping the overuse of products. The American Academy of Dermatological Association, states that you must apply shampoo to your scalp, instead of the entire length of your hair. This way, you cleanse and wash away built-up products as well as dead skin. Avoid overwashing as this may dry up the scalp.

7. Try Minoxidil

Minoxidil is a medication used for the treatment of high blood pressure as well as hair loss. Available in bottles or added to shampoos, Minoxidil can be your answer to how to regrow hair on bald spots. This is one of the most commonly used treatments for hair loss. The journal of the American Academy of Dermatology lists this as a very effective topical solution for hair regrowth. However, it is important to ask a doctor regarding the dosage as it may lead to the growth of unwanted hair around your scalp, among other side effects.

8. Stay active and healthy.

A big part of understanding how to regrow hair on bald spots lies in daily exercise, especially in the neck area. “Exercise improves blood flow, therefore helping the required nutrients reach hair follicles,” says Dr Kuri. Combining physical activity with healthy sleep and hydration is the best way to keep oneself and one’s hair healthy.

9. Try ginseng supplements

We cannot ignore the power of ginseng supplements in our quest to understand how to regrow hair on bald patches. A study, published in the journal Preventive Nutrition and Food Science, states that red ginseng extract (RGE) is good for regulating hair growth and hair follicle development. Wondering how to regrow hair on bald spots with ginseng? You can create this ginseng-infused hair mask by adding ginseng powder to some coconut oil. Apply this mix on your scalp and hair and leave it on for 20-30 minutes.

10. Use Geranium oil

How to regrow hair on bald spots? Try geranium oil. It has proven to be a great home remedy for hair growth, states this study, published in BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies. In fact, research reveals that geranium extract was more effective than the use of minoxidil, an FDA-approved treatment for hair loss. An oil mix will do the trick. This can be made by mixing two tablespoons of avocado oil, one tablespoon of argan oil, 10 drops of Vitamin E oil, eight drops of geranium oil and five drops of lavender oil can be made and applied to the bald spot.

11. Opt for medical treatments

While home remedies and oil massages may help you, it is important to understand when to seek professional advice. In some cases, medical treatments might be the only answer to how to regrow hair on bald spots. Some of the medical treatments include:

Corticosteroids : This is a medication to treat pain and inflammation. A 32-participant study, published in the Official Publication of The College of Family Physicians of Canada, observed that a 6-week course of prednisone, an oral corticosteroid, led to half (47%) of the patients experiencing 25% hair regrowth and one-quarter (25%) experiencing 75% hair regrowth.

: This is a medication to treat pain and inflammation. A 32-participant study, published in the Official Publication of The College of Family Physicians of Canada, observed that a 6-week course of prednisone, an oral corticosteroid, led to half (47%) of the patients experiencing 25% hair regrowth and one-quarter (25%) experiencing 75% hair regrowth. Anthralin: Another topical cream called Anthralin can also be prescribed. This is seen to be effective in kids, states a study, published in the Journal of Cutaneous Medicine and Surgery.

12. Talk to your doctor about surgical treatments

Some surgical treatments can help you regrow hair in bald spots. In these procedures, the surgeon would remove healthy hair follicles and plant them on bald spots. This is a permanent solution to hair loss. There are two approaches to this:

Follicular unit transplantation (FUT) : Here, the doctor takes out a strip of skin with hair follicles on it. Follicles are then removed and transplanted on the bald patch.

: Here, the doctor takes out a strip of skin with hair follicles on it. Follicles are then removed and transplanted on the bald patch. Follicular unit extraction (FUE): This is when the individual hair follicles are removed and inserted into tiny incisions in your scalp.

13. Laser therapy may help

Wondering how to regrow hair on bald spots, there is another solution for you to try. Laser therapy is shown to reverse hair loss. However, this would have to be combined with other topical treatments after the procedure is done. The laser helps to promote circulation and hair growth in follicles that are not producing any hair. However, more research is needed on how well this works.

Note: Understanding how to regrow hair on bald spots involves dealing directly with the cause of hair loss. While these remedies might work for some people, if the bald spots persist, consult a dermatologist or trichologist to identify the cause. This way you can receive targeted treatments. Early intervention may increase the chances of successful hair growth.

How to prevent bald spots?

Now that we know how to regrow hair on bald spots, it is also important to understand how to prevent further bald spots. To avoid bald spots, one should maintain a healthy scalp by keeping it clean, nourished, and free from buildup. A balanced diet, stress management, and gentle hair care practices help strengthen follicles and reduce hair loss. Regular scalp massages and avoiding harsh treatments also play a key role in prevention.

Related FAQs How long do these treatments take? These treatments may take a few months for you to see any results. However, make sure to be consistent with your methods. How long can a bald spot last? A few months is the length of time that a bald spot should last. You would notice hair regrowth. If you don’t please consult a dermatologist.