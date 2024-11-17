Do a military press the right way with these simple steps

It is important to know how to do military press the right way to prevent injuries as well as get maximum health benefits. Here's what you need to do.

The military press, also known as the overhead press, is a classic strength training exercise that targets the shoulders, triceps, and upper chest. It is a complex exercise, which means it requires numerous muscle groups to perform together. This makes it a successful method for improving overall upper body strength. Whether you are a seasoned lifter or just starting your fitness journey, knowing the proper form is crucial to get the most out of this workout and avoid injuries.

What is the military press?

The military press, also referred to as the overhead press or shoulder press, is a simple strength training exercise that works for several upper-body muscular groups, as found in a study published in the journal Frontiers Physiology. It primarily targets the deltoid muscles; which are the three muscles that form the rounded contour of your shoulder, namely the anterior (front) and medial (middle) heads. It also engages your triceps, which help extend your elbows, as well as your trapezius muscles, which help stabilise your shoulder blade. “To perform this workout, grip a barbell or dumbbell at shoulder height and position your elbows slightly wider than your shoulders,” says fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar.

From this starting position, you press the weight straight up overhead until your arms are fully extended. As you lower the weight back down to your shoulders, maintain control and avoid letting it drop. This makes it an effective way to build upper body strength and improve overall well-being. However, it is important to know how to do military press properly to prevent injuries and maximise the benefits of exercise.

How to do military press properly?

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do military press correctly

1. Set up

If you are using a barbell, set it to a height where you can comfortably unrack it without straining your back. However, if you are using dumbbells, hold them at shoulder height with your palms facing forward. Now, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly pointed outward. Then, grip the barbell or dumbbells slightly wider than shoulder-width.

2. Unrack the barbell (if using)

Step under the barbell and lift it off the rack, keeping your back straight and core engaged. Take a step back and position yourself in your starting stance.

3. Initial position

Bring the barbell or dumbbells to your shoulders, resting them on your collarbone. Keep your elbows slightly in front of your shoulders and your wrists straight.

4. Press upward

Inhale deeply and engage your core. Press the weight straight up overhead, extending your arms fully. Exhale as you reach the top of the movement.

5. Lower the weight and repeat

Slowly lower the weight back to your shoulders, maintaining control throughout the movement. Inhale as you lower the weight. Continue performing repetitions, focusing on maintaining proper form.

Tips on how to do perfect the military press

Once you know how to do military press the right way, make sure to keep these points in mind to avoid injuries.

Keep your back straight: Avoid arching your back or rounding your shoulders.

Engage your core: This will help stabilise your spine and protect your lower back.

Avoid arching your back or rounding your shoulders. Engage your core: This will help stabilise your spine and protect your lower back. Don’t lock your elbows: To protect your joints, keep a slight bend in your elbows at the top of the movement.

To protect your joints, keep a slight bend in your elbows at the top of the movement. Control the weight: Avoid using momentum to lift the weight.

Choose the right weight: Start with a weight you can lift with good form for 8-12 repetitions.

Remember, it is important to understand how to do military press the right way to improve upper body strength. It is also a good idea to consult with a fitness professional before starting any new exercise program.

Benefits of military press

Here are some benefits of the military press.

1. Improves shoulder strength

Once you know how to do military press in the correct way, this can be an effective exercise for developing shoulder strength. By directly targeting the deltoid muscles, particularly the anterior and medial heads, it effectively builds muscle mass and strength. As you press the weight overhead, these muscles work efficiently to lift the load, leading to increased power and stability in your shoulder joints, as found in a study published in the Journal of Sports Medicine. Additionally, it strengthens the rotator cuff muscles, which are crucial for shoulder health and injury prevention. By incorporating it into your workout routine, you can significantly improve your shoulder strength, enhance your overall upper-body physique, and reduce the risk of shoulder injuries.

2. Helps to build triceps

Knowing how to do military press is an excellent exercise for tricep development. As you press the weight overhead, your triceps work hard to extend your elbows fully, as found in a study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research. Constant contraction and extension promote muscular growth and strength. While the primary focus of the workout is on the shoulders, the triceps play an important supporting role, making it a useful combination movement for addressing both muscle groups at once. Including the military press into your fitness regimen will help you improve your tricep strength and overall upper body improvement.

3. Provides core strength

Knowing how to do military press in the right way help you focus on the shoulders and triceps. However, it also indirectly activates your core muscles. “To maintain stability and balance during physical activity, your core muscles, which include your abs and lower back, must work together to stabilise your torso,” says the expert. This regular involvement improves your core muscles, enhancing your general stability, posture, and athletic ability. By knowing how to do military press, you may not only strengthen your upper body but also your core, resulting in a more balanced physique and a lower risk of injury.

4. Improves posture

If you know how to do military press correctly, it will lead to improved posture. This exercise neutralises the negative effects of prolonged sitting and poor posture habits by strengthening the upper back, shoulders, and core muscles. “ As you perform the press, you engage the muscles that support your spine, promoting a more upright posture,’ says the expert. Additionally, the workout strengthens the rotator cuff muscles, which play a crucial role in maintaining shoulder health and preventing rounded shoulders.

Before you incorporate any exercise in your fitness routine, consult a professional fitness trainer to avoid any problems or injuries.