How to make scrambled eggs at home? Just follow these 7 steps

Scrambled eggs may not be the easiest dish to master, but they are not exactly tricky either. Wondering how to make scrambled eggs perfectly? Just follow these 7 simple steps.

Eggs are a breakfast favourite for millions of people around the world. Why? Because they are delicious, versatile, and packed with essential nutrients. Whether you enjoy them fried, poached, or boiled, eggs provide a protein boost to kick-start your day. But one of the most popular and comforting ways to enjoy eggs is scrambled eggs. Soft, fluffy, and full of flavour, scrambled eggs are a breakfast classic that never goes out of style. So, if you are wondering how to make scrambled eggs at home, you are in the right place! Here you will find an easy and tasty recipe that will surely make your morning easy.

How to make scrambled eggs: Follow this recipe

To understand how to make scrambled eggs, follow these 7 simple steps, and you are done:

Ingredients

2-3 eggs

A splash of milk, plant-based milk (like almond milk), or water

Olive oil or butter

Salt

Pepper

Instructions

Step 1: To make it, start by cracking 2 or 3 eggs into a bowl. Add a pinch of salt and pepper to season. Using a fork or whisk, gently beat the eggs together until the yolks and whites are well combined and the mixture is frothy.

Step 2: Next, add a small amount of milk, plant-based milk, or water to the eggs. Whisk again until the eggs are a smooth, even yellow colour without any streaks.

Optional: You can also add a bit of cream to make the eggs richer, but using water or milk will help make the eggs fluffier.

Step 3: Now, preheat the pan. Use a small non-stick skillet and add a little olive oil or melt some butter in it. Heat the pan over medium heat.

Step 4: Once the pan is warm, pour in the egg mixture. Let it cook for about 15-20 seconds without stirring.

Step 5: After that, use a rubber spatula to gently move the eggs around the pan. This will create soft, large curds of scrambled eggs. Let the eggs cook for another 5-10 seconds before stirring again.

Note: For bigger curds, let the eggs set for a little longer before stirring. For smaller curds, stir more often.

Step 6: Keep cooking the eggs on medium-low heat, stirring until there is no more liquid egg left in the pan. Be careful not to overcook them, as they should still be soft and creamy, not dry.

Step 7: After you learn how to make scrambled eggs and once it is cooked, remove the pan from the heat right away. Serve the it hot, and feel free to season them with extra spices like oregano, chili flakes, or any pepper you enjoy.

Now you know how to make scrambled eggs, so enjoy and start your day with a protein-rich breakfast!

How to eat scrambled eggs?

Now you know how to make scrambled eggs, so you may enjoy them on their own. But if you want to try something new, here are 7 other ways to enjoy it:

1. On toast: Spread your scrambled eggs on a slice of warm, buttered toast and enjoy your quick and tasty meal.

2. With cheese: Mixing cheese into scrambled eggs makes them creamy and rich. You can use cheddar, mozzarella, or any cheese you like.

3. With bacon: Pair it with crispy bacon for a delicious, savoury breakfast combo.

4. With vegetables: Mix in some sauteed vegetables like spinach, mushrooms, or tomatoes for extra flavour and nutrition.

5. In a burrito: Wrap your scrambled eggs in a tortilla with some cheese, veggies, and salsa for a filling meal.

6. With avocado: Add mashed avocado on top of your it for a creamy, healthy, protein-rich breakfast.

7. With toppings: You can sprinkle herbs like chives or parsley or add a bit of hot sauce, salsa, or even a dollop of sour cream. This will make your it more delicious.

Now you know how to make scrambled eggs at home and how to consume scrambled eggs—so what are you waiting for?

Can scrambled eggs help in weight loss?

Scrambled eggs can actually be a great option if you are trying to lose weight. They are packed with protein, which helps you feel full for longer and prevents overeating. Plus, they are low in calories, making them a satisfying yet light meal. A study in the International Journal of Obesity showed that having eggs for breakfast can support weight loss because they are high in protein and low in calories. So, enjoying a delicious plate of scrambled eggs in the morning can help curb hunger and keep you energised throughout the day!

Learning how to make scrambled eggs is a great way to make your breakfast delicious as well as nutritious!