Russian squats: How to do this exercise for a stronger core and weight loss?

Squats are a lower-body exercise that increases leg and glute strength and endurance. While you hold a squat for an extended amount of time, various muscle groups are targeted, boosting overall fitness and functional movement. There are many varieties of squats, a popular variation being Russian squats. This exercise, often performed with a kettlebell, targets your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core muscles. Whether you are a seasoned athlete or just starting your fitness journey, Russian squats can be a valuable addition to your workout routine. Know how to do a Russian squat properly and its benefits.
Also known as Cossack squats, this is a dynamic exercise that engages multiple muscle groups, primarily targeting the legs and core. “Unlike traditional squats, this exercise involves a wider stance and a deeper descent, placing more emphasis on the hips and inner thighs. This exercise is often performed with a kettlebell held at chest height, adding an element of resistance and balance,” says fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar. Plus, a study published in the International Journal of Sports Physical Therapy found that squats can be a great exercise for both athletes and people recovering from injuries.
This exercise engages multiple muscle groups, primarily targeting the legs and core. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you do it properly:
You can use a kettlebell for added resistance and balance, hold a kettlebell at chest height throughout the movement.
By targeting a variety of muscle groups, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and adductors, Russian squats can significantly enhance overall leg strength. This exercise also helps to improve flexibility in the hips and groin. Regular practice can lead to noticeable improvements in leg power, stability, and mobility, making this exercise a valuable addition to any well-rounded fitness routine. A study published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology found that doing full squats is better for building muscle in your legs and increasing flexibility.
Russian squats help maintain balance and posture throughout the movement, your core muscles, including your abs, obliques, and lower back, must work together. This constant engagement helps to build strength and stability in your core, which can improve your overall balance and coordination. A strong core is also crucial for preventing injuries, as it provides support for your spine and helps to stabilize your body during other activities. According to a study published in the Journal of Human Kinetics, squats work all your core muscles at the same time.
Russian squats targets “key muscle groups such as the quads, hamstrings, and glutes. By strengthening these muscles, athletes can improve their ability to jump, sprint, and change direction quickly,” says the expert. This exercise is beneficial for sports that require explosive power and agility, such as soccer, basketball, and track and field.
It is a great way to improve hip mobility and reduce joint stiffness. This exercise stretches and strengthens the muscles around the hips, helping to increase flexibility and reduce tightness. “By regularly incorporating Russian squats into your workout routine, you can improve your overall mobility, making it easier to perform daily activities and reduce the risk of injuries,” says Ghanekar.
A full-body exercise. Russian squats engage multiple muscle groups, including the legs, core, and even the arms if you are holding a kettlebell. “This increased muscle activation boosts your metabolism, helping you burn more calories even at rest. It is a high-intensity exercise that can elevate your heart rate, leading to increased calorie expenditure during and after your workout,” says Ghanekar.
Understanding how to do Russian squats properly are important to avoid the side effects. Here are few potential risks if not performed correctly:
No, it is generally not recommended to perform it every day. While it is a good exercise, overdoing it can lead to injuries, muscle fatigue, and reduced performance.
