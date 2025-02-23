12 simple and effective ways to reduce period cramps

Period pain can affect your daily routine, especially if the cramps are severe. Say goodbye to pain in the abdomen area by learning how to reduce period cramps.

Experiencing pain in the lower abdomen just before or during periods is quite common. You may find menstrual cramps, also known as dysmenorrhea, bearable but annoying. In case of less pain, you may just need a cup of hot herbal tea. But sometimes, the pain can get so severe that it can end up interfering with your everyday activities. Imagine going through that for three to five days every month. Don’t worry, as there are simple things you can do to get some relief. All you have to do is learn how to reduce period cramps.

What are period cramps?

Period cramps, also known as menstrual cramps and dysmenorrhea, are painful contractions that many women get in their lower abdomen before or during menstruation. “You experience the discomfort when your uterus contracts to shed its lining during periods,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Kanupriya Jain. You can blame prostaglandins, which are hormone-like substances, for the pain as they trigger uterine contractions. “Higher levels of these substances can lead to more intense pain in the lower abdomen that can sometimes be felt in the lower back and thighs as well,” says the expert.

How to reduce period cramps?

Menstrual cramps can be painful, which is why learning how to reduce period cramps is important:

1. Apply heat

Apply a heating pad, hot water bottle, or even a warm towel to your lower abdomen when you get down. During a 2018 study, published in Scientific Reports, favourable effects of heat therapy were seen on women with menstrual pain. “Heat can help to relax the uterine muscles and improve blood flow, reducing cramps,” says the expert.

2. Stay hydrated

Apart from applying heat to your tummy, you can also drink plenty of warm water. “This can help to prevent bloating, which can make period pain worse,” says Dr Jain. In addition to warm plain water, you can have coconut water or electrolyte-rich drinks to balance fluids in your body.

3. Engage in physical activities

While learning how to reduce period cramps, remember to focus on physical activities. “Light physical activities like walking, yoga, and stretching can help to improve blood circulation and reduce cramping,” says the expert. But listen to your body before working out during periods.

4. Massage with essential oils

Using essential oils for better hair or skin? You can also take help of them to get rid of period pain. “Apply lavender or peppermint oil to your belly, and gently massage it. Using these oils can help to reduce menstrual cramps and promote relaxation,” says the expert.

5. Drink herbal teas

Herbal teas are not just good for weight loss. During a 2024 study, published in the International Journal Of Pharmaceutical Sciences, researchers found that participants who had herbal tea prepared from ingredients like ginger got relief from menstrual pain. “Ginger tea can reduce inflammation and pain. You can also have chamomile tea, which has antispasmodic properties that relax muscles,” says Dr Jain.

6. Take magnesium

Want to know how to reduce period cramps? Have foods rich in magnesium like nuts, seeds, and spinach. “These foods can help to relax muscles, and ease the pain. A daily magnesium supplement may also help reduce the pain, but check with your doctor before having it,” says the expert.

7. Eat anti-inflammatory foods

Consume foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids when you are down. “Foods like salmon, flaxseeds, and walnuts can help to reduce inflammation,” says the expert. Try to avoid refined carbohydrates like white bread, fried foods, and sugar-sweetened beverages. These can cause inflammation, and make period pain worse.

8. Avoid caffeine

There is a reason why you should replace your favourite coffee or tea with herbal teas during menstruation. “Coffee, and black tea have caffeine that can tighten blood vessels, and worsen cramps. So, it is best to avoid them for a few days every month to reduce the pain,” says the expert.

9. Get enough sleep

Your office work and household chores may be giving you less time to sleep. But you should get some shut eye every night. “Poor sleep can increase stress hormones, and worsen cramps,” says Dr Jain. Sleep for at least 7 hours every night for better recovery and pain management. Remember this while learning how to reduce period cramps.

10. Reduce stress

There is a link between stress and menstrual cramps. During a 2004 study, published in Occupational And Environmental Medicine, researchers found that the risk of dysmenorrhea was more than twice among women with high stress compared to those with low stress. So, go for deep breathing exercises or meditation to help to reduce stress.

11. Consume iron-rich foods

“Blood loss during periods can lead to fatigue and weakness, making cramps feel worse,” says the expert. Want to learn how to reduce period cramps? Then eat iron-rich foods like lentils, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, and leafy greens to support your energy levels and reduce discomfort.

12. Use castor oil

Want to know how to reduce period cramps? “Apply a castor oil pack to your lower abdomen, as it can help to reduce inflammation and relax your uterine muscles,” says the expert. Soak a cloth in warm castor oil, place it on your stomach, and cover it with plastic wrap. Place a heating pad on top of it, and relax for 30 to 45 minutes.

If learning how to reduce period cramps does not help, you should contact a doctor, especially if:

The pain is severe or does not improve with these home remedies.

Pain is associated with heavy bleeding or large blood clots.

The cramps last more than a few days and come in the way of your daily activities.

You experience nausea, diarrhea, or other gastrointestinal symptoms alongside menstrual cramps.

You experience pain during sex.

“If you experience any of these symptoms, you may have an underlying condition like endometriosis, fibroids or pelvic inflammatory disease,” says Dr Jain.

You should learn how to reduce period cramps so that the pain does not bother you much. But if using a heating pad, drinking warm water or herbal tea does not work, check with a doctor.

Related FAQs Does chocolate help with period cramps? Dark chocolate can help to relieve period cramps due to its high magnesium, iron, and antioxidant content. However, milk chocolate and sugary chocolates may worsen symptoms due to high sugar content. What can I drink to get rid of period cramps? Drinking the right beverages can help to reduce inflammation, relax muscles, and balance hormones, easing period cramps naturally. Ginger tea, chamomile tea, warm lemon water, and coconut water are some of the options. How to avoid period pain? It's not always possible to completely avoid period pain. Regular physical activity, especially aerobic exercise, can reduce the severity of period cramps. Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats can also reduce inflammation.