6 natural ways to thicken your eyebrows

If you have light eyebrows, you're not alone! Learn how to thicken your eyebrows with some simple home remedies you can find easily.

Who doesn’t like thick eyebrows? From Cara Delevingne to Lilly Collins, several celebs serve as inspiration for the thick brow look. If you haven’t noticed, how you shape your eyebrows has always been an easy way to accentuate and define your facial features. While a good eyebrow product can come in handy if you have light brows, nothing beats a good natural remedy that can enhance your brows naturally and give you permanent results. Over the past few years, eyebrows have taken centre stage and you should know how to thicken eyebrows.

Why do your eyebrows appear light?

Every woman’s eyebrows, like any other feature, are different. While most women prefer thick, dark eyebrows, it is not the norm. However, certain causes may make your eyebrows lighter than they should be. Here are the common causes of light eyebrows you should know before you learn how to thicken eyebrows:

Alopecia areata: An autoimmune disease that targets hair follicles and causes random spots of hair loss or makes you lose hair from all over your scalp.

An autoimmune disease that targets hair follicles and causes random spots of hair loss or makes you lose hair from all over your scalp. Nutrient deficiencies: A lack of certain nutrients such as vitamin C, biotin, omega-3 fatty acids and more can trigger thinning of hair or hair loss.

A lack of certain nutrients such as vitamin C, biotin, omega-3 fatty acids and more can trigger thinning of hair or hair loss. Skin conditions: Eczema, psoriasis, contact dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and tinea capitis (ringworms) are among the conditions that may cause patches to appear over the brows or leave a bald spot.

Eczema, psoriasis, contact dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and tinea capitis (ringworms) are among the conditions that may cause patches to appear over the brows or leave a bald spot. Stress and anxiety: These psychological changes can reduce the oxygen to your hair follicles and cause a fluctuation in your hormone levels.

These psychological changes can reduce the oxygen to your hair follicles and cause a fluctuation in your hormone levels. Pregnancy and childbirth: If there is a sudden change in your eyebrows and you are pregnant or just had a baby, this could be the reason this may be happening.

If there is a sudden change in your eyebrows and you are pregnant or just had a baby, this could be the reason this may be happening. Leprosy: Also known as Hansen’s disease, this disease is triggered by a bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae and causes pores on the skin. It can also lead to hair loss.

Also known as Hansen’s disease, this disease is triggered by a bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae and causes pores on the skin. It can also lead to hair loss. Thyroid: Your thyroid gland, located in the front of your neck, produces hormones that regulate metabolism. Too much or too little of the thyroid hormone can disrupt many processes in the body, including hair growth.

Your thyroid gland, located in the front of your neck, produces hormones that regulate metabolism. Too much or too little of the thyroid hormone can disrupt many processes in the body, including hair growth. Telogen effluvium (TE): An abnormal hair loss caused by hormonal or other changes in the body.

An abnormal hair loss caused by hormonal or other changes in the body. Ageing: A natural process that can trigger hair thinning in women and men after the age of 40.

How to thicken eyebrows naturally?

If your eyebrows have become light because of an underlying disease, you should get it checked by a doctor. However, you can try some natural ways to thicken eyebrows.

1. Aloe vera

An age-old remedy, aloe vera is one natural ingredient that contains healing properties that may soothe and moisturize your skin. It contains approximately 75 active ingredients, including vitamins A, C, E, B12 and choline—all of which can help boost hair growth. All you need to do is extract the gel from a fresh aloe vera leaf and apply it directly to your brows. Leave it for about 30 minutes, then rinse it off with warm water.

2. Coffee

As per the study published in the Journal of Functional Foods, the caffeine present in coffee promotes hair growth, so it may help people with light eyebrows to thicken them. Mix one teaspoon of coffee with 1/2 teaspoon of honey or olive oil. Apply this paste on your eyebrows, and keep it for 20 minutes. When it dries, clean it with lukewarm water. For faster results, apply it twice a week to see results.

3. Hibiscus flowers

If you are looking for ways to thicken eyebrows naturally, you can use hibiscus flowers. They can help you make your eyebrows dark and dense. A study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology found that the leaf extract of this flower affects hair length and promotes hair growth in lab rats. If you are wondering how to thicken eyebrows with hibiscus, all you need to do is make a thick paste of the flower and apply it directly over your brows. Leave it for 25-30 minutes before cleaning it with lukewarm water. Use it regularly every day for proper results.

4. Onion juice

A small study published in the Journal of Dermatology found that applying onion juice may help your hair regrow and promote hair growth. Onion juice is a popular home remedy for hair growth. Just like how it works for hair to make it strong and thick, applying it regularly on eyebrows may also help. If you are wondering how to thicken your eyebrows with onion juice, you can apply it to the eyebrows at night and clean it before sleeping.

5. Castor oil

Has anyone ever recommended using castor oil to regrow eyebrow hair? Turns out, it may actually work. A study published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology found that using castor oil may improve hair growth and hair quality. Apply the oil directly to your brows twice a month to see results.

6. Massage

For someone looking for the right answer to how to thicken eyebrows should try a simple massage. A gentle eyebrow massage may help stimulate hair growth. You should start by massaging your brows in a circular motion towards the direction of the hair growth. You can do this twice or thrice a week to see results. This will help improve blood circulation and promote hair growth.

While these natural ways may help boost hair growth in your eyebrows, it is important to consult your doctor to know how to thicken eyebrows. This is crucial for people with an underlying disease.