How to use menstrual discs the right way to avoid leakage?

A menstrual disc is a flexible, round, and flat device designed to collect menstrual fluid. Learn how to use menstrual discs the correct way.

While many women still favour sanitary pads when they are on their period, period products such as menstrual discs have gained popularity for their convenience, safety, and earth-friendly nature. The menstrual disc is one such product. It is an insertable period product made of medical-grade, flexible materials like silicone or polyethylene. Not only this, these discs are great for heavy flow days too. Wondering how to use menstrual discs? Here is a step-by-step guide for you to use this period product hassle-free.

What is a menstrual disc?

A menstrual disc is a flexible, round, and flat device designed to collect menstrual fluid rather than absorb it. It is made of medical-grade silicone or polymer and sits at the base of the cervix in the vaginal fornix. “Unlike menstrual cups, which create suction, menstrual discs stay in place by being tucked behind the pubic bone,” says gyanecologist and obstetrician Dr Kanupriya Jain. Menstrual discs are reusable or disposable, depending on the brand. They offer up to 12 hours of protection and hold more fluid than tampons or menstrual cups. Check out how to use menstrual discs easily.

How to use menstrual discs?

Using a menstrual disc for the first time might take some practice, but once you get the hang of it, it can be a convenient and comfortable option for period care. Here’s a guide on how to use menstrual discs.

1. Wash your hands

Hygiene first! Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

Find a comfortable position like squatting, sitting on the toilet, or standing with one leg raised

2. Fold the disc for insertion

Pinch the disc in half so that it forms a narrow oval shape.

Hold it between your fingers for easy insertion.

3. Insert the disc into the vaginal canal

Gently insert the folded disc into the vagina, aiming it toward the cervix (not straight up).

Push it in as far as it comfortably goes.

4. Tuck it behind the pubic bone

Once fully inside, use a finger to push the front edge up and tuck it behind the pubic bone.

This secures the disc in place and prevents leaks.

5. Wear it for up to 12 hours

The disc can be worn for 8-12 hours, depending on your flow.

You won’t feel it if placed correctly.

6. Remove the disc

Wash your hands before removal.

Insert a clean finger and hook it under the front rim.

Pull it out slowly and keep it level to avoid spilling.

Empty the collected blood into the toilet.

7. Clean and store

For disposable discs: Wrap them in toilet paper and dispose them in the trash (not the toilet).

Wrap them in toilet paper and dispose them in the trash (not the toilet). For reusable discs: Wash with mild soap and warm water and then sterilise it by boiling it for 5 minutes after each cycle.

Things to keep in mind

Now that you know how to use menstrual discs, make sure to remember these things:

Use a water-based lubricant, if you are struggling with the insertion.

Have trouble removing it? Squat and bear down slightly to lower the disc.

Experiencing leaks? Make sure it’s tucked properly behind the pubic bone.

Benefits of using menstrual discs

Here are some potential benefits of using menstrual discs.

1. Safe for sex

Some menstrual discs are made to be worn during sexual activity with no leakage, as found in a study published in the journal PLoS One. On the other hand, menstrual cups must be removed before having intimacy. Menstrual discs provide a mess-free and simple solution for people who want to be engaged in sexual activity throughout their periods. They are safe and pleasant to wear, allowing for an intimate experience without concern about cleanliness or discomfort. However, make sure you know how to use menstrual discs the right way.

2. Works for heavy flow

Discs often have a larger capacity than cups, making them ideal for heavy-flow days. According to a 2023 study published in the BMJ Sexual and Reproductive Health journal, test results showed that menstrual discs held the most blood at 61 ml as compared to the absorption of sanitary pads, tampons, and menstrual cups. So, if you have heavy periods then use menstrual discs.

3. Long-lasting protections

Menstrual discs provide long-lasting protection, generally up to 12 hours, making them an easy way to manage your period. “This longer use time eliminates the need for frequent changes, as tampons and pads do,” says the expert. Knowing how to use menstrual discs correctly allows you to get the most out of them, providing you with continuous protection throughout the day or night. This makes them a convenient and dependable option for period management.

4. Reduces risk of toxic shock syndrome (TSS)

Menstrual discs may have a lesser risk of Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS) than tampons, as found in a study published in the Canadian Journal of Infectious Disease. Menstrual discs collect the fluid, but tampons absorb it and can serve as a breeding ground for germs. This collecting strategy lowers the danger of bacterial overgrowth, which is a major contributor to the development of TSS. Learning how to use menstrual discs rightly is important for maximising their potential safety benefits.

5. Eco-friendly and cost-effective

Menstrual discs provide an environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative to normal period products. “Reusable discs can last for several years, considerably decreasing waste and saving money over buying tampons or pads regularly,” points out the expert. Even disposable menstrual discs produce less waste than standard disposable choices. Knowing how to use menstrual discs properly is key to maximising these benefits, ensuring both environmental and financial savings.

Menstrual discs provide multiple benefits including long-term protection and reduced TSS risk, as well as environmental friendliness and cost-effectiveness. Understanding how to use menstrual discs properly is critical to reaping these benefits. Proper insertion and removal are important to maintaining leak-free comfort and extending the 8-12 hour wear time.

Take a Poll Take a Poll How do you fight obesity? Diet correction

Exercise

Medicines

Related FAQs How often do I need to empty a menstrual disc? You will need to empty your menstrual disc every 8-12 hours, or more often if you have a heavy flow. Can I wear a menstrual disc overnight? Yes, you can wear a menstrual disc overnight.