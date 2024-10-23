Diwali sweets: How to make diet-friendly mithai for a guilt-free festive season

If you want to skip loading up on sweets this Diwali, try some diet-friendly mithai this year. They are delicious and won't spike your blood pressure or blood sugar levels.

Gone are the days when sweets and mithai had to be oil-laden and sugar-loaded. As we indulge in the rich traditions and delicious treats this Diwali, we must focus on our fitness goals. So if you are wondering how to make diet-friendly mithai this Diwali, here are some easy tips and tricks for the same. Before you write off the concept of a healthy Diwali as one that means missing out on your favourite traditions, note that by making mindful choices, you can enjoy the festivities without compromising your well-being. By opting for nutritious ingredients, practising portion control, and balancing your meals, you can savour the essence of Diwali while keeping your health in check.

Can you make diet-friendly Diwali sweets?

The consumption of rich, calorie-dense foods can lead to overeating and weight gain. “From indulging in delectable yet nutritious recipes to practicing mindful eating and staying active during the festivities, you can make your Diwali a joyous and balanced celebration,” explains dietitian Kejal Shah. This year, let’s light up your lives with not just lamps, but also with healthier, guilt-free options that nourish the body and soul. If you are wondering how to make a diet-friendly mithai this Diwali, then there are some very easy ways to do this.

How to make diet-free Diwali sweets?

Here are some tips on making your Diwali sweets diet-friendly and guilt-free:

1. Use natural sweeteners

Substitute refined sugar with natural alternatives like stevia, honey, or dates. These are lower in calories and have a lesser impact on blood sugar levels. A study, published in Nutrients, observed that the participants who were allocated to the stevia group, ended up maintaining their body weight, compared to the others.

2. Go for low-fat ingredients

Another tip to maintain your weight during Diwali is to use the right ingredients. Replace full-fat dairy with low-fat or plant-based alternatives like almond milk or low-fat yoghurt to reduce the calorie counts in your Diwali mithai. A study, published in Food and Nutrition Sciences, states that one cup of almond milk, a day, can significantly drop your body mass index (BMI) as well as central adiposity (the state of being

3. Incorporate whole grains

Using whole wheat flour, oats, or quinoa flour, instead of refined flour, is another way to make healthy Diwali mithai. Not only, it will increase the fibre content, making the sweets more filling, but it will also lower its glycemic index. Check out the other benefits of oats and smart ways of adding them to your diet.

4. Choose healthy fats

Wondering how to make diet-friendly mithai this Diwali? Another tip would be to replace ghee or butter with healthier fats such as coconut oil or small amounts of olive oil. Nuts and seeds are also great to add for natural, healthy fats. A study, published in Food & Function, revealed that coconut oil aids weight loss and improves metabolic parameters in obese participants.

Take a Poll How do you fight obesity? Diet correction

Exercise

Medicines

5. Practise portion control

If you are someone who binge eats the whole box of sweets on festivals, here’s a rule you should sweat by – practise portion control! Another tip to not put on weight this Diwali is to make bite-sized portions of mithai instead of large servings. This allows you to enjoy the taste while keeping portion sizes in check. Check out this guide to portion control, and how to lose weight with it.

6. Add protein

You can increase the protein content by using ingredients like paneer, nuts, or legumes in the mithai. This helps keep you satiated for longer and reduces the overall glycemic load. A study, published in the Journal of Obesity & Metabolic Syndrome, states that the intake of protein in both low calorie as well as stand-calorie diets helps to bring down body weight. It also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass in the body. Check out the benefits of protein, and why we need to eat it every day.

7. Bake instead of frying

You can opt for baking instead of deep-frying traditional sweets like gujiya or ladoo to cut down on excess oil. This would help keep your weight in check this Diwali. A study, published in British Medical Journal (BMJ), associates deep fried food with obesity as well as related chronic diseases. It states that the frequency of fried food consumption has an impact on your BMI. Therefore, replacing this style of cooking with baking can help keep you healthy, and avoid weight gain.

How to reduce your sweet intake this Diwali?

While Diwali is a great time to celebrate with family, it should not mean mindless bingeing of sweets. Here is how you can keep a check on your sweet consumption besides making diet-friendly sweets this Diwali.

Set a limit : Pre-decide how much mithai you will consume each day during Diwali, and stick to this limit. For example, 1 or 2 pieces a day.

: Pre-decide how much mithai you will consume each day during Diwali, and stick to this limit. For example, 1 or 2 pieces a day. Mindful eating : Focus on the taste, texture, and enjoyment of each bite. Eating slowly can help you savour the flavour while eating less.

: Focus on the taste, texture, and enjoyment of each bite. Eating slowly can help you savour the flavour while eating less. Dilute with healthy snacks : Pair your mithai with nuts, fruits, or roasted snacks to fill you up faster and reduce cravings for more sweets.

: Pair your mithai with nuts, fruits, or roasted snacks to fill you up faster and reduce cravings for more sweets. Stay hydrated: Often, we mistake thirst for hunger. Drinking water regularly can help control mithai cravings.

Best ways to detox after eating sweets this Diwali

Even if you have had Diwali sweets, there are ways to detox your body after that. Here is what you can do:

Drink plenty of water to help flush out excess sugar and toxins. Add detoxifying ingredients like lemon, cucumber, and mint to your water.

to help flush out excess sugar and toxins. Add detoxifying ingredients like lemon, cucumber, and mint to your water. Go for green tea or herbal teas like ginger, turmeric, or dandelion tea to support digestion and detoxification.

like ginger, turmeric, or dandelion tea to support digestion and detoxification. Focus on high-fibre fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to promote healthy digestion and cleanse your system naturally.

fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to promote healthy digestion and cleanse your system naturally. Engage in light cardio, yoga, or brisk walking to help boost metabolism and assist in detoxifying the body.

to help boost metabolism and assist in detoxifying the body. Avoid refined carbs and processed foods after Diwali to allow your body to rebalance and reset.

Tips to balance sweet intake with savoury items to prevent weight gain

Diwali is not only about sweets, but interesting savoury items can also make you feel the festive spirit. So besides making diet-friendly mithai, you can also balance your sweet and savoury intake with these tips:

1. Eat protein-rich savouries

Protein helps you stay full and gives you a feeling of satisfaction. This helps you to eat less during the day. Fill up on protein-rich savoury dishes like lentil-based snacks, paneer tikka, or grilled chicken, which help balance out the sugar and keep you feeling full.

2. Alternate between sweet and savoury

Instead of eating multiple sweets in one go, alternate between sweets and healthier savoury snacks. This will reduce the chances of overeating sweets, and help keep those calories in check. There are many healthy savoury items that can be made by baking and air frying that can help you feel festive.

3. Include vegetables

Vegetable-based dishes like salads or stir-fries in your meals. These low-calorie, high-nutrient foods can keep you fuller and reduce the temptation to indulge in too many sweets.

4. Eat mithai after meals

Having sweets after a balanced meal rather than on an empty stomach helps to slow down sugar absorption, minimizing spikes in blood sugar levels. This also helps you consume less as you are already full after your meal.

10 diet-friendly Diwali sweets you can enjoy without any guilt

Try these low-sugar, guilt-free sweets this Diwali:

1. Oats and dates ladoo

These are made with oats, dates, almonds, and desiccated coconut. Oats are high in fibre, and dates provide natural sweetness. The addition of almonds boosts the protein and healthy fat content.

2. Ragi (finger millet) halwa

You need ragi flour, jaggery, ghee (optional, can reduce quantity), almond milk for this. Ragi is rich in calcium and fibre. Jaggery is a healthier alternative to refined sugar, and almond milk keeps the fat content lower.

3. Fruit and yogurt parfait

Use some low-fat yoghurt, seasonal fruits, honey and nuts for this. This sweet is packed with probiotics from yoghurt, vitamins from fruits, and protein from nuts. Honey adds a natural sweet flavour.

4. Baked shakarpara

You will need whole wheat flour, jaggery, and coconut oil for this recipe. Baking instead of frying reduces oil content. Whole wheat flour adds fibre, and jaggery provides essential minerals.

5. Chia seed kheer

Use some chia seeds, coconut milk, jaggery, and cardamom for this. Chia seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids and fibre. Coconut milk is a lighter alternative to full-fat milk, and jaggery provides natural sweetness.

6. Coconut and almond barfi

Make sure to use fresh grated coconut, almond flour, jaggery or dates to make this barfi. This barfi is high in fibre, protein, and healthy fats. Using dates or jaggery as sweeteners makes it refined sugar-free.

7. Quinoa kheer

For this, you would need quinoa, almond milk, cardamom, saffron, a few almonds, and jaggery. Quinoa is rich in protein and fibre, making this kheer a nutritious dessert. Almond milk and jaggery keep it light and healthy.

Also Read: Is quinoa for diabetes healthy? 6 benefits and how to eat it right

8. Til (sesame) ladoo

You can use sesame seeds and jaggery. Sesame seeds are a rich source of calcium and healthy fats. Jaggery is a natural sweetener, making this ladoo healthier than the traditional sugar-based version.

9. Baked gulab jamun

Use some low-fat milk powder, whole wheat flour, almond milk, and honey syrup for this one. Baking the gulab jamun reduces fat content, and the honey syrup is a lighter alternative to sugar syrup.

10. Paneer sandesh

You need homemade paneer, cardamom, stevia and saffron. Made with paneer, this sweet is high in protein and low in sugar if you use stevia as a natural sweetener.

While these Diwali sweets are healthy and nutritious, you should make sure you check with your healthcare provider to avoid any complications.