World Mental Health Day: 9 tips to cope with job burnout

A stressful job can take a toll on your health! On World Mental Health Day, know how to cope with job burnout.

Job burnout is not really a medical diagnosis, but the condition can have an impact on your mental health. You can feel physically and emotionally drained, struggle to focus while working and experience sudden mood swings. These are some of the signs that you should recognise to prevent the severe consequences of prolonged job burnout, which can include depression and anxiety disorders. After spotting the signs, you need to work on coping strategies to tackle burnout. On World Mental Health Day, which is observed on October 10, learn ways to cope with job burnout.

What is a job burnout?

Burnout is one of the most important psychosocial occupational hazards, according to 2022 research published in the International Journal Of Environmental Research And Public Health. “Job burnout is not just about working long hours or having too many responsibilities at work. It often comes from a clash between personal values and workplace culture and feeling like you have no control over your career path,” shares psychotherapist and life coach Dr Chandni Tugnait.

According to the World Health Organization, job burnout is characterised by the following:

Low energy

Negative feelings towards your job

Reduced work efficacy

What are the signs of a job burnout?

Here are some key signs of job burnout to look out for:

1. Chronic fatigue

People experiencing burnout at work often feel physically and emotionally drained, even after a full night’s sleep. This exhaustion can be so profound that simple tasks become overwhelming.

2. Cognitive decline

Burnout can significantly impair cognitive function. Those affected may struggle to maintain focus during meetings, forget important deadlines or find it challenging to make decisions. “This can persist even while dealing with routine tasks that were once easy to perform,” says the expert.

3. Heightened emotional reactions

A person might snap at colleagues over minor issues or experience sudden mood swings. Some may even feel emotionally numb and detached from work as well as personal life.

4. Physical symptoms

The stress of burnout often translates into physical ailments. “You may have chronic headaches, muscle tension, and sleep disturbances,” says the expert. These symptoms may persist despite medical treatment, as their root cause is psychological rather than just physical.

5. Cynicism

A once-enthusiastic employee may develop a persistently negative attitude towards their job, company or even their chosen career. This cynicism can manifest as sarcasm, distrust of management or a general sense that their work is meaningless.

6. Reduced efficacy

Despite working longer hours, people experiencing burnout may see a significant drop in their productivity. They may find it difficult to do their work even if they work overtime. A burnout may make it hard for you to simple tasks and you may end up putting more time and effort into your job.

7. Procrastination

Chronic procrastination often accompanies burnout. Important tasks are continuously pushed back, leading to a buildup of work that further exacerbates stress levels. This can create a vicious cycle where the growing backlog of work intensifies feelings of being overwhelmed.

How does a job burnout affect your mental health?

“Job burnout can affect your mental health, with effects that often go beyond your workplace,” says Dr Tugnait. People with higher levels of job burnout are more likely to report health problems such as anxiety, depression, neck pain, and sleep disturbance, as per a study published in Burnout Research in 2014. The chronic stress associated with burnout can evolve into clinical depression, characterised by persistent feelings of hopelessness and low self-worth.

Anxiety disorders are another common consequence, with burnout potentially triggering or worsening generalised anxiety or obsessive-compulsive behaviours. “The constant pressure can lead to cognitive impairment, affecting memory, attention, and decision-making abilities both at work and in personal life,” says the expert.

What are the ways to cope with job burnout?

Here are some expert-approved ways to cope with job burnout:

1. Implement a “zero inbox” hour

Dedicate at least one hour each day to clear your inbox. This creates a sense of accomplishment and reduces the constant pressure of pending communications. During this time, respond, delegate or delete emails, giving you a fresh start daily.

2. Adopt “task batching” with colour-coded time blocks

Group similar tasks together and assign them specific colour-coded time blocks in your calendar. This visual organisation method can make your workload feel more manageable and add a sense of variety to your day.

3. Create a not-to-do list

Identify tasks, habits or commitments that drain your energy without adding value. “Avoiding these can be as important as finishing your to-do list to prevent burnout,” says Dr Tugnait.

4. Implement a personal stop doing experiment

Each month, choose one work-related activity to completely stop doing. Evaluate the impact on your productivity and stress levels. This can help identify unnecessary tasks that contribute to burnout.

5. Establish a curiosity hour

Dedicate one hour per week to learning something entirely unrelated to your job. “This mental shift can reignite passion as well as creativity, which can indirectly benefit your work life,” says the expert.

6. Create a success journal

Instead of just writing about your achievements, record instances where you successfully set boundaries or prioritised your well-being. This reinforces positive behaviours that combat burnout.

7. Develop a sensory reset routine

Design a quick routine that engages all five senses to use while feeling overwhelmed. This can involve touching a specific texture, smelling essential oil, viewing a calming image, listening to a short audio clip, and tasting a particular flavour.

8. Implement reverse mentoring

Pair up with a junior colleague or someone from a different department to learn new skills or perspectives. “This can refresh your outlook at work and reignite your sense of purpose,” says the expert.

9. Adopt the 30-30-30 workday structure

Divide your working day into 30-minute focused work sessions then by 30-minute collaborative periods and finally 30-minute rejuvenation breaks. This structure provides a balance of productivity, teamwork, and personal time, helping to prevent burnout.

These strategies are great for managing job burnout, as they focus on restructuring work patterns, engage different aspects of your personality, and create breaks in routine that help to refresh your perspective and energy levels.