How to whiten teeth with charcoal powder?

Don't want to get any teeth whitening treatments? Try charcoal powder! Here's how to use it to whiten your teeth.

Are you tired of the annoying yellow stains on your teeth? You are not alone! From enamel thinning to eating unhealthy foods to unhygienic habits, there are multiple reasons why teeth appear yellow. While many people are looking for natural and affordable alternatives to get pearly whites, some natural remedies can also help you whiten your teeth. Charcoal powder is one natural and affordable option you can try. This natural wonder, once primarily used for grilling, has been making waves in the oral and beauty industry. But how does it actually work? And is it safe for your pearly whites? Yes, many experts believe that with this century-old remedy can whiten your teeth naturally at home. Here’s how to whiten your teeth with charcoal powder.

Why do teeth become discoloured?

Our teeth can become discoloured for a variety of reasons. Certain foods and drinks, like coffee, tea, red wine, and soda, can stain your teeth. Smoking can also contribute to discolouration. As you get older, the tooth enamel may thin, revealing the yellowish dentin underneath. Some medications can cause tooth discolouration as a side effect. Additionally, genetics can play a role in how easily your teeth stain. Poor oral hygiene, such as not brushing and flossing regularly, can lead to plaque buildup, which can also stain teeth, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Health and Clinical Research.

Thinning enamel: As you age, your tooth enamel can become thinner, revealing the yellowish dentin underneath.

Medications: Some medications can cause tooth discolouration as a side effect.

Genetics: Some people are simply more prone to yellow teeth due to their genetics.

What is activated charcoal powder?

Charcoal is a fine black powder, derived from natural sources such as wood, coconut shells, or peat. It is made by heating these materials at high temperatures. This activation process enhances its absorbent properties, allowing it to bind toxins and impurities effectively. Activated charcoal is different from the charcoal used for grilling. It is specifically processed to create a porous structure that increases its surface area and adsorption capacity. This unique characteristic allows activated charcoal to trap chemicals and toxins, making it a popular ingredient in various health and beauty products, as found in a study published in StatPearls.

How does charcoal powder help to whiten teeth?

In Ayurveda, activated charcoal is valued for its detoxifying properties and is often referred to as “Vishaghna,” meaning to eliminate toxins. “Ayurvedic practitioners believe that activated charcoal can help balance pH levels in the mouth and reduce harmful bacteria, promoting overall oral health. Additionally, Ayurvedic formulations sometimes include activated charcoal as an ingredient due to its ability to absorb impurities and toxins from both food and the body,” says Ayurveda expert Dimple Jangda.

While activated charcoal can enhance the appearance of teeth by removing surface stains, it is important to clarify that it does not whiten teeth in the traditional sense. “The whitening effect is primarily cosmetic as it works by adsorbing stains rather than altering the intrinsic colour of the teeth. The mechanism behind this process involves the porous structure of activated charcoal. When applied to teeth, it binds to surface stains from food and drink, effectively lifting them away from the enamel,” says the expert. However, this should not be confused with bleaching agents that penetrate the enamel to change the colour of the teeth internally.

How to whiten teeth with charcoal powder?

Using activated charcoal for teeth whitening can be effective if done correctly. Here’s a step-by-step guide, as suggested by the expert:

1. Wet your toothbrush

Start by wetting your toothbrush with water. This helps the charcoal powder adhere better to the bristles.

2. Dip into charcoal powder

Next, dip your toothbrush into activated charcoal powder. Ensure that the bristles are coated but not overloaded with powder.

3. Brush gently

Brush your teeth gently for about two minutes. Be mindful not to apply too much pressure as excessive scrubbing can lead to enamel erosion over time.

4. Rinse thoroughly

After brushing, rinse your mouth thoroughly with water to remove any remaining charcoal particles. It is essential to ensure that no residue is left behind.

Note: Use activated charcoal sparingly, perhaps once or twice a week to avoid potential damage to tooth enamel for best results.

What are the other benefits of charcoal powder for oral health?

Here are some other potential benefits of activated charcoal powder for oral health:

Stain removal: One of the most touted benefits of activated charcoal in oral care is its ability to remove surface stains from teeth. The abrasive nature of charcoal can help scrub away these stains, leading to a brighter smile.

Bad breath reduction: Activated charcoal may also play a role in combating bad breath. It works by adsorbing odour-causing compounds in the mouth. This can be particularly beneficial for individuals who suffer from halitosis or bad breath after consuming certain foods.

Detoxification: Charcoal has long been recognized for its detoxifying properties. In oral health, it can help reduce harmful bacteria in the mouth and balance pH levels. A balanced oral environment can lead to healthier gums and overall better oral hygiene.

Side effects of charcoal powder for teeth

While activated charcoal can offer benefits for oral health, there are potential side effects to consider:

Enamel erosion: Frequent use of activated charcoal can lead to enamel thinning due to its abrasive nature. This can increase tooth sensitivity and make teeth more susceptible to decay.

Staining: Ironically, while charcoal may help remove some stains, it can also leave behind dark particles that may get trapped in dental work or between teeth if not rinsed properly.

Interference with dental treatments: Charcoal can interfere with certain dental treatments or products (like fluoride toothpaste), reducing their effectiveness if used simultaneously.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Is it ok to use activated charcoal powder everyday on teeth?

While activated charcoal powder has gained popularity as a natural teeth whitening agent, it’s generally not recommended to use it every day. Charcoal powder can be slightly abrasive, and using it too frequently can wear away at your tooth enamel. This can lead to sensitivity and other dental problems. Although charcoal powder can help remove surface stains, it may also stain your teeth, especially if you have porous enamel.

2. When is the best time to use charcoal powder on teeth?

It is generally recommended to use charcoal powder on teeth no more than once or twice a week. This will help minimise the risk of damaging your tooth enamel and staining your teeth. If you are using charcoal powder for the first time, it is a good idea to start by using it once a week and gradually increase the frequency if you do not experience any negative side effects. Remember to consult your dentist before using charcoal powder on your teeth. They can advise you on whether it is suitable for your oral health and recommend how frequently you should use it.