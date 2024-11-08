How to beat post-festival blues? 6 tips to overcome and feel better

Understanding how to beat post-festival blues can help you bounce back to your daily routine after a festive period ends.

Holiday periods are often high on action. You are meeting your loved ones, spending time with them, celebrating almost every day. While all this is fun, when it ends, it often leaves you feeling low and empty. Getting back to your daily routine might seem mundane, and doing your daily chores can appear monumental at this point. There is also a feeling of not having anything to look forward to. However, understanding how to beat post-festival blues by following basic tips can help you feel better in no time. Simple things like working out, easing back into routine and self-care can make a world of a difference.

What are post-festival blues?

Post-festival withdrawal syndrome, also known as ‘post-holiday blues,’ ‘January blues,’ or simply ‘holiday withdrawal,’ is a psychological state of feeling low, that often follows high-intensity festive or holiday periods such as Diwali, Christmas or New Year’s celebrations. It is identified by feelings of low mood, fatigue, and emotional let-down after the excitement and social engagement of a festive season. One experiences withdrawal symptoms due to the lack of action. According to a study, published by StatPearls, withdrawal syndromes occur as the body’s response to the reduction or cessation of a substance after using it for a prolonged length of time. This is true for the festivity and action attached to holidays as well.

Though this state of mind is similar to seasonal affective disorder (SAD), in most cases, it is temporary, says mental health expert and psychiatrist Dr Ajit Dandekar. The condition is not formally recognised as a medical syndrome but it leads to emotional, behavioural, and sometimes physical changes due to the sudden transition back to mundane routines from a period of excitement, relaxation and comfort. However, it is important to understand how to beat post-festival blues to feel better quickly.

Symptoms of post-festival blues

The most common symptom of post-festive withdrawals is feeling low. “That feeling of emotional let-down or mild depression comes by realizing that the festivities have come to an end and the normal routine will prevail. This leads to chronic fatigue or low energy levels, despite adequate rest,” explains Dr Dandekar. Here are some of the other symptoms:

People are often irritable or uneasy and, in some cases, avoid social interactions.

and, in some cases, avoid social interactions. Changes in sleep patterns

Increased or decreased appetite

Reduced interest in daily tasks or work, especially in the first few days post-holiday.

Why do post-festival blues happen?

Before understanding how to beat post-festival blues, it is important to understand the cause of these feelings. Unrealistic expectations of joy or social connections during festivities may lead to feelings of disappointment or inadequacy when your daily routine doesn’t match these ideals, explains Dr Dandekar. A study, published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research, observed that daily routine disruptions of any kind were associated with a higher risk of anxiety and depression.

During festivals, routines like sleeping, eating, and physical activity often change. If it continues for a prolonged time, it can result in fatigue, irritability, and changes in sleep or appetite. Secondly, festivals like Diwali or Christmas expand your social circle with increased socialisation, excitement, and sensory stimulation. The abrupt end of these experiences leads to a sharp contrast, leaving people feeling dejected. A study, published in the journal Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology, observed that the young adults, who experienced social isolation, showcased greater feelings of loneliness and were also more likely to grapple with depression. Therefore, in your quest to understand how to beat post-festival blues, it is important to analyse the changes that this festive period brought about in your daily routine.

How to beat post-festival blues?

Here are 6 best strategies to beat post-festival blues in order to feel better and get back on track:

1. Gradual return to routine

Instead of abruptly diving back into regular routines, ease into them. Allow yourself a day or two after the holiday to adjust back to regular sleep, diet, and activity schedules. This helps mitigate the shock to your system and reduces stress. A study, published in the International Journal of Human Resource Management, states that when we return to work after a vacation, we also go through an adjustment process. Steps should be taken to facilitate this moment of transition as well as aim to enhance motivation, well- and productivity.

2. Engage in physical activity

Physical activity, even light exercises like walking or yoga or just brisk walking in natural sunlight for 10-15 minutes, can stimulate endorphins, improving mood and reducing fatigue. Aim for at least 15 minutes daily, says Dr Dandekar. There are many benefits of exercise where your mental health is concerned. It also helps clear the mind and regulate sleep patterns disrupted by festive indulgence.

3. Limit alcohol and sugar intake

Post-festival periods can be challenging if one indulges heavily in alcohol and sugary foods, which can cause mood swings and energy dips. A study, published in Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews, states that a diet that is high in sugar, has been strongly linked to cognitive impairments as well as emotional disorders such as anxiety and depression. A balanced diet with whole grains, fruits, and proteins can stabilise blood sugar levels and reduce mood volatility. Certain foods can induce happiness as well. These release serotonin and dopamine in the body.

4. Set small, achievable goals

Start with manageable tasks or goals, such as organising your workspace or setting priorities for the week. Success in small tasks can rebuild motivation and give a sense of accomplishment, countering post-holiday lethargy. The UK’s NHS also lists setting yourself goals and challenges, whether at work or outside, as a way to build confidence. This may help you deal with stress at work as well.

5. Practice self-compassion

This is a tough time, so be kind to yourself. Acknowledge that it’s natural to feel down after festivities and avoid harsh self-criticism, recommends Dr Dandekar. Don’t focus on your inadequacies or failures during this time. It is important to give yourself some time to feel better and like your old self again. Engage in self-care activities you enjoy, such as reading, journaling, or spending time in nature.

6. Seek support if needed

Going to a professional and seeking therapy can help you understand your feelings. They can help you deal with these better. If feelings of sadness or low energy persist for more than a couple of weeks, or if you experience harmful thoughts, consider reaching out to a mental health professional. Early intervention can be key in addressing any underlying issues.

