5 ways to prepare homemade tomato soup

Tomato soup is filling, nutritious, and yummy. You can make it hot or cold. Skip the canned version, and learn how to make tomato soup with fresh tomatoes.

A bowl of homemade tomato soup is a winter staple. But who says you can’t have it during other seasons for dinner? It is a savoury and nutritious dish made from fresh tomatoes, herbs, and spices. Pair it with a grilled sandwich or roasted vegetables for a scrumptious and healthy dinner. No wonder why it is one of the most popular soups across the globe. The interesting thing about this dish is that it can be served hot or cold. Want to learn how to make tomato soup at home? Check out some quick recipes.

What are the tomato soup benefits?

Before learning how to make tomato soup, check out the benefits of consuming tomatoes:

Boosts immunity : The soup is mostly made from tomatoes that are high in vitamin C. “The presence of this vitamin can help to strengthen your immune system, and help to fight infections,” says nutritionist Haripriya. N.

: The soup is mostly made from tomatoes that are high in vitamin C. “The presence of this vitamin can help to strengthen your immune system, and help to fight infections,” says nutritionist Haripriya. N. Supports heart health : Tomatoes and its products like the soup contain lycopene. A 2000 study, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, showed an association between this antioxidant and decreased risk of cardiovascular disease.

: Tomatoes and its products like the soup contain lycopene. A 2000 study, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, showed an association between this antioxidant and decreased risk of cardiovascular disease. Aids in weight loss : If you don’t go for the creamy version of the homemade tomato soup then it may help to lose weight. “The tomatoes are low in calories, high in water content, and loaded with fibre. They can help to keep you full for a long time, and boost metabolism,” says the expert.

: If you don’t go for the creamy version of the homemade tomato soup then it may help to lose weight. “The tomatoes are low in calories, high in water content, and loaded with fibre. They can help to keep you full for a long time, and boost metabolism,” says the expert. Improves skin health : It can hydrate your skin, and give you a natural glow. During a 2024 study, published in the Journal of Dermatologic Science and Cosmetic Technology, participants who continuously took a formulation with tomato extract for eight weeks saw an improvement in their skin health. They had a visibly brighter skin tone, as well as hydrated skin.

: It can hydrate your skin, and give you a natural glow. During a 2024 study, published in the Journal of Dermatologic Science and Cosmetic Technology, participants who continuously took a formulation with tomato extract for eight weeks saw an improvement in their skin health. They had a visibly brighter skin tone, as well as hydrated skin. Good for the gut : High in fibre, the superfood can help to prevent constipation. “They can stimulate digestive enzymes for better gut function,” says Haripriya.

: High in fibre, the superfood can help to prevent constipation. “They can stimulate digestive enzymes for better gut function,” says Haripriya. May reduce cancer risk: “It may lower the risk of prostate, and stomach cancers,” says the expert. Lycopene can enhance protection against cancer, according to research published in Nutrients in 2022.

So we see that tomatoes come with a host of health benefits. Wondering how to make tomato soup at home? Check out some easy recipes.

How to make tomato soup?

It’s time to learn how to make tomato soup at home.

1. Classic tomato soup

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 medium onion (finely chopped)

2 cloves of garlic (minced)

5 large ripe tomatoes (chopped)

2 cups of vegetable broth

Salt and black pepper to taste

Fresh basil leaves for garnish

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a pot, add onions and sauté for 5 minutes.

Stir in garlic and cook for another 30 seconds until you get a nice aroma.

Add the tomatoes, vegetable broth, salt, and black pepper.

Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and let it simmer for 15 minutes, stirring after every 5 minutes.

Blend the soup using a blender until smooth.

Serve hot, garnished with fresh basil leaves.

2. Creamy tomato soup

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of butter

1 small onion (chopped)

2 cloves of garlic (minced)

5 large tomatoes (chopped)

2 cups of vegetable broth

1/2 cup of whole milk

Salt and black pepper to taste

Fresh parsley or basil for garnish

Instructions:

Melt butter in a pot over medium heat, and add chopped onions.

Sauté them until they become soft.

Add garlic and cook for a few seconds.

Stir in tomatoes, vegetable broth, salt, and pepper.

Let it simmer for about 15 minutes then blend the soup until smooth.

Add whole milk to it, and cook for 2 more minutes.

Serve hot, garnished with fresh parsley or basil.

3. Spiced tomato soup

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 medium onion (chopped)

2 cloves of garlic (minced)

5 large tomatoes (chopped)

2 cups of vegetable broth

1/2 teaspoon of dried basil

1/2 teaspoon of dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon of crushed red pepper

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper

Salt to taste

Fresh basil or cilantro for garnish

Instructions:

Heat the oil in a pot, add onions and sauté for 5 minutes.

Add garlic to it then cook for 30 seconds.

Stir in tomatoes, the broth, dried basil, thyme, red pepper, black pepper, and salt.

Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes.

Blend the soup until smooth.

Serve hot, garnished with fresh basil or cilantro.

4. Roasted tomato soup

Ingredients:

6 large tomatoes (halved)

4 cloves of garlic (peeled)

1 medium onion (quartered)

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 cups of vegetable broth

1/2 teaspoon of dried oregano

Salt and black pepper to taste

Fresh basil leaves for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 400 degree Fahrenheit.

Place halved tomatoes, garlic, and onion on a baking sheet.

Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle a little bit of salt and pepper.

Roast it for 25 minutes until tomatoes get slightly charred.

Transfer the roasted ingredients to a pot.

Add vegetable broth, and oregano then let it simmer for 10 minutes.

Blend it until smooth then serve it hot, garnished with fresh basil.

5. Cold tomato soup

Ingredients:

5 large ripe tomatoes (chopped)

1 small cucumber (peeled and diced)

1/2 red bell pepper (chopped)

1 small red onion (chopped)

2 cloves of garlic (minced)

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1/2 teaspoons of cumin powder

Salt and black pepper to taste

1/2 cup cold water

Fresh basil or parsley for garnish

Instructions:

In a blender, combine tomatoes, cucumber, red bell pepper, red onion, and garlic.

Add olive oil, lemon juice, cumin, salt, and black pepper.

Blend until you get a smooth texture, and add cold water if needed for consistency.

Refrigerate for at least 1 hour then serve chilled, garnished with fresh basil or parsley.

What are the disadvantages of tomato soup?

Learning how to make tomato soup is good, as it is generally healthy. But it may also lead to some health problems:

As you learn how to make tomato soup, remember that the main ingredient is naturally acidic, as it contains citric, and malic acid. “This may trigger acid reflux in some people,” says Haripriya.

While learning how to make tomato soup, you should also know that it can lead to gas, and bloating due to high fibre content.

An important point to remember while understanding how to make tomato soup is to only use fresh tomatoes. “Packaged or canned ones often contain a lot of sodium, which may cause water retention, and increase blood pressure,” says the expert.

“Tomatoes are full of oxalates, which may lead to formation of kidney stones in some people,” says the expert. If you have kidney issues, consume it in moderation.

You should learn how to make tomato soup at home, as it is healthy. But use fresh tomatoes, and don’t add too much salt, and cream to your bowl of soup. Now that you know how to make tomato soup, make sure to not over consume it, as it can lead to certain side effects.

Related FAQs Can we have tomato soup daily? Yes, you can have tomato soup daily. It is highly nutritious, packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and fibre, making it a great addition to a balanced diet. However, moderation is key. Is tomato soup good for skin? Yes, it is good for skin health because it is packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and has hydrating properties that are good for skin. It can help to give glowing skin. Is tomato soup good for the tummy? Yes, tomato soup is great for digestive health. It is rich in fibre, water, and natural acids, which help in digestion, gut health, and detoxification. However, it may not be suitable for everyone, especially those with acid reflux or a sensitive stomach.