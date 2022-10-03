How to eat anjeer for better digestion? 5 tips to follow

There are many benefits of anjeer when it comes to your over all health and well being. Wondering how to eat anjeer every day? Here are some tips to follow.

When is comes to digestion and gut health, Ayurveda recommends including anjeer or figs in your daily diet. Be it constipation, piles or other such ailments, anjeer is great at cleaning our digestive tract. This fruit, which resembles an onion from the outside, is actually sweet, juicy and succulent. It’s soft and fleshy texture, with some small seeds, are delicious and can add some crunchiness in you dishes. Health benefits of anjeer also include controlling blood pressure, aiding in weight loss because of its high fibre content and also controls your blood sugar levels making it great for diabetics. Wondering how to eat anjeer everyday? Here are a few tips to follow.

Here is how to eat anjeer every day?

If you are looking for ways to include the fruit in your daily routine, here are some tips that can help you.

1. Have it like any other fruit

Wondering how to eat anjeer? Consuming it as it is a great option. You can just buy some fresh anjeers, chop them and just have 2-3 pieces first thing in the morning. The fruit is high in soluble fibre which promotes weight loss by keeping you fuller for a long period of time. Dried anjeer is available throughout the year but they are higher in sugar content and calories, so avoid dried anjeer if you are on a weight loss journey. Dried anjeer needs to be soaked overnight.

2. Have anjeer with milk

Another tip to understand how to eat anjeer is to know which other foods to combine it with. You can boil 1-2 anjeer pieces in milk and you have made yourself an immunity boosting drink. Anjeer with the added benefit of milk helps in building your stamina and immunity which in turn helps your body fight off viruses. You can have this warm milk at night and it will help you sleep better.

3. Make sweets with anjeer

Anjeer can be a healthy replacement of sugar in all your desserts. However, if you are wondering how to eat anjeer as a dessert, then adding it to other desserts can be a great start. Its texture allows you to make desserts like halwa, pudding, jams and pies. You can also make cakes, muffins or barfi with anjeer which will be a diabetic and weight loss friendly dessert.

4. Add it to your breakfast cereal

Wondering how to eat anjeer first thing in the morning? Add it to your breakfast. Cereal is one of the quickest and simplest ways to have a healthy breakfast. Now, adding some nuts, fruits and anjeer to your bowl of cereal, muesli or oats will increase the nutritional value of your breakfast. Just chop 1-2 anjeer into your cereal and you are good to go!

5. Anjeer salad

You can add some dried figs to your salad dressing which will give some water content to your dry salad while adding some crunchiness at the same time. You can have a fulfilling lunch by having a bowl of anjeer salad!

While we know now how to eat anjeer, it is also important to consume it at the right, time. It is recommended to eat anjeer first thing in the morning on an empty stomach by including it in your breakfast. Having 2-3 figs per day is good enough. However, make sure to consult your doctor before adding anjeer to your diet if you suffer from any underlying medical conditions.