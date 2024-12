View this post on Instagram

Manali isn’t called ‘Dev Bhoomi’ (the Valley of Gods) for nothing! ? The energy and beauty are exhilarating. So inspiring that I decided to start my day at the break of dawn with the mountain pose in front of the mountains. Starting with Padahastasana, Parvatasana, Marjariasana… this flow opens up the whole body; strengthens & stretches the back, hamstring, calf muscles & shoulders; improves digestion & blood circulation. If you want to be immovable like the mountains, then you must try this flow. @simplesoulfulapp . . . . . #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #SSApp #FitIndia #yogaflow #mountain #strength #Yogi #manalidiaries #yoga