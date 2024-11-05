Parmeet kaur

About

More than Ten years of experience in health care industry. Previously was associated with Health City, Cayman Island as Registered Nutritionist. She has Publish articles and diet Post on social website link via Seeking Clients requirements and providing them customized diet charts through new interventions. She is a member of Indian Dietetics Associations and member of American Diabetes Associations. She has Attended various webinar & clinical workshop on Wellness Convention: Nutrition, Health & Fitness.