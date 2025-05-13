Ms. Rajyasree Bandyopadhyay is a Senior Psychologist and psychotherapist at CMRI Hospital with over three decades of experience. She is also an Associate Life Member of the Indian Psychiatric Society and the Indian Association for Social Psychiatry. She has been with CMRI for more than twenty years and has been a practicing music therapist for 18 years.

She has done M.A. Psychology from Calcutta University (1990). Specialized training in Drug Counselling received from Betty Ford Center, California & TTK Hospital – Chennai. Also, Special workshops from USIS Kolkata, NISD, training in counselling from Shamikshani, Kolkata.