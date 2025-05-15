Dr. Sushila Kataria is a highly accomplished and dedicated medical professional currently serving as the Head and Senior Director of the Department of Internal Medicine at Medanta – The Medicity in Gurgaon. With an impressive clinical experience of 25 years, Dr. Kataria’s commitment to public health is commendable, she has been working in field of dengue prevention, promoting hand hygiene and anemia detection and treatment. During the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Kataria played a critical role in treating severe COVID cases, starting from the initial Italian patients. As a leader in the program, her valuable insights and experiences have greatly contributed to the efforts of the state and national COVID task forces.

Her research, published in the prestigious NEJM and cited by the WHO, has further solidified her position as a respected authority in the field of medicine. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Dr. Kataria is also a guiding force and mentor to numerous national and international students. Her guidance and expertise have shaped the careers of aspiring medical professionals, leaving a lasting impact on the medical community.