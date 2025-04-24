डॉ शिवानी सचदेव

Dr. Shivani Sachdev Gour is the founder and director of SCI Healthcare Hospital and Multispecialty Centre and Consultant Fertility Specialist. Dr. Sachdev-Gour has practiced as an Obstetrician and Gynecologist, and Infertility Specialist for the past 16 years. She completed her medical and Obstetrical qualifications in Mumbai in 2000 and was involved with treating the first cases of legal surrogacy in India.

Dr. Shivani Sachdev Gour spent four years in the United Kingdom as an IVF clinical research fellow at the prestigious Hammersmith Hospital and practiced as a Gynecologist and Obstetrician at Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. She gained membership of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (UK) in May 2005. In 2007 Dr. Sachdev Gour returned to Delhi to consult with an IVF specialist with Delhi’s premier Infertility treatment centers. She now leads the SCI Healthcare and SCI IVF Hospital surrogacy and IVF programs.

Dr. Shivani Sachdev Gour distinguished work has brought local and international attention to SCI Healthcare IVF and surrogacy programs. Through her medical expertise and dedication to excellence, hundreds of couples from around the world are now parents.