Dr. Rajiv Dang Internal Medicine
- 36+ years of experience
About
Senior Director and HOD – Internal Medicine and Medical Director, Max Hospital, Gurgaon. He completed MBBS from Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak in 1982 and DNB – General Medicine from Rehman Medical College in 1985. He is a member of IMA, Gurgaon, Association of Physicians of India (API) and F.I.A.M.S.
