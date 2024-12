About

Dr. Krishnan has been associated with many premier medical institutes in his journey in Internal Medicine like Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), Medanta Hospital, Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research etc. He has a rich experience in treating chronic illnesses like Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension and Respiratory Illnesses especially in elderly patients who require special care.